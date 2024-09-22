Next fight: Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer, UFC Paris, PFL Glasgow & Dixon-Harper

The world championship bout between Sandy Ryan and Mikaela Mayer in New York highlights the fight schedule for the last week of September 2024. The list of boxing events also includes Alycia Baumgardner’s title defense against Delfine Persoon in Atlanta. Plus, Sheffield, England hosts two back-to-back events featuring Shakiel Thompson up against River Wilson-Bent and Rhiannon Dixon versus Terri Harper.

The MMA action features Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 7 in Las Vegas. Plus, UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis takes place in Paris, France and PFL Europe 3 is held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 7

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 7 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 24. On the top of the fight card, Bailey Schoenfelder of Huron, South Dakota and Danylo Voievodkin of Ukraine battle it out at heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Romanian-born Italy-based Daniel Frunza fights Vadym Kutsyi at welterweight. Francesco Mazzeo of Italy takes on Kevin Christian of Brazil at light heavyweight. Cam Teague of Mobile, Alabama meets Kevin Vallejos of Argentina at featherweight. An all-Brazilian strawweight bout between Rose Conceicao and Alexia Thainara kicks off the action.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 7 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Shakiel Thompson vs River Wilson-Bent

Shakiel Thompson and River Wilson-Bent battle it out in the main event at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on Friday, September 27. The all-British contest is scheduled for 12 rounds with the WBO ‘Global’ and IBF European middleweight titles on the line.

Among other bouts, British Hughie Fury faces Christian Thun of Germany at heavyweight. Maxi Hughes of the UK takes on Greece’s Efstathios Antonas at lightweight. Tysie Gallagher and Tori-Ellis Willetts clash for the British and Commonwealth bantamweight belts. British Reece Mould and Ryan Walsh go toe-to-toe at lightweight.

Thompson vs Wilson-Bent live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The local event start time in the UK is 7:00 pm BST.

Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer

Mikaela Mayer goes up against Sandy Ryan in the main event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, September 27. The contest features the former unified super featherweight champion of Woodland Hills, California challenging the current WBO welterweight titleholder of England.

The co-main event pits Puerto Rico’s Xander Zayas against Damian Sosa of Mexico at super welterweight. Among other bouts, Brooklyn’s Bruce Carrington faces Sulaiman Segawa of Uganda at featherweight. Vito Mielnicki Jr of Belleville, New Jersey takes on Khalil El Harraz of Italy at light middleweight. Cleveland’s Tiger Johnson meets Yomar Alamo of Puerto Rico at super lightweight.

Ryan vs Mayer live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

Alycia Baumgardner vs Delfine Persoon

Alycia Baumgardner faces Delfine Persoon in the main event at Lux Stage at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, GA on Friday, September 27. The bout features the former undisputed 130 lbs champion of Fremont, Ohio defending her WBC super featherweight title against the former lightweight champion of Belgium.

In the co-main event, Rosalinda Rodriguez of Pompano Beach, Florida and Amy Naert of Belgium battle it out for WBC International title at super bantamweight. Among other bouts, Nicole Schafer of Germany and Mariya Agapova of Kazakhstan square off at featherweight. Philadelphia’s Natalie Dove fights Sydney Smith of Bridgewater, Virginia at bantamweight. Local Stephanie Simon faces Miami’s Claudia Zamora at welterweight.

Baumgardner vs Persoon live stream is available on Fubo Sports. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

PFL Europe 3: Glasgow

PFL Europe 3 takes place at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, September 28. On the top of the fight card, local Stevie Ray and Lewis Long of Wales battle it out at welterweight.

Also on the card, a 150 lbs-catchweight bout between Rob Whiteford of Scotland and LA’s Roger Huerta. Dean Garnett and Lewis McGrillen-Evans square off in an all-English bantamweight tournament semifinal. In another semifinal, Julien Pierre Lopez of France meets Alexander Luster of Germany. A pair of welterweight tournament semifinals features Jack Grant of the UK up against Florim Zendeli of Macedonia and Ibrahima Mane of France versus Daniele Miceli of Italy.

PFL Europe 3 live stream is available on DAZN in the UK and other selected countries. Fans can also stream the event via VPN, such as ExpressVPN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT. The local event start time in the UK is 5:00 pm BST.

UFC Paris: Moicano vs Saint Denis

French lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis faces Renato Moicano of Brazil in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday, September 28. In the co-main event, France-based Nassourdine Imavov and Brendan Allen of Beaufort, South Carolina clash at middleweight.

Also on the card, a featherweight bout between William Gomis of France and Joanderson Brito of Brazil. France’s Kevin Jousset takes on Bryan Battle of Charlotte, North Carolina at welterweight. In another France vs Brazil matchup, Morgan Charrier and Gabriel Miranda go head-to-head at featherweight. Plus, Fares Ziam of France and Matt Frevola of Huntington, New York square off at lightweight.

UFC Paris live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT.

Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper

Rhiannon Dixon faces Terri Harper in the main event at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on Saturday, September 28. The all-English showdown features the defending WBO lightweight titleholder up against the two-division world champion.

Also on the card, an all-British super bantamweight bout between Peter McGrail and Brad Foster. Jimmy Sains of the UK and Omir Rodriguez of Panama square off at middleweight. Giorgio Visioli of the UK and Diego Lagos of Colombia battle it out at super featherweight. Connan Murray faces fellow-Brit Marco Simmonds at super welterweight.

Dixon vs Harper live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The local event start time in the UK is 7:00 pm BST.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Grand Slam 2024: Dynamite & Collision taking place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, NY on Wednesday, September 25.