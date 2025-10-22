Lawrence Okolie, David Adeleye book next fights in Nigeria this December

Lawrence Okolie and David Adeleye are set to co-headline “Chaos in the Ring II” on December 19 at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, Nigeria. The British-born Nigerian heavyweights step through the ropes in separate bouts against opponents to be named. The event airs live on DAZN.

Former two-division champion Okolie (22-1, 16 KOs) aims for his fourth straight victory since dropping a majority decision to Chris Billam-Smith in May 2023. The 32-year-old London native won his previous bout in July, scoring a unanimous decision over Kevin Lerena on the Usyk vs Dubois 2 undercard.

“Big time boxing comes to Lagos,” Lawrence Okolie said. “This will be a historic moment for Africa, my family and my career. There’s been a lot of talk, but let’s see who really wants to dance. Detty December just got Saucy. Thanks to Frank, George and Queensberry for making this happen for me.”

28-year-old London native Adeleye (14-2, 13 KOs) looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision defeat against Filip Hrgovic in August on the undercard of Itauma vs Whyte.

“Nigeria – Motide, mo wa nile – I’m coming home,” David Adeleye said. “What an honour and a pleasure it will be to fight back home in my parent’s land. A country that has birthed many greats, and I’m adding to that list. It’s a dream come true. The first fight there was spectacular. This time we’re doubling up and we’re bringing even more fire. I can’t wait for you guys to see me live in action.”

The upcoming event is also set to feature the UK-based Emanuel Odiase (9-0, 8 KOs) of Germany. The unbeaten 26-year-old fought at the first edition of Chaos in the Ring in early October, scoring a first-round KO over Idris Afinni.

Additionally, undefeated Taiwo Agbaje (18-0, 13 KOs) and once-beaten Musa Tope Tajudeen (19-1, 17 KOs) face off in an all-Nigerian rematch. Agbaje won their first fight in October 2018 by unanimous decision.

The full lineup and ticket information are expected to be confirmed shortly.