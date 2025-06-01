Huge fight week: Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos, UFC 316 & much more

The fight schedule for the first week of June features eight boxing cards, a bare-knuckle clash, and a showdown in MMA. The weekend’s highlight sees Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos in Norfolk, VA. Plus, the Dvalishvili vs O’Malley rematch headlines UFC 316 in Newark, NJ.

The action begins on Thursday with Albert Ramirez facing off against Michael Flannery in Montreal, Canada. Friday features Brandon Moore vs Stanley Wright in Verona, New York and BKFC 75 in Albuquerque, NM.

In addition to Davis vs De Los Santos and UFC 316, the list of fights on Saturday also includes Most Valuable Prospects 13 in Orlando, FL, Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco in Barnsley, England and Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni in Ipswich, England.

Rounding out Fight Week on Sunday, Jai Opetaia goes up against Claudio Squeo on the Gold Coast, Australia and Junto Nakatani meets Ryosuke Nishida in Tokyo, Japan.

So, here’s the full rundown: main event, undercard, and broadcast information:

Albert Ramirez vs Michael Flannery

Albert Ramirez and Michael Flannery square off at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, June 5. The light heavyweight contest headlines the fight card titled L’Ascension II. Undefeated Ramirez (20-0, 17 KOs) of Venezuela stopped Marko Calic in the third round at the same venue in February. Thailand-based unbeaten Michael Alan Flannery (13-0, 11 KOs) of the UK makes his North American debut.

On the Ramirez vs Flannery undercard, Montreal-based Christopher Guerrero (14-0, 8 KOs) of Mexico and Williams Herrera (17-4, 7 KOs) of Argentina clash at welterweight. Arthur Biyarslanov (18-0, 15 KOs) faces Spain’s Antonio Collado (19-1, 3 KOs) at super lightweight. Mehmet Unal (12-0, 10 KOs) meets Jan Czerklewicz (14-2, 3 KOs) of Poland for the WBC Continental light heavyweight belt.

Ramirez vs Flannery airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

Brandon Moore vs Stanley Wright

Brandon Moore and Stanley Wright square off in the headliner of “Hall of Fame Fight Night” at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY on Friday, June 6. Riding a three-fight winning streak, Moore (17-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, FL puts his IBF USBA heavyweight title on the line. Wright (14-0, 11 KOs) of Charlotte, NC looks to pull off an upset and remain undefeated.

On the Moore vs Wright undercard, Joseph Hicks (12-0, 8 KOs) of Grand Rapids, MI faces Haiti’s Wendy Toussaint (16-3, 7 KOs) at super welterweight. Another Grand Rapids vs Haiti matchup pits Joshua Pagan (12-0, 4 KOs) against James Bernadin (13-2-1, 6 KOs). In world title action, Franchon Crews-Dezurn (9-2, 2 KOs) of Norfolk, VA defends her unified WBA and WBC super middleweight belts against Citlalli Ortiz (4-1, 1 KO) of Rancho Mirage, CA.

Moore vs Wright airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

BKFC 75 Albuquerque

BKFC 75 features David Mundell up against Donald Sanchez on Friday, June 6 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The bare-knuckle boxing clash features Mundell (9-1) of Oldsmar, FL defending his middleweight title against No. 4-ranked local contender Donald Sanchez (4-1).

Also on the card, Murat Kilimetov (2-0) faces Leo Bercier (6-3) of Belcourt, ND at cruiserweight. Derek Perez (3-4) of Belen, NM and Rick Caruso (2-4) of Princeton, West Virginia clash at bantamweight. Albuquerque’s Felipe Chavez (2-1) and James Dennis (2-2) of Great Falls, MT go head-to-head at welterweight.

BKFC 75 Albuquerque airs live on Prime Video. The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni

Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni square off in the main event on Saturday, June 7 at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England. Unbeaten local Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) and undefeated Australian Huni (12-0, 7 KOs) battle it out for the interim WBA heavyweight title. Huni stepped in for Jarrell Miller, who suffered an injury.

On the Wardley vs Huni undercard, Irish Pierce O’Leary (16-0, 9 KOs) takes on Liam Dillon (15-2-1, 3 KOs) of England at super lightweight. Nelson Hysa (22-0, 20 KOs) of Albania and Patrick Korte (22-4-1, 18 KOs) of Germany clash at heavyweight. Mike Perez (30-3-1, 21 KOs) of Cuba and Steven Ward (15-3, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland go head-to-head at cruiserweight. Plus, Jamaican-British Dillian Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) is also expected to battle it out on the night.

Wardley vs Huni airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm BST.

Callum Simpson vs Ivan Zucco

Unbeaten Callum Simpson and Ivan Zucco square off in the main event on Saturday, June 7 at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England. Representative of the host country, Simpson (17-0, 12 KOs), and Zucco (21-0, 18 KOs) of Italy battle it out for the vacant European super middleweight title.

On the Simpson vs Zucco undercard, Mark Jeffers (20-0, 7 KOs) of Northern Ireland faces NOLA-based Sean Hemphill (18-2, 11 KOs) at super middleweight. Plus, Rhys Edwards (16-1, 4 KOs) of Wales and Thomas Essomba (14-9-1, 4 KOs) of Cameroon meet at featherweight.

Simpson vs Zucco airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland. A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful for streaming from a different location. The start time is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT in the U.S. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm BST.

MVP 13: Ferreira vs Ferreyra

Most Valuable Prospects 13 features a world championship clash between Beatriz Ferreira and Maria Ines Ferreyra on Saturday, June 7 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. Brazil’s Ferreira (6-0, 2 KOs) makes the second defense of her IBF lightweight title. Ferreyra (11-0-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina makes her first attempt to become champion in her U.S. and international debut.

Also on the MVP 13 card, Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley Machado makes his pro boxing debut against Sean Sparks (2-0, 2 KOs) of Palm Desert, CA at cruiserweight. Luan Medeiros (5-0, 4 KOs) of Brazil faces Tony Aguilar (13-1-1, 4 KOs) of Jacksonville, FL at lightweight. Bree Howling (8-0, 2 KOs) of Canada meets Naomy Cardenas (8-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico at bantamweight.

MVP 13: Ferreira vs Ferreyra airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT.

UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2

UFC 316 features a bantamweight championship rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley on Saturday, June 7 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Georgia’s current champion Dvalishvili (19-4) makes the second defense of his belt. Former titleholder O’Malley (18-2, 1 NC) of Helena, MT looks to avenge a unanimous decision defeat suffered in their first fight last September and regain the strap.

In the co-main event, two-time and current bantamweight champion Julianna Pena (12-5) of Spokane, WA meets Kayla Harrison (18-1) of Middletown, Ohio. Also on the card, Kelvin Gastelum (19-9, 1 NC) of San Jose, CA and Joe Pyfer (13-3) of Vineland, NJ clash at middleweight. Patchy Mix (20-1) of Angola, NY makes his UFC debut against Mario Bautista (15-2) of Winnemucca, NE at bantamweight. Vicente Luque (23-10-1) of Westwood, NJ and Kevin Holland (27-13, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA meet at welterweight.

UFC 316 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT. The prelims start at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the early prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos

Keyshawn Davis faces Edwin De Los Santos in his hometown ring appearance on Saturday, June 7 at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Stepping through the ropes in front of his local crowd, Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO lightweight title. Dominican former title challenger De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) makes his second attempt to become champion after falling short by unanimous decision against Shakur Stevenson in November 2023.

On the Davis vs De Los Santos undercard, Abdullah Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio takes on Jeremia Nakathila (26-4, 21 KOs) of Namibia at lightweight. Norfolk’s Kelvin Davis (15-0, 8 KOs) meets Philadelphia’s Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KOs) at super lightweight. Cleveland native Tiger Johnson (15-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Detroit’s Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (17-3-1, 11 KOs) at welterweight.

Davis vs De Los Santos airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:10 PM ET / 2:10 PM PT.

Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo

Two-time IBF cruiserweight Jai Opetaia faces Claudio Squeo on Sunday, August 8 at GCCEC on the Gold Coast, Australia. The contest features Australia’s defending champion, Opetaia (27-0, 21 KOs), making his home country title defense against the unbeaten Italian contender, Squeo (17-0, 9 KOs).

On the Opetaia vs Squeo undercard, Australia’s Ben Mahoney (15-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Eddy Colmenares (9-2-1, 9 KOs) of Venezuela at super welterweight. Tyler Blizzard (9-0, 4 KOs) meets fellow Australian Rocky Ogden (7-2, 5 KOs) at featherweight. Plus, Australia-based Conor Wallace (15-1, 11 KOs) of Northern Ireland battles Dylan Colin (14-1, 4 KOs) of France.

Opetaia vs Squeo airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 5:00 AM ET / 2:00 AM PT, in the UK the broadcast starts at 10:00 AM BST, and the local start time in Australia is 7:00 PM AEST.

Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida

Junto Nakatani and Ryosuke Nishida square off in an all-Japanese bantamweight championship unification on Sunday, June 8 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. Three-division champion Nakatani (30-0, 23 KOs) puts his WBC title on the line. Nishida (10-0, 2 KOs) brings his IBF belt to the ring.

On the Nakatani vs Nishida undercard, former Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa (6-0, 2 KOs) faces Victor Santillan (14-1, 5 KOs) of the Dominican Republic at bantamweight. Plus, Tomoya Tsuboi (1-0, 1 KO) of Japan and Tran Van Thao (18-1, 10 KOs) of Vietnam clash for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight strap.

Nakatani vs Nishida airs live on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 4:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM PT.

AEW Fyter Fest 2025

Additionally, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering bare-knuckle fighting, pro wrestling, and more. This week includes AEW Fyter Fest 2025, taking place at The Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, June 4.

AEW Fyter Fest 2025 features AEW International Champion Kenny Omega defending his title in a four-way match against Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli and Mascara Dorada.