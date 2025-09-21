Fight Week: Sol Cudos vs Kim Clavel, UFC Perth and more on schedule

The bout between Sol Cudos and Kim Clavel in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday, September 27, headlines the schedule for the fourth fight week of the month. On the same day, Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Perth, Australia.

Fight Week also features Ben Crocker vs. Sean McComb in a boxing match in Sheffield, England. In addition, James Degale and Matt Floyd meet in the headliner of BKFC 81 in Manchester, England.

Additionally, Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Season 9, Week 7 (DWCS 83) on Tuesday, September 23 in Las Vegas. There are also two All Elite Wrestling events: AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, September 24, and AEW Collision in Huntington, WV on Saturday, September 27.

DWCS Season 9, Week 7

Date: Tuesday, September 23

Tuesday, September 23 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: ESPN+

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Week 7 (DWCS 83), featuring five bouts, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event showcases MMA prospects aiming to secure a contract with the promotion.

Here’s the fight card:

Dani Barbir (7-0) vs. Mantas Kondratavicius (7-1)

Brahyan Zurcher (9-0) vs. Murtazali Magomedov (9-0)

Jeisla Chaves (5-0) vs. Sofia Montenegro (6-1)

Justice Torres (12-3) vs. Javier Reyes (21-5)

Rafael Tobias (13-1) vs. Jair de Oliveira (6-0)

How to watch: DWCS Season 9, Week 7 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Ben Crocker vs Sean McComb

Date: Saturday, September 27

Saturday, September 27 U.S. time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT UK time: 7:00 p.m. BST

7:00 p.m. BST Platform: DAZN

Ben Crocker faces Sean McComb on Saturday, September 27, live from Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England.

Unbeaten Crocker (14-0-1, 2 KOs) of Wales puts his IBF European super lightweight title on the line. McComb (19-2, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland aims for his second straight victory since losing a split decision to Arnold Barboza Jr.

In the co-feature, Tysie Gallagher (9-2) takes on Ellie Hellewell (7-0, 1 KO) in an all-English bout at super bantamweight. Gallagher’s British and Commonwealth belts are at stake.

How to watch: Crocker vs McComb airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.

BKFC 81 Manchester

Date: Saturday, September 27

Saturday, September 27 U.S. time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT UK time: 7:00 p.m. BST

7:00 p.m. BST Platform: DAZN

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the UK with BKFC 81 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The main event features a light heavyweight bout between newcomers James Degale and Matt Floyd. In the co-main event, Aaron Chalmers (1-0) faces debuting Jack Fincham, also at light heavyweight. The featured bout pits Jonny Graham (2-1) against Navid Mansouri (1-0) at lightweight.

Other bouts

Jonno Chipchase (3-1) vs. Lewis Garside (1-0), featherweight

Dec Spelman (1-0) vs. Dawid Chylinski (4-2), light heavyweight

Bartlomiej Krol (5-1) vs. Jon Telfer, lightweight

David Oscar (5-2) vs. Travis Dickinson (1-1), cruiserweight

Joe Lister (1-0) vs. Sean Weir, light heavyweight

Benjamin Lowe (0-1) vs. Mikey Henderson (1-0), middleweight

Gaz Corran (1-0) vs. Danny Moir (3-1), middleweight

Kieron Sewell vs. Patryk Pientnik, bantamweight

Andy Thornton (1-0) vs. Matty Hill (1-1), heavyweight

How to watch: BKFC 81 Manchester airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.

UFC Perth: Ulberg vs Reyes

Date: Saturday, September 27

Saturday, September 27 Main card: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT Prelims: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT Platform: ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Saturday, September 27.

In the main event, Carlos Ulberg (12-1) takes on former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes (15-4). Ulberg of New Zealand aims for his ninth straight victory, while Reyes of Hesperia, CA targets his fourth win in a row.

Other bouts:

Jack Jenkins (13-4) vs. Ramon Taveras (10-3)

Jimmy Crute (13-4-2) vs. Ivan Erslan (14-5)

Jake Matthews (22-7) vs. Neil Magny (30-14)

Justin Tafa vs. Louie Sutherland

Tom Nolan (9-1) vs. Charlie Campbell (9-2)

How to watch: UFC Perth airs live ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

MVP 15: Cudos vs Clavel

Date: Saturday, September 27

Saturday, September 27 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: DAZN

Sol Cudos faces Kim Clavel on Saturday, September 27 at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Canada. The contest headlines the 15th edition of Most Valuable Prospects (MVP).

Cudos (10-0-2, 3 KOs) of Argentina makes the first defense of her IBF minimumweight title. Former light flyweight champion Clavel (21-2, 3 KOs) of Canada aims to become a champion in her second weight class.

In the co-main event, Tammara Thibeault (3-0, 2 KOs) of Canada and Cristina Mazzotta (1-0) of Italy clash at middleweight.

Headlining the prelims, unbeaten Atlanta southpaw Javon “Wanna” Walton (2-0-1, 1 KO) takes on Anthony Mora (6-4-1, 4 KOs) of New Britain, CT at lightweight.

Other bouts:

Mazlum Akdeniz (21-0, 8 KOs) vs. Anthony Soto (13-0-1, 8 KOs), welterweight

Nelvie Tiafack (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Ramiro Edwin Robles (5-0, 3 KOs), heavyweight

Naomy Valle (14-0, 9 KOs) vs. Federica Macri (6-0-1, 1 KO), super strawweight

Hendri Cedeno (16-0, 12 KOs) vs. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (19-11-2, 10 KOs), super lightweight

Amanda Galle (11-0-1, 1 KO) vs. Alondra Hernandez (9-1, 1 KO), bantamweight

Loick Lahaie (2-0) vs. Rufus-Venice Camara-Macauley (4-0, 3 KOs), middleweight

How to watch: MVP 15 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

All Elite Wrestling

This week features two All Elite Wrestling events:

AEW Dynamite – Wednesday, September 24, at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA

AEW Collision – Saturday, September 27, at Marshall Health Network Arena in Huntington, WV

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.