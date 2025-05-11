Fight Weekend: Johnny Fisher vs David Allen 2, Misfits Boxing 21 & UFC Vegas 106

The heavyweight boxing rematch between Johnny Fisher and David Allen on Saturday, May 17 tops the fight schedule for the third weekend of the month. The MMA action on this day features Gilbert Burns up against Michael Morales in a welterweight battle headlining UFC Vegas 106.

A day before, on Friday, May 16, former MMA fighters Darren Till and Darren Stewart square off in the main event of Misfits Boxing 21. So here’s what’s on:

Misfits Boxing 21: Till vs Stewart

Former MMA fighters Darren Till and Darren Stewart square off in the main event of Misfits Boxing 21 on Friday, May 16 at Becketwell Live in Derby, England. The pair battle it out at cruiserweight.

Till (1-0, 1 KO boxing, 18-5-1 MMA) of Liverpool won his previous bout in January in Manchester, defeating Anthony Taylor via sixth-round TKO. Stewart (16-10, 2 NC MMA) of London makes his MF Boxing debut. Both fighters previously competed in the UFC.

Also on the card, Idris Virgo and Ty Mitchell battle it out for the MF Pro title at light heavyweight. Chase DeMoor and Tank Tolman go head-to-head for the Misfits boxing belt at heavyweight. Plus, a heavyweight “Survivor Tag” showdown features Tempo Art, Big Tobz, Godson Umeh, and Curtis Pritchard.

Misfits Boxing 21 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST.

Johnny Fisher vs David Allen 2

Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen square off in a rematch at Copper Box Arena in London, England on Saturday, May 17. The British heavyweights run it back following their first fight held last December on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2.

Fisher (13-0, 11 KOs) took the victory, defeating Allen (23-7-2, 18 KOs) via a controversial split decision, and lifted the WBA Intercontinental title. Two judges scored the fight 95-94 in favor of Fisher, while one judge scored it 96-93 for Allen, who landed a knockdown in the fifth round.

The Fisher vs Allen 2 undercard features three middleweight bouts, as Kieron Conway (22-3-1, 6 KOs) faces Gerome Warburton (15-1-2, 2 KOs), George Liddard (11-0, 6 KOs) takes on Aaron Sutton (19-1, 3 KOs), and Jimmy Sains (9-0, 9 KOs) meets Gideon Onyenani (7-4). Plus, John Hedges (10-0, 3 KOs) and Nathan Quarless (13-1) clash at cruiserweight.

Fisher vs Allen 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST.

UFC Vegas 106: Burns vs Morales

Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, May 17 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 106. The pair battle it out at welterweight.

Brazil’s former title challenger Burns (22-8) is on a three-fight losing streak, with his most recent win going back to April 2023 when he defeated Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision. Unbeaten Morales (17-0) of Mexico aims for his 18th victory following a first-round TKO of Neil Magny last August.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato. Craig (17-9-1) of Scotland lost three fights in a row, while Bellato (12-2-1) of Brazil fought Jimmy Crute to a majority draw in February.

UFC Vegas 106 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.

All Elite Wrestling

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Beach Break 2025 taking place at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL on Wednesday, May 14.

AEW Beach Break 2025 features Jon Moxley as he defends his AEW World title against Samoa Joe in a steel cage match. Plus, Adam Page and Will Ospreay go up against Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita in a tag team match.