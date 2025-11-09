MF Duel live results: FoxTheG defeats Lil Cracra to claim title

MF Duel features Lil Cracra defending his Misfits Boxing lightweight title against FoxTheG on Sunday, November 9, live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Cracra returns to the ring following his victory over YuddyGangTV a year ago, while FoxTheG challenges for the belt after defeating Walid Sharks at MF Boxing 21 in May.

In the co-feature, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski makes his MF Boxing debut against Kelechi Dyke, aka Kelz. The second title fight pits MFB cruiserweight champion Jully Poca against Monica Medina.

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Among other matchups, Amir Anderson and Dedrick Bell clash at middleweight. A super lightweight contest pits Ashton Sylve against Daniel Lugo. Plus, Bdave and Rob Stewart Son battle at light heavyweight.

Additionally, J’Hon Ingram takes on Joseph Rivas at lightweight, and Argentinian King meets Small Spartan Jay at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Austin Dulay and Brandon Mendoza square off at lightweight.

MF Duel results

Get MF Duel full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

FoxTheG def. Lil Cracra by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54) – wins MFB lightweight title | Watch video

Andrei Arlovski def. Kelz by KO (R4, 1:10)

Jully Poca def. Monica Medina by majority decision (48-46, 48-46, 47-47) – retains MFB cruiserweight title

Amir Anderson def. Dedrick Bell by KO (R1, 2:56)

Ashton Sylve def. Daniel Lugo by TKO (R5, 2:34) | Watch video

BDave def. Rod Stewart Son by KO (R1, 0:15)

J’Hon Ingram def. Joseph Rivas by TKO (R3, 2:05)

Argentinian King def. Small Spartan Jay by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)

Austin Dulay def. Brandon Mendoza by unanimous decision

MF Duel live blog November 9, 2025 7:13 PM EST Austin Dulay defeats Brandon Mendoza by decision Wrapping up the MF Duel action, Austin Dulay defeats Brandon Mendoza by unanimous decision in a post-lim bout at super lightweight. November 9, 2025 6:43 PM EST FoxTheG defeats Lil Cracra by decision to claim title FoxTheG defeats Lil Cracra by unanimous decision to become the new MFB lightweight champion. After six rounds, all three judges scored the fight 60-54. November 9, 2025 5:42 PM EST Andrei Arlovski KOs Kelz in fourth Andrei Arlovski defeats Kelz by fourth-round knockout at heavyweight. The time was 1:10 of the round. November 9, 2025 5:15 PM EST Jully Poca defeats Monica Medina by decision to retain title Jully Poca defeats Monica Medina by majority decision to retain her MFB cruiserweight title. November 9, 2025 4:45 PM EST Amir Anderson stops Dedrick Bell in first round Amir Anderson defeats Dedrick Bell by first-round KO at super middleweight. The time was 2:56 into the round. November 9, 2025 4:44 PM EST Ashton Sylve TKOs Daniel Lugo in fifth round Ashton Sylve makes a successful return to the ring, defeating Daniel Lugo by fifth-round TKO at super lightweight. The time of the stoppage was 2:34 into the round. November 9, 2025 4:42 PM EST BDave KOs Rod Stewart Son in 15 seconds BDave scores a 15-second knockout over Rod Stewart Son at light heavyweight. November 9, 2025 4:41 PM EST J'Hon Ingram TKO's Joseph Rivas in third round J’Hon Ingram defeats Joseph Rivas by third-round TKO. The lightweight bout was stopped at 2:05 into the round. November 9, 2025 4:39 PM EST Argentinian King defeats Small Spartan Jay by decision Kicking off the action, Argentinian King defeats Small Spartan Jay by unanimous decision at lightweight. November 9, 2025 2:25 PM EST Lil Cracra vs FoxTheG: Face Off The main event face-off as Lil Cracra and FoxTheG preview their MFB lightweight title clash at MF Duel. November 9, 2025 1:29 PM EST Andrei Arlovski vs Kelz: Face Off Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and Kelechi Dyke, aka Kelz, preview their co-feature at MF Duel. November 9, 2025 1:25 PM EST Argentinian King vs Small Spartan Jay In case you missed it, check out this clip as the tables get turned during the Argentinian King vs Small Spartan Jay press conference. November 8, 2025 11:01 PM EST MF Duel: How to watch and start time MF Duel airs live on DAZN. The start time is 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.