Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2: Rematch PPV price & start time set

Following the release of the official trailer, broadcast information for the highly anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury has been confirmed. The unified WBC, WBA, and WBO champion of Ukraine defends his belts against the former WBC titleholder from the UK. The event takes place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 21.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) defeated Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) by split decision and claimed all four major belts in May. Six months later, the heavy hitters run it back

Among the bouts featured on the Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard, Slovakian-born, UK-based Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on Australian southpaw Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs) in a heavyweight clash. Also on the card is an all-British heavyweight showdown between Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) and David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs).

Plus, former interim super welterweight titleholder Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) of Ukraine faces former world champion Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan. Dennis McCann (16-0-1, 8 KOs) defends his European super bantamweight title against fellow Brit Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs). Isaac Lowe (25-2-3, 8 KOs) of England and Lee McGregor (14-1-1, 11 KOs) of Scotland clash at featherweight.

How much is Usyk vs Fury 2 PPV?

Boxing fans can stream Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 live on DAZN. The PPV cost is $39.99 in the U.S., £24.99 in the UK, and $29.99 in Australia.

What time is Usyk vs Fury 2 in USA?

The start time for Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 in the United States is scheduled for Saturday, December 21 at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT.

What time is Usyk vs Fury 2 in UK?

The start time for Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 in the UK is scheduled for Saturday, December 21 at 3:00 pm GMT.

What time is Usyk vs Fury 2 in Australia?

The start time for Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, December 22 at 2:00 am AEDT.

Usyk vs Fury 2 fight card

The current Usyk vs Fury 2 fight card is as follows: