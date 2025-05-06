Subscribe
Mickey Bey faces Tobias Green in Newtown, Pennsylvania in June

Former champion Bey aims for his third straight victory, while Green is coming off a draw with Andrew Rodgers last July

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Mickey Bey during his boxing bout against Rances Barthelemy in Hollywood, Florida
Mickey Bey during his boxing bout against Rances Barthelemy at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL, June 3, 2016 | Leo Wilson Jr./Premier Boxing Champions
The bout between Mickey Bey and Tobias Green headlines “The Future Is Now: Series II” at Newtown Sports & Events Center in Newtown, PA on June 7. The pair square off in an eight-round bout at super lightweight.

Bey (25-3-1, 13 KOs, 1 NC) aims for his third straight victory since dropping a split decision to George Kambosos Jr in late 2019. In his previous bout last May, the 41-year-old native of Cleveland, Ohio stopped Javier Rodriguez Lepe in the second round. In October 2019, the former IBF lightweight champion KO’d Francisco Bonilla Zambrano, also in Round 2.

Green (12-3-1, 4 KOs) fought Andrew Rodgers to a majority draw in his previous outing last July. Last June, Florida’s 28-year-old took a split decision against Jayson Velez, scoring his fifth win in a row.

Mickey Bey and Tobias Green battle it out atop the fight card promoted by former champion Danny Garcia.

“I can’t wait for June 7 to give fight fans from Philly and all of Pennsylvania another stacked card with the stars of Swift Promotions,” Danny Garcia said. “From top to bottom, these fighters have serious skills and they’re ready to leave it all in the ring. Make sure you come out and support, because I know everyone on this card is coming to show out.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Also scheduled to appear are David Garcia (3-0, 2 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ, Miguel Roman (4-1-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia, PA, and Thanjhae Teasley (12-0, 6 KOs) of Allentown, PA, among others.

