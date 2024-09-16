Next fight: Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois, Munguia-Bazinyan, DWCS 72 & more

The world title fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois in London headlines the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, September 21. A day before, Jaime Munguia and Erik Bazinyan battle it out in Glendale, AZ.

Plus, Dana White’s Contender Series 2024: Week 6 continues Season 8 on Tuesday, September 17.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 6

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 6 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 17. On the top of the fight card, Aaron Tau of New Zealand and Elijah Smith of Colorado Springs battle it out at bantamweight.

Among other bouts, Talisson Teixeira faces fellow-Brazilian Arthur Lopes at heavyweight. Joey Hart of St. Cloud, Minnesota takes on Benjamin Bennett of St. Louis, Missouri at welterweight. Ateba Gautier of Cameroon meets Japan’s Yura Naito at middleweight. The lightweight bout between Ahmad Sohail Hassanzada of Afghanistan and Dylan Mantello of Garden City, New York kicks off the action.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 8: Week 6 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan

Jaime Munguia and Erik Bazinyan battle it out in the main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on Friday, September 20. The super middleweight contest pits the former super welterweight champion of Mexico up against the Armenian-born Canada-based undefeated contender.

In the co-main event, unbeaten heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr of Tulare, CA takes on Philadelphia’s Joey Dawejko. The junior welterweight main card opener features Emiliano Fernando Vargas of Oxnard, CA up against Albany, New York-based Larry Fryers of Ireland. Atop the prelims, junior lightweight Charly Suarez of the Philippines and Jorge Castaneda of Laredo, TX clash for the vacant WBO Intercontinental title.

Munguia vs Bazinyan live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT. The prelims begin at 5:50 pm ET / 2:50 pm PT. Fans in other countries can also stream the fight via VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

Anthony Joshua goes up against Daniel Dubois on Saturday, September 21 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The all-British contest features the former two-time unified WBC, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion up against the two-time world champion and current IBF titleholder.

Also on the card, IBF super featherweight champion Anthony Cacace of Northern Ireland defends his title against former world champion Josh Warrington of England. Ghana’s Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson of Scotland clash for the interim WBO belt at light heavyweight. Tyler Denny defends his European middleweight strap against fellow Brit Hamzah Sheeraz. In addition, Mark Chamberlain and Josh Padley meet in an all-British battle at lightweight.

Joshua vs Dubois live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 3:30 pm BST. Fans in other countries can also stream the fight via VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

In addition, this week’s schedule also includes a pair of pro wrestling events. AEW Dynamite / Rampage takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, PA on Wednesday, September 18. AEW Collision / Rampage is held at MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA on Saturday, September 21.

Also on Saturday, September 21, international kickboxing returns to Zagreb, Croatia with Glory 95. On the top of the fight card, heavyweights Levi Rigters and Bahram Rajabzadeh square off for a chance to challenge the division’s current champion Rico Verhoeven at Collision 7 in December.

Plus, the all-new Fight Schedule is now also available for fans in Australia, covering world-class boxing, MMA and more.