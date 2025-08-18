Fight Week: Yankiel Rivera vs Angelino Cordova, UFC Shanghai, AEW London & more

The title bout between Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova in Orlando on Saturday, August 23, headlines the fight schedule for the fourth weekend of the month. On the same day, Jack Rafferty faces Mark Chamberlain in Altrincham, England, and Jake Wyllie takes on Youssef Dib in Brisbane, Australia. Additionally, UFC returns to China for Fight Night in Shanghai.

On Friday, August 22, Jan Paul Rivera meets Daniel Bailey in the main event of MVP 14 in Orlando. The final round of the PFL World Tournament takes place in Hollywood, FL, on Thursday, August 21. The action kicks off on Tuesday, August 19, with Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9: Week 2 in Las Vegas.

Wrapping up the weekend, All Elite Wrestling visits the United Kingdom on Sunday, August 24, with AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

DWCS Season 9, Week 2

Date: Tuesday, August 19, Live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Tuesday, August 19, Live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Platform: ESPN+

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Week 2, featuring five matchups with MMA prospects aiming for a UFC contract. Here’s the full fight card:

Manuel Exposito (13-2) vs. Jose Delano (15-3), featherweight

Brandon Holmes (5-0) vs. Cameron Rowston (11-3), middleweight

Kaushik Saikumar (5-0) vs. Louis Lee Scott (9-0), bantamweight

Josh Hokit (5-0) vs. Guilherme Uriel (6-1), heavyweight

Tommy Cuozzi (8-0) vs. Ramiro Jimenez (10-0), featherweight

How to watch: DWCS Season 9, Week 2 airs live on ESPN+ at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

PFL World Tournament 10

Date: Thursday, August 21, Live from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL

Thursday, August 21, Live from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL Main card: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Prelims: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Platform: ESPN+

PFL 10 features three championship bouts in the middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions:

Fabian Edwards (15-4) vs. Dalton Rosta (11-1), middleweight

Sullivan Cauley (8-1) vs. Antonio Carlos Jr. (18-6), light heavyweight

Alexandr Romanov (19-3, 1 NC) vs. Oleg Popov (21-2), heavyweight

Other bouts:

Alexei Pregande (6-0) vs. Ethan Goss (12-7), featherweight

Bryce Meredith (7-0) vs. Lazard Dayron (8-0-1), bantamweight

Impa Kasanganay (18-6) vs. Mike Shipman (14-8), middleweight

How to watch: PFL 10 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT, and prelims at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Rivera vs Bailey

Date: Friday, August 22, Live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL

Friday, August 22, Live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL Start time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Platform: DAZN

Unbeaten Puerto Rican Jan Paul Rivera (12-0, 6 KOs) faces Daniel Bailey (15-2, 8 KOs) of Miami in a featherweight bout, headlining Most Valuable Prospects 14. Also on the card is a lightweight matchup between Orlando’s Corey Marksman (11-0-1, 8 KOs) and Luis Martinez (9-1, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Other bouts:

Yoelvis Gomez (8-1, 7 KOs) vs. Edwine Humaine (9-1, 7 KOs), middleweight

Damazion Vanhouter (8-0, 5 KOs) vs. Colby Madison (11-8-3, 7 KOs), heavyweight

Tayre Jones (13-0, 7 KOs) vs. Alexander Rios (9-2, 3 KOs), super lightweight

How to watch: Rivera vs Bailey airs live on DAZN at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

UFC Shanghai: Walker vs Zhang

Date: Saturday, August 23, Live from Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China

Saturday, August 23, Live from Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China Main card: 6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT

6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT Prelims: 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT

3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT Platform: ESPN+

UFC Fight Night Shanghai is headlined by Johnny Walker (21-9, 1 NC) of Brazil against China’s Zhang Mingyang (19-6) in a five-rounder at light heavyweight. The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Brian Ortega (16-4, 1 NC) of Los Angeles, CA and Aljamain Sterling (24-5) of Uniondale, NY.

Other bouts:

Sergei Pavlovich (19-3) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (14-1), heavyweight

Su Mudaerji (17-7) vs. Kevin Borjas (10-3), flyweight

Taiyilake Nueraji (11-1) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (10-5), welterweight

How to watch: UFC Shanghai airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT, following the prelims starting at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.

Wyllie vs Dib

Date: Saturday, August 23, Live from Fortitude Music Hall in Fortitude Valley, QLD

Saturday, August 23, Live from Fortitude Music Hall in Fortitude Valley, QLD U.S.: 6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT

6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT UK: 11:00 AM BST

11:00 AM BST Australia: 8:00 PM AEST

8:00 PM AEST Platform: DAZN

Jake Wyllie (17-2, 16 KOs) faces Youssef Dib (21-3, 11 KOs) in an all-Australian bout for the vacant IBF Australasian lightweight title. On the undercard, Australia’s former champion Skye Nicolson (13-1, 2 KOs) meets Urvashi Singh (12-3, 7 KOs) of India for the vacant IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight title.

Other bouts:

Alex Leapai Jnr (5-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. Tom Ngapti (0-1), heavyweight

Leah Reuben (2-2-1, 1 KO) vs. Jittamat Phomta (9-11, 6 KOs), bantamweight

Jimmie Phusomsai (5-0, 5 KOs) vs. Patrick Clarke (2-11, 1 KO), welterweight

How to watch: Wyllie vs Dib airs live on DAZN. The start time is 6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT in the U.S., 11:00 AM BST in the UK, and 8:00 PM AEST in Australia.

Rafferty vs Chamberlain

Date: Saturday, August 23, Live from Planet Ice Altrincham in Altrincham, England

Saturday, August 23, Live from Planet Ice Altrincham in Altrincham, England U.S.: at 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

at 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT UK: 7:30 PM BST

7:30 PM BST Platform: DAZN

Jack Rafferty (26-0, 17 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth super lightweight titles against Mark Chamberlain (17-1, 12 KOs).

Also on the card, Zak Miller (16-1, 3 KOs) defends his Commonwealth featherweight title against Leon Woodstock (16-4, 7 KOs). Plus, Jack Turner (11-0, 10 KOs) and Nicolas Agustin Muguruza (11-0, 6 KOs) clash at super flyweight.

Other bouts:

Steven Cairns (11-0, 7 KOs) vs. Kirk Stevens (7-4-1), lightweight

Henry Turner (14-1, 6 KOs) vs. Ivan Blazevic (8-1, 3 KOs), welterweight

Lewis Richardson (1-0) vs. Artjom Spatar 5-16-1, 1 KO, middleweight

How to watch: Rafferty vs Chamberlain airs live on DAZN. The start time is 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT in the U.S. and 7:30 PM BST in the UK.

Rivera vs Cordova

Date: Saturday, August 23, Live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL

Saturday, August 23, Live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL Start time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Platform: DAZN

Puerto Rican Olympian Yankiel Rivera (7-0, 3 KOs) faces Venezuela’s Angelino Cordova (19-0-1, 12 KOs) for the interim WBA flyweight title. Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, CA is the newly crowned unified champion at 112 lbs, holding both the WBA and WBC belts.

Also on the card, Cuban Yoenis Tellez (10-0, 7 KOs) defends his interim WBA super welterweight title against Germany’s Abass Baraou (16-1, 9 KOs). Plus, Stephanie Han (10-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, TX defends her WBA lightweight title against Paulina Angel (7-1-2, 3 KOs) of Colombia.

Other bouts:

Lucas Bahdi (19-0, 15 KOs) vs. Roger Gutierrez (29-6-1, 22 KOs), lightweight

Jamaine Ortiz (19-2-1, 9 KOs) vs. Ambiorix Bautista (19-2, 11 KOs), super lightweight

Chris Avila (6-1) vs. Ariel Perez (7-0, 4 KOs), light heavyweight

How to watch: Rivera vs Cordova airs live on DAZN at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

Date: Sunday, August 24, Live from The O2 Arena in London, England

Sunday, August 24, Live from The O2 Arena in London, England U.S.: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT UK: 6:00 PM BST

6:00 PM BST Platform: PPV.com

The match card features AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page facing off against MJF. AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada defends his belt against Swerve Strickland. Plus, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm defends her title against Athena.

How to watch: AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 airs live on PPV.com. The start time is 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT in the U.S. and 6:00 PM BST in the UK.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.