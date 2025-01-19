Fight Week: Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim, KnuckleMania 5, Pacheco-Nelson & more

The world championship bout between Naoya Inoue and Ye Joon Kim in Tokyo headlines the fight schedule for the fourth weekend of January. Among other main event boxing matchups, Eric Priest faces Tyler Howard in Commerce, CA, Dalton Smith takes on Walid Ouizza in Nottingham, England, and Diego Pacheco meets Steven Nelson in Las Vegas, NV.

In addition, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship presents the fifth edition of the annual KnuckleMania in Philadelphia, PA. There is no UFC event (on January 25).

Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard

Eric Priest faces Tyler Howard atop the first Golden Boy Fight Night for 2025, live from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Thursday, January 23. Unbeaten Priest of Wichita Falls, Texas makes his main event debut. Howard of Crossville, Tennessee looks to rebound from a defeat. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

The co-feature is a 10-round middleweight matchup between Jordan Panthen of Poughkeepsie, New York and DeAundre Pettus of Orangeburg, South Carolina. Also on the card is an eight-round super bantamweight bout between Hector Valdez of Dallas, Texas and Franklin Gonzalez from Venezuela. Plus, Coachella Valley’s Grant Flores and David Lobo Ramirez of Costa Rica go head-to-head in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

Priest vs Howard live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

Naoya Inoue vs Ye Joon Kim

Naoya Inoue makes the third defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title against Ye Joon Kim, live from Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Friday, January 24. The challenger from Korea took the fight against the Japanese four-weight champion on short notice, replacing Sam Goodman from Australia, who was injured. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The 10-round co-feature is an all-Japanese bout between Jin Sasaki and Shoki Saka. Sasaki puts his WBO Asia Pacific and OPBF welterweight belts on the line.

Inoue vs Kim live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 4:15 am ET / 1:15 am PT.

Fight fans in other countries can stream the event through local providers. A VPN service, like ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from different locations.

Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza

Dalton Smith vs Walid Ouizza headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live from Nottingham Arena in Nottingham, England on Saturday, January 25. Unbeaten British super lightweight Smith puts his WBC “Silver” title on the line. In addition, a vacant EBU European belt is at stake. Riding an 11-fight winning streak, Ouizza of France makes his debut in the UK.

Also on the card, London native Ellie Scotney defends her IBF and WBO super bantamweight titles against Mea Motu of New Zealand. Plus, Harry Scarff defends his British and Commonwealth welterweight belts against Conah Walker.

Smith vs Ouizza live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm GMT.

BKFC KnuckleMania 5

BKFC KnuckleMania 5 features former UFC fighters Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens in a bare knuckle boxing fight on Saturday, January 25, live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. The pair battles it out at welterweight. Local Eddie Alvarez looks to return to winning ways, while Stephens of Des Moines, Iowa aims for his third straight victory.

The co-feature pits current BKFC heavyweight champion Mick Terrill of the UK against Ben Rothwell of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Also on the card, Taylor Starling of Rock Hill, SC and Bec Rawlings of Australia clash at flyweight.

BKFC KnuckleMania 5 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson

Diego Pacheco takes on Steven Nelson atop the second Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday, January 25, live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The pair square off at super middleweight. Pacheco of Los Angeles puts his WBC USA and WBO International belts on the line. Nelson of Omaha is a former WBO NABO titleholder. Both fighters enter the ring undefeated.

Also on the card, Andy Cruz of Cuba defends his IBF International lightweight title against Omar Salcido Gamez of Mexico. Plus, Ernesto Mercado of Upland, California takes on Puerto Rico’s former two-division champion Jose Pedraza at super lightweight.

Pacheco vs Nelson live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on the FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering MMA and UFC, pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite taking place at Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee on Wednesday, January 22.