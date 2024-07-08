Next: Namajunas vs Cortez tops UFC Denver, Ennis-Avanesyan, Janibek-Mikhailovich

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez in Denver, CO highlights the boxing and MMA schedule for Fight Week with the events held from July 10 through July 13. Plus, Janibek Alimkhanuly defends his unified WBO and IBF middleweight titles against Andrei Mikhailovich in Las Vegas and Jaron Ennis defends his IBF welterweight title against David Avanesyan in Philadelphia.

In addition, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez returns against Rober Barrera in Managua, Nicaragua and Sam Goodman fights Thattana Luangphon in Wollongong, Australia. Rounding out the action, Robbie Peralta and Ruben Warr go toe-to-toe atop BKFC Fight Night in Temecula, CA.

Sam Goodman vs Chainoi Worawut

Australian udnefeated contender Sam Goodman faces unbeaten Thai Thattana Luangphon aka “Chainoi Worawut” in a super bantamweight bout on Wednesday, July 10 at WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, NSW, Australia. In the six-round co-feature, Barry Hall goes up against Curtis Scott at heavyweight. Also on the card, former world title challenger Liam Wilson meets Youssef Dib in an-all Australian bout at lightweight.

The event airs live on Kayo PPV in Australia. Fans in other selected countries can stream the fight via VPN, such as Stream with VPN. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10 at 5 am ET / 2 am PT. The local start time in Australia is 7 pm AEST.

BKFC Prospect Series Pechanga

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hits Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California with BKFC Fight Night on July 12. In the main event, Robbie Peralta goes up against Ruben Warr at lightweight.

In the co-main event, Alexander Gutierrez and Isaiah Garcia square off at flyweight. Also on the card, Fernando Gonzalez meets Rodney Thomas at light heavyweight and Victor Rosas fights Luis Iniguez at bantamweight.

BKFC Pechanga: Peralta vs Warr start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Friday, July 12 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. Live stream is available on Prime Video.

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs Rober Barrera

Nicaragua’s four-division world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez makes his homecoming ring appearance against Colombian Rober Barrera on July 12 at Polideportivo Alexis Argüello in Managua. Also on the card, Eveling Junieth Ortega up against Karol Mazariegos Gonzalez at light flyweight. Also at light flyweight, Kevin Vivas squares off against Azael Villar. In addition, Jeffrey Gonzalez fights Tony Urbina at heavyweight and Michael Carmona faces Edwin Cano Hernandez at minimumweight.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can stream Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs Rober Barrera live on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Friday, July 12 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Andrei Mikhailovich

Oxnard, California-based Janibek Alimkhanuly defends his unified WBO and IBF middleweight titles against New Zealand-based Andrei Mikhailovich at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on July 13. In the co-main event, Raymond Muratalla of West Covina, California faces former world champion Tevin Farmer of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at lightweight.

Also on the card, former title challenger Ruben Villa of Salinas, California takes on Uganda’s Sulaiman Segawa at featherweight. Also at featherweight, Jonathan Lopez of Orlando, Florida meets Leonardo Padilla of Venezuela. Plus, Charlie Sheehy of San Francisco goes up against Ricardo Quiroz of Ventura, California at junior welterweight.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Andrei Mikhailovich start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at 6:50 pm ET / 3:50 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

In the UK, Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Andrei Mikhailovich airs on Sunday, July 14 at 2 am BST on Sky Sports.

Boxing fans in other countries can stream the event via VPN, such as Stream with VPN. Date and time vary by location.

Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan

Undefeated IBF welterweight champion Jaron Ennis makes his homecoming title defense against Armenian former titleholder David Avanesyan on July 13 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Also on the card a welterweight bout between Jalil Hackett of Washington, D.C. and Peter Dobson of The Bronx, New York. Plus, Skye Nicolson of Australia defends her WBC featherweight title against Dyana Vargas of the Dominican Republic.

In addition, Khalil Coe of Jersey City, New Jersey and Mexico’s Manuel Gallegos clash for the vacant USWBC light heavyweight title. In addition, Henry Lebron and Christopher Diaz square off in an all-Puerto Rican bout for WBA Continental Latin America super featherweight strap.

Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, July 14 at 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively. Live stream is available on DAZN.

UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez

The action inside the UFC Octagon resumes on July 13 with UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez taking place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

In the main event, former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas of Milwaukee, Wisconsin goes up against Tracy Cortez of Phoenix, Arizona at flyweight. In the co-main event, Santiago Ponzinibbio of Argentina takes on Muslim Salikhov at welterweight.

Also on the card, Drew Dober of Omaha, NE faces Brazilian Jean Silva at lightweight. Gabriel Bonfim of Brazil and Ange Loosa of Congo clash at welterweight. Julian Erosa of Yakima, WA and Christian Rodriguez of Milwaukee, Wisconsin go head-to-head at featherweight. Plus, Abdul Razak Alhassan of Ghana and Cody Brundage of Chapin, SC square off at middleweight.

UFC Denver: Namajunas vs Cortez start time in the U.S. is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Live stream is available on ESPN+.

Plus, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG schedule, covering boxing, mixed martial arts, bare knuckle fighting, pro wrestling and more. This fight week also includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage live from Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Canada on Wednesday, July 10.