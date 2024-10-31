Luis Palomino vs Gabriel Rosado set for boxing match in November in Miami

Former BKFC champion Luis Palomino is set for his next fight and pro boxing debut against Gabriel Rosado on November 12 at E11EVEN in Miami. The bout serves as the co-feature on the card titled “Fight Night Meets Night Life”. The event airs live on PPV via StagePilot.

Going through the ropes for the first time as a pro boxer, 44-year-old Luis Palomino (9-1, 3 KOs) of Peru looks to return to winning ways. The Miami-based former two-division champion in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, lost his BKFC welterweight title by unanimous decision against Austin Trout in February.

Philadelphia’s 38-year-old Gabriel Rosado (26-17-1, 15 KOs) makes his ring return, after suffering four defeats in a row. The LA-based former two-time title challenger dropped a unanimous decision against Bektemir Melikuziev last time out in April 2023.

The fight card is headlined by former unified super bantamweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (22-3, 15 KOs) of Cuba. The Miami-based 44-year-old southpaw stopped Charlie Clemente-Andino in the seventh round last June and Jesus Martinez in the first round last February. His opponent in a 10-round bout is yet to be named.

Magic City Fight Night | Poster

The event is also expected to see Fernando Vargas Jr (15-0, 14 KOs) of Oxnard, California, Ermal Hadribeaj (19-0-1, 7 KOs) of Albania and Alberto Palmetta (19-3, 13 KOs) of Argentina. Also in action, former Bellator bantamweight champion and UFC fighter Sergio Pettis of Milwaukee, WI and Dutch former kickboxer and MMA fighter Isis Verbeek.

Plus, NFL Safety D.J. Swearinger of Greenwood, SC makes his ring debut. The finalized lineup is expected to be confirmed shortly.