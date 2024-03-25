Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson start time, how to watch, undercard

Oscar Valdez and Liam Wilson square off in the main event live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Friday, March 29. The contest pits Mexico’s two-division world champion against the former title challenger of Australia. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

33-year-old Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) of Nogales, Sonora looks to return to winning ways. 28-year-old Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) of Redcliffe, Queensland eyes his third straight victory. Both fighters target to secure their next world title shot.

The co-main event features unified WBC and WBA minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada versus unified WBO and IBF 105-pound champion Yokasta Valle. LA’s 31-year-old two-weight champion Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) looks to improve her unbeaten record. Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican 31-year-old two-division champion Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) is riding a 17-fight winning streak. The pair battles it out for the division’s first four-belt undisputed title.

When does Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson start in the U.S.?

In the U.S., Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson airs live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Friday, March 29 at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:50 pm ET / 8:50 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 6:10 pm ET / 3:10 pm PT.

When does Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson start in the UK?

In the UK, Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson airs live on Sky Sports. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 30 at 1 am GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3:50 am GMT.

When does Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson start in Australia?

In Australia, Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson airs live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 30 at 2 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 2:50 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card starts at 9 am am AEDT.

How to stream fight in other countries?

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Who is fighting on Valdez vs Wilson undercard?

Among the bouts featured on Valdez vs Wilson undercard, Raymond Muratalla (19-0, 16 KOs) of West Covina, California faces South Africa’s Xolisani Ndongeni (31-4, 18 KOs) in the 10-rounder at lightweight. As well, Lindolfo Delgado (19-0, 14 KOs) takes on Carlos Sanchez (25-2, 19 KOs) in the all-Mexican 10-rounder at junior welterweight.

Plus, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs) of Tulare, California meets Donald Haynesworth (18-8-1, 16 KOs) of New Rochelle, New York in ther eight-rounder at heavyweight. Mexico’s Sergio Leon Rodriguez (10-0-1, 8 KOs) and Sanny Duversonne (12-6-2, 9 KOs) of Miami, Florida clash in the six-rounder at middleweight.

Also on the card, Emiliano Vargas (8-0, 7 KOs) of Oxnard, California and Nelson Hampton (10-8, 6 KOs) of McAllen, Texas go head to head in the six-rounder at lightweight. Alan Garcia (11-0, 9 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas fights Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-3, 3 KOs) of Chile in the eight-rounder at lightweight.

In addition, Art Barrera Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) of Long Beach, California goes up against Keven Soto (5-1, 3 KOs) of Dallas, Texas in the four-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Ricardo Ruvalcaba (11-0-1, 9 KOs) of Ventura, California and Mexico’s Avner Hernandez Molina (4-3) go toe-to-toe in the six-rounder at super lightweight.

Full fight card

The current Valdez vs Wilson fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Seniesa Estrada vs. Yokasta Valle, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBA and WBC titles, Valle’s IBF and WBO titles

Prelims