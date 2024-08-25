Next fight: Diego Pacheco vs Maciej Sulecki, MF Boxing 17, BKFC Edmonton & more

The bout between Diego Pacheco and Maciej Sulecki headlines the boxing and MMA fight schedule for Saturday, August 31. Plus, BKFC Prospect Series returns to Edmonton, Canada and Misfits Boxing 17 takes place in Dublin, Ireland.

In addition, although there is no UFC event this weekend, Dana White’s Contender Series continues Season 8 with Week 3 on Tuesday, August 27.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 3

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 3 airs live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 27. The fight card features five bouts with the MMA prospects battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

In the main event, Liam Anderson of Rochester, New York faces Andrey Pulyaev. Also on the card, a featherweight bout between Austria’s Bogdan Grad and Michael Aswell of Houston. As well, Marco Tulio of Brazil and Matthieu Duclos of France clash at middleweight. In addition, Malcolm Wellmaker of Augusta, Georgia meets England’s Adam Bramhald at bantamweight and Jack Duffy of El Dorado Hills, California fights Nick Piccininni of East Setauket, New York at flyweight.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 3 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Misfits Boxing 17: Aarons vs Simpson

Misfits Boxing hits Ireland with X Series 17 taking place at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, August 31. The crossover fight card features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event, English YouTuber Danny Aarons faces former professional football player Danny Simpson at cruiserweight. In the co-main event, Deen the Great defends his MF Boxing lightweight title against Dave Fogarty.

Also on the card, Jesse Clarke and Sami Hamed clash at heavyweight, HStikkytokky and George Fensom square off at cruiserweight and Ben Williams takes on Warren Spencer at welterweight. Plus, Anthony Taylor defends his MFB light heavyweight title against Gabriel Silva.

The two-fight preliminary card features the quarter-final bouts of the MFB title tournament at cruiserweight. Jake Cornish goes up against Mike Edwards and Malcolm Minikon fights DTG.

Misfits Boxing 17 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. In the UK the action begins at 7:00 pm BST.

BKFC Edmonton

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back in Canada on Saturday, August 31 with BKFC Prospects Series in Edmonton, Alberta. The main event is a welterweight bout between Drew Stuve, representing the country-host, and Sonny Smith of the UK. The co-main event is a lightweight showdown pitting Hasan Al-Ghanim of Canada against Ryan Ibsen of the U.S.

In another Canada vs U.S. bout at lightweight, Chad Lucanas meets Zachary Pannell. Also on the card, a heavyweight bout between Bohdan Kotok of Poland and Johnathan Miller of the United States. Plus, Taylor Bull of Canada and Christopher Hamlett of the U.S. clash at light heavyweight.

BKFC Edmonton live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Diego Pacheco vs Maciej Sulecki

Unbeaten Seattle-based LA native Diego Pacheco takes on Poland’s former title challenger Maciej Sulecki on August 31 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Pacheco defends his WBC USA and WBO International super middleweight belts.

In the co-feature, Mexican super featherweight Eduardo Nunez debuts in the U.S. against former three-time title challenger Miguel Marriaga of Colombia. Also on the card, Arturo Popoca defends his WBC Continental Americas title in an all-Mexican bout against Jesus Arechiga Valdez. Jamaican-born British Cheavon Clarke battles Nigerian-born Houston-based Efetobor Apochi at cruiserweight. In addition, LA’s interim WBC super flyweight champion Adelaida Ruiz defends her title against Houston southpaw Ginny Fuchs (3-0, 1 KOs).

Diego Pacheco vs Maciej Sulecki live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule. This week also includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage at State Farm Center in Champaign, IL on Wednesday, August 28 and AEW Collision at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD on Saturday, August 31.

Plus, Fight Schedule in Australia features Nikita Tszyu vs Koen Mazoudier live from ICC Sydney on Wednesday, August 28 and more.