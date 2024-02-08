Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams lands on ESPN+ in the US live from London

Middleweights Hamzah Sheeraz and Liam Williams battle it out live from Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, February 10. The contest pits England’s Commonwealth titleholder against former world title challenger of Wales. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Unbeaten Sheeraz (18-0, 14 KOs) won 12 of his previous bouts inside the distance. In his previous outing last August, the 24-year-old native of Slough, Berkshire stopped Dmytro Mytrofanov in the second round.

Williams (25-4-1, 20 KOs) stopped Florin Cardos in the first round last November and secured his second win in a row. In April 2021, the 31-year-old of Clydach, Wales fought Demetrius Andrade for the WBO middleweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can watch Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams live stream on ESPN+ starting at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. In the UK, the event airs live on TNT Sports at 7 pm GMT.

In the co-feature, Sam Noakes and Lewis Sylvester square off in an all-British showdown at lightweight. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the Commonwealth, British and WBC International Silver titles on the line.

Noakes (12-0, 12 KOs) won two of his previous bouts in 2023 by TKO against Carlos Perez and Karthik Sathish Kumar. Sylvester (13-0, 4 KOs) won three fights last year, stopping Jimmy First and taking a pair of wins by decision against Adam Cope and Harry Fryer.

Also on the card, British two-time world title challenger Anthony Yarde (24-3, 23 KOs) targets his second win in a row, when he faces Serbian Marko Nikolic (32-3, 12 KOs), who is riding a two-fight winning streak. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

Among other Sheeraz vs Williams undercard bouts, Tommy Fletcher (6-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Alvaro Terrero (5-19-2, 3 KOs) at cruiserweight. Billy Adams (1-0) and Engel Gomez (8-23-2, 4 KOs) clash at lightweight. Umar Khan (8-0) and Maicol Velazco (10-14, 3 KOs) meet at featherweight. Plus, Masood Abdulah (9-0, 6 KOs) and Qais Ashfaq (12-2, 5 KOs) go head to head at featherweight.