Fight Week: Vergil Ortiz vs Erickson Lubin, UFC Vegas 111 and more on schedule

The fight between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Erickson Lubin on Saturday, November 8, in Fort Worth, Texas, headlines the boxing schedule for the second weekend of the month. Earlier that same day, GBM presents The Heist – an eight-man tournament – in Hull, England.

The MMA action on Saturday features UFC Fight Night, headlined by Gabriel Bonfim vs Randy Brown at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 111.

Rounding out Fight Week on Sunday, November 9, Lil Cracra defends his Misfits Boxing lightweight title against FoxTheG atop MF: Duel in Nashville, Tennessee.

There are also two All Elite Wrestling events in Houston, Texas.

GBM Presents: The Heist

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 U.S. time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT UK time: 7:00 p.m. BST

7:00 p.m. BST Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: Connexin Live in Hull, England

Connexin Live in Hull, England Tickets: AXS.com

GBM presents The Heist on Saturday, November 8, at Connexin Live in Hull, England. The event features a one-night, eight-man, single-elimination tournament. Each bout is scheduled for three three-minute rounds at super welterweight.

The list of participants includes Steed Woodall, Germaine Brown, James Osborne, Ellis Steward, Mark Dickinson, Murtaza Nadeem, Haaris Khan, and Sam Smith.

To win the tournament, the eventual champion must collect three victories in one evening, going through the opening round, semi-final, and final.

How to watch: airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.

UFC Vegas 111: Bonfim vs Brown

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Main card: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT Prelims: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT Platform: ESPN+

ESPN+ Venue: UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV Tickets: UFC Fight Club

UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 8 (UFC Vegas 111).

Main event: Gabriel Bonfim (18-1) of Brazil and Randy Brown (20-6) of Jamaica square off at welterweight. Bonfim targets his fourth straight victory, while Brown aims for his second win in a row.

Co-main event: Matt Schnell (17-9, 1 NC) of Amory, Mississippi, and Joseph Morales (13-2) of Clovis, California, clash at flyweight. Schnell looks for his second consecutive victory, while Morales aims to extend his four-fight winning streak.

Other bouts:

Muslim Salikhov (22-5) vs. Uros Medic (11-3), welterweight

Chris Padilla (16-6) vs. Ismael Bonfim (20-5), lightweight

Ricky Simon (22-6) vs. Raoni Barcelos (20-5), bantamweight

Christian Leroy Duncan (12-2) vs. Marco Tulio (14-1), middleweight

How to watch: UFC Vegas 111: Bonfim vs Brown airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, following prelims at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Erickson Lubin

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas Tickets: Ticketmaster

Vergil Ortiz Jr. faces Erickson Lubin on Saturday, November 8, live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Ortiz Jr. puts his interim WBC super welterweight title on the line.

27-year-old Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas, makes the second defense of his belt after defeating Israil Madrimov and Serhii Bohachuk.

29-year-old southpaw Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs) of Orlando, FL, makes his second attempt to claim the interim WBC 154-pound strap after falling short against Sebastian Fundora and also previously challenged Jermell Charlo for the full title.

Undercard bouts:

Darius Fulghum (14-1, 12 KOs) vs. David Stevens (15-2, 10 KOs), super middleweight

Amari Jones (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Shady Gamhour (14-2, 9 KOs), middleweight

Joshua Edwards (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Zeno Vooris (5-1, 5 KOs), heavyweight

Eric Priest (16-0, 8 KOs) vs. Esneiker Correa (16-6-2, 14 KOs), middleweight

How to watch: Ortiz vs Lubin airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

MF Duel: Cracra vs Fox

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Platform: DAZN

Venue: Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Crossover boxing visits Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, with MF: Duel. The event features a series of bouts with two titles contested on the night.

Main event: Filipino crossover boxer Lil Cracra defends his MFB lightweight title against English YouTuber FoxTheG.

Co-main event: Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski makes his Misfits Boxing debut against Kelechi Dyke, aka Kelz, of Nigeria.

Also on the card, Jully Poca of Brazil defends her MFB cruiserweight title against Monica Medina of The Bronx, New York.

Undercard bouts:

Amir Anderson vs. Dedrick Bell, middleweight

Ashton Sylve vs. Daniel Lugo, super lightweight

BDave vs. Rob Stewart Son, light heavyweight

J’Hon Ingram vs. Joseph Rivas, lightweight

Argentinian King vs. Small Spartan Jay, lightweight

Austin Dulay vs. Jayson Velez, lightweight

How to watch: MF Duel: Cracra vs Fox airs live on DAZN. The start time is 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

All Elite Wrestling

This week features two All Elite Wrestling events at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas – AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.

Event: AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Date: Wednesday, November 5

Wednesday, November 5 Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. Platform: TBS and HBO Max

AEW Dynamite features “Hangman” Adam Page, Hook, and Eddie Kingston facing The Opps in a trios match. Additionally, the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal features Mercedes Mone and Athena against Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron.

Event: AEW Collision

AEW Collision Date: Saturday, November 8

Saturday, November 8 Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. Platform: TNT and HBO Max

AEW Collision delivers an action-packed night of professional wrestling featuring some of today’s top stars.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.