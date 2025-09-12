Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev: Live stream details confirmed

Naoya Inoue faces Murodjon Akhmadaliev live on Sunday, September 14, from IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan. Broadcast details on how to watch the fight live in the U.S., UK, and Australia have now been confirmed.

Japanese knockout artist Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs) makes the fifth defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title after defeating Ramon Cardenas in May. Former unified IBF and WBA champion Akhmadaliev (14-1, 11 KOs) of Uzbekistan looks to pull off an upset and conquer the division.

In the co-feature, Yoshiki Takei (11-0, 9 KOs) of Japan defends his WBO bantamweight title against Christian Medina Jimenez (25-4, 18 KOs) of Mexico.

On the undercard, Filipino-born Yuni Takada (16-8-3, 6 KOs) of Japan and Ryusei Matsumoto (6-0, 4 KOs) of Japan clash for the WBA “Regular” minimumweight title.

How to watch Inoue vs Akhmadaliev in the U.S. and UK

Boxing fans in the U.S. and UK can watch Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev live on the Top Rank Facebook Channel, the promotion announced on Friday. Coverage begins at 4:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM PT in the U.S. and 9:00 AM BST in the UK.

A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 6:40 AM ET / 3:40 AM PT in the U.S., and 11:40 AM BST in the UK.

How to watch Inoue vs Akhmadaliev in Australia

In Australia, Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev airs live on Kayo. The start time is 6:00 PM AEST.

The main event ring walks are expected at approximately 8:40 PM AEST.

Inoue vs Akhmadaliev fight card

The three-fight Inoue vs Akhmadaliev telecast lineup is as follows: