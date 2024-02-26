Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford start time, how to watch, undercard

Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford square off in the main event live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, March 2. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBA featherweight title. The contest features the unbeaten contender of Uzbekistan up against the undefeated contender of Camden, New Jersey. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Both fighters make their first attempt to become champion. Hollywood, Florida-based 25-year-old Kholmatov (12-0, 11 KOs) won two fights in 2023 by TKO against Balam Hernandez Acosta and Thomas Patrick Ward. 24-year-old southpaw Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Jessie Magdaleno.

The 12-round co-feature pits Mexico’s Luis Alberto Lopez against Reiya Abe of Japan. 30-year-old Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) makes the third defense of his IBF featherweight belt. 30-year-old southpaw Abe (25-3-1, 10 KOs) fights for his first world title.

When does Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford start in the U.S.?

In the U.S., Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford airs live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 2 at 5:20 pm ET / 2:20 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

When does Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford start in the UK?

In the UK, Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford airs live on Sky Sports. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 3 at 1 am GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2 am GMT.

When does Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford start in Australia?

In Australia, Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford airs live on Sunday, March 3 at 9:20 am AEDT. Broadcast information is yet to be confirmed.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 1 pm AEDT.

Who is fighting on Kholmatov vs Ford undercard?

Among the bouts featured on Kholmatov vs Ford undercard, Brian Norman Jr (25-0, 19 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia faces Detroit’s Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (17-2-1, 11 KOs) at welterweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Norman’s WBO International title on the line.

Also in action, Dominican Olympian Rohan Polanco (11-0, 7 KOs) takes on Morocco’s Tarik Zaina (13-0-1, 8 KOs) in the eight-rounder at welterweight. U.S. Olympian Troy Isley (11-0, 4 KOs) of Washington, D.C. meets Marcos Hernandez (16-6-2, 3 KOs) of Fresno, California in the eight-rounder at middleweight.

Plus, Brandon Moore (13-0, 8 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida goes up against Mexico’s Helaman Olguin (9-6-1, 4 KOs) in the eight-rounder at heavyweight. Las Vegas native Floyd Diaz (10-0, 3 KOs) fights Edwin Rodriguez (12-7-2, 5 KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico in the eight-rounder at bantamweight.

Rounding out the card, Chicago’s Nico Ali Walsh (9-1, 5 KOs) and Luke Iannuccilli (7-0, 3 KOs) of Methuen, Massachusetts clash in the six-rounder at middleweight. In addition, Bryce Mills (14-1, 5 KOs) of Liverpool, New York and Buffalo, New York-based Gerffred Ngayot (6-1, 5 KOs) of Congo go head to head in the six-rounder at junior welterweight.

Full fight card

The current Kholmatov vs Ford fight card looks as the following: