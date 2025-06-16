Fight Week: Norman vs Sasaki, UFC Baku, Mielnicki-Gardzielik & more

The title bout between Brian Norman Jr and Jin Sasaki on Thursday, June 19 in Tokyo tops the fight schedule for the third week of the month. PFL continues the 2025 PFL World Tournament with the second round of semifinals on Friday, June 20 in Wichita, KS.

Saturday, June 21 features four events, including Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Kamil Gardzielik in a boxing match in Newark, NJ. Also on the day, Jamahal Hill faces Khalil Rountree Jr in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Plus, Ben Bonner meets Tony Soto atop BKFC 76 in Fort Worth, Texas, and Galal Yafai takes on Francisco Rodriguez Jr in a boxing bout in Birmingham, England.

Brian Norman Jr vs Jin Sasaki

Brian Norman Jr. faces Jin Sasaki on Thursday, June 19 at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The pair square off in a world championship bout, with Norman’s WBO welterweight title on the line.

Unbeaten 24-year-old champion Norman Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia makes the second defense of his belt. Once-beaten 23-year-old contender Sasaki (19-1-1, 17 KOs) of Japan fights for his first major title and aims for his eighth win in a row.

On the Norman vs Sasaki undercard, Cristian Araneta (25-2, 20 KOs) of the Philippines and Thanongsak Simsri (38-1, 34 KOs) of Thailand clash for the vacant IBF super strawweight title. Plus, Sora Tanaka (3-0, 3 KOs) and Takeru Kobata (14-7-1, 6 KOs) meet in an all-Japanese contest at welterweight.

Norman vs Sasaki airs live on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 4:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM PT. Boxing fans in other countries can stream the event via VPN, such as ExpressVPN. Date and time vary by location.

2025 PFL 6: Semifinals

The second round of the 2025 PFL World Tournament semifinals, aka PFL 6, airs live on Friday, June 20 from INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS. The event features matchups in the lightweight, bantamweight and women’s flyweight divisions.

The main event is a lightweight bout between 2024 PFL champion Gadzhi Rabadanov (25-4-2) and Kevin Lee (20-8) of Detroit, MI. The co-main event is a flyweight semifinal between former Bellator champion Liz Carmouche (23-8) of Lafayette, LA and Elora Dana (8-0) of Brazil.

Also on the card are two bantamweight semifinals featuring Jake Hadley (12-4) of England against Marcirley Alves (13-4) of Brazil, and Mando Gutierrez (11-3) of Mexico versus Justin Wetzell (11-2) of Denver, CO. Plus, Mansour Barnaoui (22-6) of Tunisia faces Archie Colgan (11-0) of Denver, CO in a Bellator lightweight title eliminator.

PFL 6 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.

UFC Baku: Hill vs Rountree Jr

UFC Fight Night on Saturday, June 21 features Jamahal Hill up against Khalil Rountree Jr in a five-round bout at light heavyweight. The MMA event takes place at Baku Crystal Hall, marking the promotion’s debut in Azerbaijan.

Former champion Hill (12-3, 1 NC) of Chicago looks to bounce back from two defeats against Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira. LA’s Rountree Jr. (13-6, 1 NC) also looks to return to winning ways after suffering a defeat by TKO against Pereira.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev and Ignacio Bahamondes. Azerbaijani Fiziev (12-4) is coming off three straight defeats. Bahamondes (17-5) of Chile aims for his fourth straight victory.

UFC Baku airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT.

Galal Yafai vs Francisco Rodriguez Jr

Galal Yafai faces Francisco Rodriguez Jr. on Saturday, June 21 at BP Pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England. The pair battle it out at flyweight, with Yafai’s interim WBC title at stake.

Local Yafai (9-0, 7 KOs) defends the belt he claimed last November, stopping Sunny Edwards in the sixth round. Mexico’s former unified minimumweight champion Rodriguez Jr. (39-6-1, 27 KOs) looks to land a title in his second weight class.

On the Yafai vs Rodriguez undercard, Liverpool super bantamweight Peter McGrail (11-1, 6 KOs), who was scheduled to face Shabaz Masoud (14-0, 4 KOs) in the main event, now takes on Ionut Baluta (17-5-1, 3 KOs) of Romania. Plus, Conah Walker (15-3-1, 6 KOs) defends his British welterweight title against Liam Taylor (28-2-1, 14 KOs).

Yafai vs Rodriguez airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm BST.

BKFC 76 Texas: Boner vs Soto

Ben Bonner faces Tony Soto in the BKFC 76 main event on Saturday, June 21 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The pair battle it out at lightweight.

Bonner (3-1) of the UK makes his U.S. debut, taking the fight on short notice as a replacement for Franco Tenaglia (4-1). The latter – the reigning BKFC lightweight champion from Argentina – was expected to defend his belt against Soto (6-1) of Hickory, NC in a rematch, but was forced to withdraw due to a VISA issue.

In the co-main event, Geronimo Dos Santos (1-0) of Brazil faces debuting Andrei Arlovski at heavyweight. In the feature fight, Jessica Eye of Rootstown Township, OH and Mariya Agapova of Kazakhstan clash at flyweight.

BKFC 76 Texas airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Kamil Gardzielik

Vito Mielnicki Jr faces Kamil Gardzielik on Saturday, June 21 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The pair square off in a middleweight bout, with the WBO ‘Global’, USWBC, and USBA titles on the line.

Mielnicki Jr (20-1-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, NJ fought Connor Coyle to a majority draw in February. Unbeaten Gardzielik (19-0, 4 KOs) of Poland makes his U.S. and international debut.

On the Mielnicki vs Gardzielik undercard, Damian Knyba (15-0, 9 KOs) meets Marcin Siwy (25-0-1, 12 KOs) in an all-Polish bout at heavyweight. Plus, Jahi Tucker (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of Queens, NY takes on Lorenzo Simpson (15-2, 9 KOs) of Baltimore, MD at middleweight.

Mielnicki vs Gardzielik airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT.

All Elite Wrestling

Additionally, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Grand Slam taking place at Arena Mexico in Mexico City on Wednesday, June 18.

Plus, AEW Collision is held at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA on Saturday, June 21.