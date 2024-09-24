Subscribe
Full fight video: Benoit Saint-Denis stops Thiago Moises in second round at UFC Paris

Benoit Saint-Denis TKO'd Thiago Moises at the last year's UFC Paris card. He now faces Renato Moicano in another France vs Brazil matchup headlining on Saturday

By Parviz Iskenderov
Benoit Saint-Denis is back in action on September 28, when he takes on Renato Moicano at UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena in Paris. The French lightweight goes up against the Brazilian mixed martial artist in the scheduled for five rounds main event.

Benoit Saint-Denis battled it out on both previous UFC Paris cards. Making his Octagon appearance last September, the 28-year-old faced Thiago Moises in the evening’s co-main event.

The contest didn’t go the full distance. Early in the first round Moises suffered a pair of low blows. The Brazilian also suffered a big gash from an elbow. He however fought back and landed a few heavy shots at the end of the round.

At the end of the second round, Saint-Denis dominated his opponent, having him pinned to the ground, and delivered punches. After instructing Moises to defend himself but seeing no response, the referee stopped the fight to save him from further punishment.

Going up against, Renato Moicano at UFC Paris on Saturday, Benoit Saint-Denis looks to rebound from a defeat. The Nimes native was KO’d by Dustin Poirier in the second round at UFC 299 in March, which snapped his five-fight winning streak.

