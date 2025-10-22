Subscribe
Lawrence Okolie, David Adeleye book next fights in Nigeria this December

Lawrence Okolie and David Adeleye are set to co-headline 'Chaos in the Ring II' in separate bouts in Lagos, Nigeria.

By Parviz Iskenderov
Lawrence Okolie posing with his championship belt after his victory over Kevin Lerena at Wembley Stadium
Lawrence Okolie after his victory over Kevin Lerena at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on July 19, 2025. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Lawrence Okolie and David Adeleye are set to co-headline “Chaos in the Ring II” on December 19 at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, Nigeria. The British-born Nigerian heavyweights step through the ropes in separate bouts against opponents to be named. The event airs live on DAZN.

Former two-division champion Okolie (22-1, 16 KOs) aims for his fourth straight victory since dropping a majority decision to Chris Billam-Smith in May 2023. The 32-year-old London native won his previous bout in July, scoring a unanimous decision over Kevin Lerena on the Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard.

“Big time boxing comes to Lagos,” Lawrence Okolie said. “This will be a historic moment for Africa, my family and my career. There’s been a lot of talk, but let’s see who really wants to dance. Detty December just got Saucy. Thanks to Frank, George and Queensberry for making this happen for me.”

28-year-old London native Adeleye (14-2, 13 KOs) looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat against Filip Hrgovic in August on the undercard of Itauma vs Whyte.

“Nigeria – Motide, mo wa nile – I’m coming home,” David Adeleye said. “What an honour and a pleasure it will be to fight back home in my parent’s land. A country that has birthed many greats, and I’m adding to that list. It’s a dream come true. The first fight there was spectacular. This time we’re doubling up and we’re bringing even more fire. I can’t wait for you guys to see me live in action.”

The upcoming event is also set to feature the UK-based Emanuel Odiase (9-0, 8 KOs) of Germany. The unbeaten 26-year-old fought at the first edition of Chaos in the Ring in early October, scoring a first-round KO over Idris Afinni.

Additionally, undefeated Taiwo Agbaje (18-0, 13 KOs) and once-beaten Musa Tope Tajudeen (19-1, 17 KOs) face off in an all-Nigerian rematch. Agbaje won their first fight in October 2018 by unanimous decision.

The full lineup and ticket information are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

