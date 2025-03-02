Fight Week: UFC 313, Jonas vs Price, AEW Revolution, Bahdi-Racaza & more

UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev in Las Vegas on March 8 tops the fight schedule for the second weekend of the month. Also featuring AEW Revolution 2025 in Los Angeles on March 9 and Most Valuable Prospects 11 in Etobicoke, ON, Canada, on March 7.

Plus, Natasha Jonas faces Lauren Price in London also on March 7, and Manuel Flores takes on Jorge Leyva in Indio, CA on March 6. So, here’s what’s on:

Manuel Flores vs Jorge Leyva

Coachella-based southpaw Manuel Flores (19-1, 15 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA faces Mexico’s Jorge Leyva (18-3, 13 KOs) on Thursday, March 6 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The pair square off in a super bantamweight bout headlining Golden Boy Fight Night.

Among the undercard bouts, Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu (5-0) of Mongolia takes on Mario Hernandez (12-5-1) from Santa Ana, Mexico, also at super bantamweight. Federico Pacheco Jr (7-0, 5 KOs) and Arnulfo Cazares (2-4, 2 KOs) square off in an all-LA clash at heavyweight. Cayden Griffiths (3-0, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA and Clayton Hibbert (2-6, 2 KOs) of LA go head-to-head at super lightweight.

Flores vs Leyva live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price

Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price square off in a welterweight championship unification on Friday, March 7 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. British two-weight champion Jonas (16-2-1, 9 KOs) brings to the ring her unified IBF and WBC titles. Price (8-0, 2 KOs) of Wales puts her WBA 147-pound belt on the line.

In the co-feature, British Caroline Dubois (10-0-1, 5 KOs) defends her WBC lightweight title against Bo Mi Re Shin (18-2-3, 10 KOs) of Korea. Among the undercard bouts, Karriss Artingstall (6-0, 1 KO) and Raven Chapman (9-1, 2 KOs) clash in an all-British contest at featherweight. Plus, Francesca Hennessy (5-0, 1 KO) of England faces Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (7-3, 6 KOs) of Bolivia at super bantamweight.

Jonas vs Price live stream is available on Peacock, in the U.S., and Sky Sports in the UK. The U.S. start time is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm GMT.

MVP 11: Bahdi vs Racaza

Most Valuable Prospects 11 airs live on Friday, March 7 featuring Lucas Bahdi (18-0, 15 KOs) of Niagara Falls, ON up against Filipino southpaw Ryan James Racaza (15-0, 11 KOs). The event takes place at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto in Etobicoke, ON. The pair battle it out at lightweight, marking the promotion’s debut in Canada.

In the co-feature, Sara Bailey (5-0) of North Vancouver, BC defends her WBA light flyweight title against Cristina Navarro (6-2, 1 KOs) from Spain. Also on the MVP 11 card, Tammara Thibeault (1-0) of Saint-Georges, QC faces Sonya Dreiling (6-7, 2 KOs) of Greeley, CO at middleweight. Plus, Mark Smither (13-1) of Newmarket, ON and Jaime Cuesta (10-0, 3 KOs) of San Diego, CA clash at super lightweight.

MVP 11: Bahdi vs Racaza live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT.

UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

UFC 313 features a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev on Saturday, March 8, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Two-division champion Pereira (12-2) from Brazil makes the fourth defense of his 205-pound belt and aims for his sixth straight victory. Riding a two-fight winning streak, Ankalaev (19-1-1, 1 NC) makes his second attempt to become champion after fighting Jan Blachowicz to a split draw for the vacant title in late 2022.

The co-main event is a rematch between former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje (25-5) of Safford, AZ and Rafael Fiziev (12-3) from Azerbaijan. Gaethje won their first fight in March 2023 defeating Fiziev by majority decision.

Also on the UFC 314 card, Jalin Turner (14-8) San Bernardino, CA and Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes (16-5) clash at lightweight. Amanda Lemos (14-4-1) and Iasmin Lucindo (17-5) square off in an all-Brazilian contest at strawweight. Kicking off the action, King Green (32-16-1) and Mauricio Ruffy (11-1) of Brazil battle it out at lightweight.

UFC 313 live stream is available on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The early prelims start at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

AEW Revolution 2025

All Elite Wrestling hits Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with AEW Revolution 2025 on Sunday, March 9. The match card is headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, as he defends his title against “Rated R Superstar” Cope.

Plus, “Timeless” Toni Storm defends her AEW Women’s World Championship belt against Mariah May. Konosuke Takeshita defends his AEW International Championship against Kenny Omega. MJF faces “Hangman” Adam Page, Will Ospreay takes on Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage match, and Mercedes Mone defends her TBS Championship against Momo Watanabe.

AEW Revolution 2025 live stream is available on PPV.com. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule. This week includes AEW Dynamite and a special taping of AEW Collision taking place at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, CA, on Wednesday, March 5.