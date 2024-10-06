Next fight: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol, UFC Vegas 98, Inoue-Tsutsumi & more

The bout between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol on Saturday, October 12 in Saudi Arabia headlines the boxing and MMA schedule for the second fight week of October 2024. Also on the day, UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira takes place in Las Vegas and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hits Marbella, Spain.

A day before, the ninth edition of Most Valuable Prospects visits Puerto Rico on Friday, October 11. Plus, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 9 kicks off the MMA action on Tuesday, October 8 in Las Vegas. Rounding out the fight weekend, four world titles are at stake on Sunday, October 13 with Takuma Inoue vs Seiya Tsutsumi atop the fight card in Tokyo, Japan.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 9

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 9 aka DWCS 75 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 8. On the top of the fight card, France’s Islem Masraf and Artem Vakhitov square off at heavyweight.

Among other bouts, San Diego’s Chasen Blair and Kody Steele of Port Angeles, Washington go toe-to-toe at lightweight. Portuguese-born England-based Mario Pinto takes on Brazilian Lucas Camacho at heavyweight. Islam Dulatov of Germany and Vanilto Antunes of Brazil meet at welterweight. An all-Australian flyweight battle between Anthony Drilich and Sean Gauci kicks off the action.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 9 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

MVP 9: Rivera vs Beltran

Puerto Rican Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro faces Andy Beltran of Las Vegas atop the MVP 9 fight card at Coliseo Roger Mendoza in Caguas on Friday, October 11. The pair battles it out for the WBC Latino regional title at super featherweight.

Also on the card, Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado-Ortiz takes on Perla Lomeli of Mexico at super bantamweight. Ridgewood, New York-based Puerto Rican middleweight Alexis Chaparro faces Steven Kirkwood of Norridgewock, Maine. Plus, Elijah Flores of The Bronx, New York goes up against local Omar Rosario at welterweight.

MVP 9 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

BKFC Spain: Tenaglia vs Soto

Bare Knuckle Fighting Champioship makes its debut in Spain on Saturday, October 12 with BKFC Marbella featuring three titles fights. In the main event, Franco Tenaglia of Argentina and Tony Soto of Hickory, North Carolina battle it out for the BKFC belt at lightweight.

In the co-main event, Austin Trout of El Paso, TX defends his welterweight title against Rico Franco of the UK. Plus, David Mundell of Oldsmar, FL defends his middleweight strap against British Danny Christie.

BKFC Spain live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol battle it for the undisputed title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 12. The four-belt contest features the unified WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion up against the WBA 175 lbs titleholder.

Also on the card, Skye Nicolson of Australia defends her WBC featherweight title against British contender Raven Chapman. In another world title bout, Australia’s two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia defends his belt against Jack Massey of the UK.

Among other matchups, Fabio Wardley defends his British heavyweight strap against Frazer Clarke. Chris Eubank Jr of the UK and Kamil Szeremeta of Poland clash at middleweight. Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron meet in an-all-British bout at light heavyweight. In addition, Mohammed Alakel of Saudi Arabia makes his pro debut against Jesus Gonzalez of Colombia at lightweight.

Beterbiev vs Bivol live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT. The undercard bouts are available on DAZN starting at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT.

UFC Vegas 98: Royval vs Taira

Denver’s former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval faces No. 5-ranked contender Tatsuro Taira of Japan in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, October 12 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. In the co-main event, Korea’s Jun Yong Park and Brad Tavares of Hawaii square off at middleweight.

Also on the card, Grant Dawson of Cambria, Wisconsin and Rafa Garcia of Brawley, California go head-to-head at lightweight. Brazilian strawweight Julia Polastri faces off Cory McKenna of Wales. Daniel Rodriguez of Alhambra, California meets Houston’s Alex Morono at welterweight. Abdul Razak Alhassan of Ghana and Pittsburgh’s Josh Fremd clash at middleweight.

UFC Vegas 98 live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.

Takuma Inoue vs Seiya Tsutsumi

Takuma Inoue makes the third defense of his WBA bantamweight title in an all-Japanese bout against Seiya Tsutsumi on Sunday, October 13 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. In the co-main event, former unified light flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji of Japan and former flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales of Nicaragua battle it out for the vacant WBC 112 lbs belt.

Also on the card, Japanese Seigo Yuri Akui defends his WBA flyweight strap against Thananchai Charunphak of Thailand. Plus, Shokichi Iwata of Japan and Jairo Noriega of Spain clash for the vacant WBO title at light flyweight.

Inoue vs Tsutsumi live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 4:00 am ET / 1:00 am PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite / Rampage taking place at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA on Tuesday, October 8.

Plus, AEW WrestleDream 2024 airs live on pay-per-view from Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on October 12.