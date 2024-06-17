Next fights: Whittaker vs Aliskerov tops UFC Saudi Arabia, Espinoza-Chirino & more

The UFC debut in Saudi Arabia features Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov, highlighting the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, June 22. Plus, Bellator MMA returns to Dublin, Ireland and Tyler Denny and Felix Cash battle it out in Birmingham, England.

A day before, on Friday, June 21, Rafael Espinoza defends his WBO featherweight title against Sergio Chirino in Las Vegas. In addition, PFL 5 continues Regular Season 2024 in Salt Lake City and the bare knuckle fighting is back in Hollywood, Florida with BKFC 62: Stewart vs Duran.

PFL 5 Salt Lake City: Collard vs Burnell

PFL 5 continues Regular Season 2024 featuring the MMA bouts in the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions at Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In the main event, Clay Collard and Mads Burnell square off at lightweight. The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Impa Kasanganay and Jakob Nedoh.

MMA fans can stream PFL 5: Collard vs Burnell live on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

In the UK and Europe PFL 5 live stream is available on DAZN. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at 1 am BST / 2 am CEST. The prelims kick off on Friday, June 21 at 9:30 pm BST / 10:30 pm CEST.

BKFC 62 Hollywood: Stewart vs Duran

The bare knuckle boxing visits Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with BKFC 62 featuring featherweight champion Kai Stewart up against Bryan Duran. In the co-main event, Keith Richardson defends his bantamweight title against Alberto Blas. Plus, Jared Warren and Jomi Escoboza battle it out for the vacant light heavyweight belt.

Fans in the U.S. can stream BKFC 62 Hollywood: Stewart vs Duran live on Prime Video. The start time is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino

Undefeated Rafael Espinoza makes the first defense of his WBO featherweight title against fellow-Mexican Sergio Chirino. The pair battles it out in the main event at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, undefeated Andres Cortes of North Las Vegas and Abraham Nova of Puerto Rico square off at junior lightweight. Also on the card, old rivals Troy Isley of Washington, D.C. and Javier Martinez of Milwaukee, Wisconsin clash at middleweight.

Boxing fans can stream Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino live on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In the UK, the event airs live on Sky Sports on Saturday, June 22 at 2 am BST.

Fans in other countries can stream Espinoza vs Chirino via local providers, as well VPN, such as ExpressVPN. Start time vary by location.

Bellator Dublin: Jackson vs Kuramagomedov

Bellator MMA returns to Ireland with Champions Series 3 taking place at 3Arena in Dublin. In the main event, Jason Jackson defends his welterweight title against Ramazan Kuramagomedov. The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Paul Hughes and Bobby King.

MMA fans in the U.S. can stream Bellator Dublin: Jackson vs Kuramagomedov live on MAX. The start time is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT for the main card, following the prelims starting at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

In the UK, Bellator Champions Series 3: Dublin airs live on DAZN on Saturday, June 22. The main card starts at 7 pm BST, following the prelims at 4 pm BST.

Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash

An all-British showdown between Tyler Denny and unbeaten Felix Cash headlines a night of professional boxing at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. The middleweight bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with Denny’s EBU European title on the line.

Also on the card, a lightweight bout between Lewis Crocker of Northern Ireland and Conah Walker of England. As well, Cameron Vuong and Jeff Ofori meet in an all-British contest at lightweight. Plus, Shannon Ryan and Emma Dolan go head to head for the British title at super flyweight.

Fans can stream Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash live on DAZN on Saturday, June 21. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the U.S. In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 22 at 4 am AEST.

UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces Ikram Aliskerov in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov.

MMA fans can stream UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs Aliskerov live on ABC and ESPN+. The main card start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at 3 pm ET / 1 pm PT, following the prelims beginning at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

In the UK, the event airs live on TNT Sports. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at 8 pm BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 5 pm BST.

In Australia, UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov airs live on Kayo. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, June 23 at 5 am AEST, following the prelims starting at 2 am AEST.

As always, don’t forget to check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule. This week also includes a pair of pro wrestling events: AEW Dynamite / Rampage at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia on June 19 and AEW Collision / Rampage at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania on June 20.