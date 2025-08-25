Fight Week: Till vs Rockhold headlines Misfits Boxing 22, BKFC Budva, DWCS & AEW

Misfits Boxing 22: Till vs Rockhold on Saturday, August 30, in Manchester, England, headlines the schedule for the final weekend of the month. On the same day, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship visits Montenegro with BKFC Fight Night: Bakocevic vs Ott in Budva.

The action kicks off on Tuesday, August 26, with Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9: Week 3 in Las Vegas. Additionally, a series of pro wrestling events take place throughout the week in Philadelphia, PA, including AEW Dynamite, ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025, and AEW Collision.

DWCS Season 9, Week 3

Date: Tuesday, August 26, Live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Tuesday, August 26, Live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Platform: ESPN+

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Week 3, featuring five matchups with MMA prospects looking to secure a UFC contract.

Full fight card

Trent Miller (8-2) vs. Ryan Gandra (7-1), light heavyweight

Damon Wilson (9-2) vs. Marcio Barbosa (16-2), featherweight

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (6-0) vs. Alik Lorenz (6-1), light heavyweight

Cristian Perez (13-1) vs. Manoel Sousa (11-1), lightweight

Donte Johnson (5-0) vs. Darion Abbey (9-4), 225-pound catchweight

How to watch: DWCS Season 9, Week 3 airs live on ESPN+ at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

BKFC Budva: Bakocevic vs Ott

Date: Saturday, August 30, Live from Top Hill in Budva, Montenegro

Saturday, August 30, Live from Top Hill in Budva, Montenegro Time: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Platform: Prime Video

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship visits Montenegro on Saturday, August 30, with BKFC Fight Night taking place at Top Hill in Budva. The main event is a middleweight bout between Vaso Bakocevic (5-0) and Wilhelm Ott (1-1).

In the co-main event, Petar Razov makes his BKFC debut against Bojan Kosednar (0-2) at welterweight. Also on the card, Dilan Prasovic meets fellow newcomer Lasha Roinishvili at heavyweight.

Other bouts:

Dusan Radovic vs. Stefan Dobrijevic, middleweight

Damjan Savanovic (2-2) vs. Toni Estorer, heavyweight

Nadja Miljancevic vs. Deborah Melhorn (0-1), women’s featherweight

Jedrzej Durski (0-1) vs. Donovan Desmae, middleweight

How to watch: In the U.S, BKFC Budva airs live on Prime Video at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT.

Fans in other countries can stream the event via a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

Misfits Boxing 22: Till vs Rockhold

Date: Saturday, August 30, Live from AO Arena in Manchester, England

Saturday, August 30, Live from AO Arena in Manchester, England U.S. time: 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT UK time: 6:00 PM BST

6:00 PM BST Platform: DAZN

Misfits Boxing 22 features former UFC fighters Darren Till and Luke Rockhold facing off on Saturday, August 30, live from AO Arena in Manchester, England. They clash for the inaugural MFB bridgerweight title.

In the co-main event, Nathaniel Bustamante (aka Salt Papi) faces former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson for the interim MFB middleweight belt. Also on the card, Dillon Danis returns in a light heavyweight MMA bout against Warren Spencer.

Other bouts:

Joey Essex vs. Numeiro, middleweight

Ty Mitchell vs. Sean Hemphill, super middleweight

Amadeusz Ferrari vs. Rahim Pardesi, light heavyweight

Chase DeMoor vs. Natan Marcon – De Moor’s MFB heavyweight title

How to watch: Misfits Boxing 22 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 6:00 pm BST.

All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling visits Philadelphia, PA, this week with three events at 2300 Arena. Here is the lineup:

Wednesday, August 27: AEW Dynamite – The event kicks off AEW’s multi-week residency at the venue.

Friday, August 29: ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 – Bandido puts his ROH World title on the line against Hechicero, plus Athena defends her ROH Women’s World title against Mina Shirakawa.

Saturday, August 30: AEW Collision – Some of the promotion’s top stars are set to appear.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.