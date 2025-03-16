Fight Week: Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker, UFC London, Kambosos-Yordan

The world title fight between Sebastian Fundora and Chordale Booker in Las Vegas tops the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, March 22. Also on the day, Leon Edwards and Sean Brady battle it out atop UFC Fight Night in London, England. Plus, George Kambosos Jr. faces Daud Yordan in a boxing match in Sydney, Australia.

A day earlier, on March 21, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Philadelphia with BKFC Fight Night: Philly. So, here’s what’s on:

BKFC Philly: Pague vs Angelcor

Bare Knuckle Boxing is back in Philadelphia, PA on Friday, March 21 with BKFC Fight Night Philly taking place at the 2300 Arena. The main event is a welterweight bout between Dustin Pague and Andrew Angelcor.

Pague (3-2) of Carlisle, PA is coming off a defeat via first-round TKO due to doctor stoppage against Carlos Trinidad-Snake last May. Unbeaten Angelcor (3-0-1) of Barstow, CA took a split decision against Ruben Warr last April in Los Angeles.

The co-main event is a middleweight matchup between John Garbarino and Michael Jones. Philadelphia’s Garbarino (1-0) stopped Apostle Spencer in the first round of his BKFC debut in January. Michael Jones (0-1) of Orlando, FL returns after suffering a defeat by knockout in the third round of his promotional debut in July 2023 against Tony Murphy.

BKFC Philly live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT.

George Kambosos vs Daud Yordan

George Kambosos Jr. faces Daud Yordan at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, March 22. The pair square off in a 12-round bout at super lightweight.

Australia’s former unified champion Kambosos (21-3, 10 KOs) returns after suffering a defeat via 11th-round TKO in a world title fight against Vasyl Lomachenko last May. Yordan (43-4, 31 KOs) of Indonesia won five fights in a row, stopping Hernan Leandro Carrizo in the ninth round of his previous bout last September.

Among the Kambosos vs Yordan undercard bouts, Australia’s Skye Nicolson (12-0, 1 KOs) makes the third defense of her WBC featherweight title against Tiara Brown (18-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida. Cherneka Johnson (16-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand defends her WBA bantamweight title in a championship rematch against former champion Nina Hughes (6-1) of England.

Kambosos vs Yordan live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 4:00 am ET / 1:00 am PT. In the UK, the telecast begins at 8:00 am GMT. The local start time in Australia is 7:00 pm AEDT.

UFC London: Edwards vs Brady

Ultimate Fighting Championship is back in the UK with UFC Fight Night taking place at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 22. The main event is a welterweight bout between former 170-pound champion and No. 1-ranked contender Leon Edwards of England and No. 5 Sean Brady of Philadelphia, PA.

Jamaican-born Edwards (22-4, 1 NC) returns after losing the title by unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad last July. Brady (17-1) targets his third win in a row following a unanimous decision against Gilbert Burns last September and a third-round submission of Kelvin Gastelum in late 2023.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg. Blachowicz (29-10-1) of Poland makes his Octagon return after dropping a split decision against Alex Pereira in July 2023. Ulberg (11-1) of New Zealand secured seven straight victories, defeating Volkan Oezdemir by unanimous decision in his previous bout last November.

UFC London live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time in the U.S. is 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT, following the prelims beginning at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT.

Sebastian Fundora vs Chordale Booker

Sebastian Fundora faces Chordale Booker on Saturday, March 22 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The pair square off in a 12-round world championship bout at super welterweight.

Coachella-based Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL puts his unified WBC and WBO belts on the line, following his win by split decision against Tim Tszyu last March. Booker (23-1, 11 KOs) of Stamford, CT makes his first attempt to become champion and aims for his seventh straight victory since suffering a defeat via first-round TKO against Austin “Ammo” Williams in April 2022.

The co-feature is a 10-round super welterweight matchup between Jesus Ramos Jr. (22-1, 18 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ, and Guido Emmanuel Schramm (16-3-2, 9 KOs) of Argentina. The 10-round middleweight telecast opener pits Elijah Garcia (16-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, AZ against Terrell Gausha (24-4-1, 12 KOs) of Cleveland, OH.

Fundora vs Booker live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule. This week includes AEW Dynamite / Collision taking place at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston, NE on Wednesday, March 19. Among the matches, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends his crown against “Rated R Superstar” Cope in a street fight.