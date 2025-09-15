Subscribe
Fight Week: Oscar Collazo vs Jayson Vayson, AEW All Out 2025 & more on schedule

Fight schedule for September 16-20

By Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Collazo poses with his WBO championship belt
Oscar Collazo poses with his WBO championship belt at DISTRITO T-Mobile in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on June 5, 2023 | Miguel Cotto Promotions
The fight between Oscar Collazo and Jayson Vayson in Indio, CA, on Saturday, September 20, headlines the schedule for the third fight week of the month. On the same day, All Elite Wrestling presents AEW All Out 2025 in Toronto, Canada.

Fight Week also features a heavyweight bout between Brandon Moore and DeAndre Savage in Detroit, AEW Dynamite in London, ON, and Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 9, Week 6 (DWCS 82) in Las Vegas.

DWCS Season 9, Week 5

  • Date: Tuesday, September 16 – Live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
  • Platform: ESPN+

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Week 6, featuring five bouts with MMA prospects looking to secure a UFC contract.

Here’s the fight card:

  • Mackson Lee (9-0) vs. Hecher Sosa (13-1)
  • Mahamed Aly (4-0) vs. Iwo Baraniewski (5-0)
  • Thomas Gantt (10-0) vs. Adam Livingston (6-0)
  • In Soo Hwang (8-1) vs. Paddy McCorry (6-2)
  • Raphael Uchegbu (10-1) vs. Cody Chovancek (8-0)

How to watch: DWCS Season 9, Week 6 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

AEW Dynamite London, ON

  • Date: Wednesday, September 17 – Canada Life Place in London, ON
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
  • Platform: TBS, MAX

All Elite Wrestling presents AEW Dynamite, aka “September to Remember,” on Wednesday, September 17, at Canada Life Place in London, Ontario.

The match card includes:

  • The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada – AEW Unified Championship eliminator match
  • Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) vs. The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) – Qualifying match for AEW World Tag Team Championship ladder match at All Out
  • Queen Aminata vs. Thekla
  • Riho vs. Robyn Renegade
  • Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley
  • Hechicero and Josh Alexander vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) – Qualifying match for AEW World Tag Team Championship ladder match at All Out
  • Killswitch and Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) – Qualifying match for AEW World Tag Team Championship ladder match at All Out
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona

How to watch: AEW Dynamite London, ON airs on TBS and MAX. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Brandon Moore vs DeAndre Savage

  • Date: Friday, September 19 – Live from Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT
  • Platform: DAZN

Brandon Moore faces DeAndre Savage on Friday, September 19 at Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. The two fighters square off in a 10-round heavyweight bout.

Moore (18-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, FL aims for his fifth straight victory since suffering a knockout defeat against Richard Torrez Jr. last May. Unbeaten Savage (10-0, 10 KOs) of Flint, MI won his previous bout in January by knockout against Eduardo Santana.

Co-feature: Olivia Curry (7-2-1, 2 KOs) of Iowa City vs. Kaye Scott (4-1) of Australia for the vacant WBC middleweight title. The belt was previously held by Claressa Shields, who moved up in weight.

Other bouts:

  • Da’Velle Smith (13-0, 8 KOs) vs. Janer Gonzalez (24-8-1, 20 KOs), super middleweight
  • Jelena Mrdjenovich (43-12-2, 19 KOs) vs. Liliana Martinez (25-22, 16 KOs), featherweight
  • Savannah Tini (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Michaele Nogue (2-6-1), super lightweight

How to watch: Moore vs Savage airs live on DAZN. The start time is 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

AEW All Out 2025

  • Date: Saturday, September 20 – Live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT
  • Platform: PPV.com, HBO Max

All Elite Wrestling returns to Canada with AEW All Out 2025 live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON on Saturday, September 20.

The match card includes:

  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) – Tag team match
  • “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher – AEW World Championship
  • Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho – TBS Championship
  • Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin – Coffin match
  • “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla – Four-way match for the AEW Women’s World Championship
  • The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. Ricochet and GOA (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) – Trios match

How to watch: AEW All Out 2025 airs live on PPV.com and HBO Max. The start time is 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT.

Oscar Collazo vs Jayson Vayson

  • Date: Saturday, September 20 – Live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT
  • Platform: DAZN

Oscar Collazo faces Jayson Vayson on Saturday, September 20 live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The contest tops a Golden Body world championship doubleheader.

Unbeaten Puerto Rican Collazo (12-0, 9 KOs) of Newark, NJ, puts his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles on the line. Riding a four-fight winning streak, Vayson (14-1-1, 8 KOs) of the Philippines makes his first attempt to capture a title.

Co-feature: Gabriela Fundora (16-0, 8 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL, vs Alexas Kubicki (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada. Coachella, CA-based unbeaten Fundora makes the second defense of her undisputed flyweight title. Kubicki, who replaced Ayelen Granadino, challenges for the four major belts in her first title bid.

Other bouts:

  • Ruslan Abdullaev (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Kevin Johnson (12-7, 8 KOs), super lightweight
  • Joel Iriarte (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Eduardo Hernandez (8-4, 5 KOs), welterweight
  • Grant Flores (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Courtney Pennington (17-9-3, 7 KOs) , super welterweight

How to watch: Collazo vs Vayson airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.

