Fight Week: Torrez vs Vianello, UFC Vegas 105, AEW Dynasty, BKFC Dubai, Janibek

The bout between Richard Torrez and Guido Vianello on Saturday, April 5 in Las Vegas tops the boxing and MMA schedule for the first weekend of the month. Also on the day, Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy headline UFC Vegas 105, Tim Tszyu returns against Joseph Spencer live from Newcastle, Australia, and Joe Joyce faces Filip Hrgovic in Manchester.

Also on Saturday, April 5, Janibek Alimkhanuly makes his homecoming ring appearance against Anauel Ngamissengue in Astana, Kazakhstan, while Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship hosts the second of its back-to-back events in Dubai. A day earlier, on Friday, April 4, BKFC debuts in the UAE.

Rounding out Fight Week on Sunday, April 6, All Elite Wrestling hits The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA with AEW Dynasty 2025. So, here’s what’s on:

BKFC 71 Dubai: Trout vs Trinidad-Snake

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its debut in the UAE on Friday, April 4, with BKFC 71 taking place at Dubai Tennis Stadium. The fight card is headlined by two title fights.

In the main event, Austin Trout (3-0) of El Paso, TX defends his BKFC welterweight title against Carlos Trinidad-Snake (6-0) of Omaha, NE. In the co-main event, Britain Hart (9-3) of Layton, UT defends her BKFC strawweight title against Tai Emery (2-1) of Australia.

BKFC 71 Dubai live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 am PT.

BKFC 72 Dubai: Stewart vs Strydom

BKFC 72 takes place at Dubai Tennis Stadium on Saturday, April 5. The bare-knuckle boxing fight card features a series of bouts, with two titles contested on the night.

The main event features Kai Stewart (7-0) of Liberal, KS defending his featherweight title against Tommy Strydom (4-0) of South Africa. In the co-main event, Hannah Rankin (1-0) of the UK and Jessica Borga (2-0) of Lakeland, FL clash for the vacant featherweight title.

BKFC 72 Dubai live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 am PT.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue

Janibek Alimkhanuly faces Anauel Ngamissengue at Barys Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan on Saturday, April 5. The pair square off in the middleweight championship bout, with the unified IBF and WBO belts on the line.

Oxnard, California-based Alimkhanuly (16-0, 11 KOs) defends his straps in his homecoming ring appearance. Congolese-French Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs) fights for his first major title.

Janibek vs Ngamissengue airs live on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT.

Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic

Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic square off at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, April 5. The contest headlines a Queensberry card titled “Heavy Impact.”

Former interim WBO champion Joyce (16-3, 15 KOs) of London is coming off a defeat by unanimous decision against Derek Chisora last July. Hrgovic (17-1, 14 KOs) of Croatia lost his previous bout last June by TKO against Daniel Dubois in his bid to land the interim IBF strap.

Joyce vs Hrgovic airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT, while the local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST.

Tim Tszyu vs Joseph Spencer

Tim Tszyu faces Joey Spencer live from Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia on Saturday, April 5 (ET). The pair battle it out in a 10-rounder at super welterweight.

Australia’s former champion Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) looks to rebound from two defeats to Bakhram Murtazaliev and Sebastian Fundora last year. Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) of Grand Blanc, Michigan, has won three fights in a row since suffering a defeat via seventh-round TKO against Jesus Ramos in March 2023.

Tszyu vs Spencer live stream in the U.S. is available on Prime Video. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

The Tszyu vs Spencer event’s local date in Australia is Sunday, April 6. The fight airs live on Kayo, starting at 11:00 AM AEST.

UFC Vegas 105: Emmett vs Murphy

UFC Vegas 105 features Josh Emmett up against Lerone Murphy at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 5. The pair battle it out at featherweight.

Emmett (19-4) returns after 16 months of absence, since he stopped Bryce Mitchell in the first round in late December. Murphy (15-0-1) of England scored a unanimous decision against Dan Ige last October and earned his seventh win in a row.

The co-main event is another contest at featherweight, pitting Pat Sabatini against Joanderson Brito. Sabatini (19-5) of Bristol, PA submitted Jonathan Pearce in the first round last October. Brito (17-4-1) from Brazil lost a split decision to William Gomis last September.

UFC Vegas 105 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

Richard Torrez Jr vs Guido Vianello

Richard Torrez Jr. faces Guido Vianello at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 5. The pair square off in a heavyweight bout, headlining a Top Rank card.

Unbeaten southpaw Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, CA looks to improve his unbeaten record following four successful outings in 2024. Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs) of Italy aims for his second straight victory after stopping Arslanbek Makhmudov in the eighth round last August.

The co-feature is a super lightweight bout between Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) of Mexico and Elvis Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. Among the undercard bouts, Abdullah Mason (17-0, 15 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio and Giovanni Cabrera (22-2, 7 KOs) of Seattle, WA clash at lightweight.

Torrez Jr. vs Vianello airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT.

AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty 2025 airs live on pay-per-view from The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA, on Sunday, April 6. The event features AEW International Champion Kenny Omega, as he defends his belt against Ricochet and “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a three-way match. Plus, Jon Moxley defends his AEW World title against Swerve Strickland, and AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm defends her title against Megan Bayne.

AEW Dynasty 2025 live stream is available on PPV.com. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule. This week also includes AEW Dynamite and a special taping of AEW Collision taking place at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, on Wednesday, April 2.