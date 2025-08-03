Fight Week: Mirco Cuello vs Sergio Rios, UFC Vegas 109 & BKFC Edmonton

The boxing bout between Mirco Cuello and Sergio Rios on Friday, August 8 kicks off the schedule for the second weekend of the month. They fight for the interim WBA featherweight title.

Roman Dolidze faces Anthony Hernandez in the main event of UFC Vegas 109 on Saturday, August 9. Also on Saturday, Drew Stuve takes on Will Santiago atop BKFC Fight Night in Edmonton, Canada.

Mirco Cuello vs Sergio Rios

Mirco Cuello faces Sergio Rios Jimenez on Friday, August 8, live from Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benghazi, Libya. The contest is set to crown the interim WBA featherweight titleholder, while British Nick Ball is the current champion.

Mirco Cuello (15-0, 12 KOs) of Argentina stopped Christian Olivo in the 10th round of his previous bout in February, on the undercard of David Benavidez vs David Morrell. Rios (19-0, 7 KOs) of Mexico won his previous bout in May via first-round TKO against Gustavo Molina.

In the co-feature, Albert Ramirez (21-0, 18 KOs) of Venezuela meets New Zealand-based Jerome Pampellone (19-2, 12 KOs) of the UK. The bout serves as a WBA light heavyweight title eliminator.

On the undercard:

Sofiane Oumiha (6-0, 3 KOs) vs. Francisco Fonseca (36-4-2, 29 KOs), lightweight

Mike Perez (31-3-1, 22 KOs) vs. Christian Fabian Luis (12-4, 8 KOs), cruiserweight

Josue Francisco Aguero (13-0, 7 KOs) vs. Diego Ortiz Aleman (20-3-1, 14 KOs), super featherweight

How to watch: Cuello vs Rios airs live on DAZN. The start time is 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT.

UFC Vegas 109: Dolidze vs Hernande

Roman Dolidze takes on Anthony Hernandez in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, August 9, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (UFC Vegas 109). This middleweight bout features Georgia’s No. 9-ranked contender, Dolidze, against No. 10-ranked Hernandez from Dunnigan, CA.

Dolidze (15-3) is on a three-fight win streak, defeating Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision in March. Hernandez (14-2, 1 NC) secured his seventh straight victory in February, scoring a unanimous decision over Brendan Allen.

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Australia’s Steve Erceg (12-4) and Ode’ Osbourne (13-8) of Jamaica. Erceg dropped a unanimous decision to Brandon Moreno in March, extending his losing streak to three. Osbourne stopped Luis Gurule in the second round in April, rebounding from three losses in a row.

Former flyweight title challenger Erceg was originally scheduled to face Alex Perez, who was replaced by Park Hyun-sung in mid-July. When Hyun-sung was moved to face Tatsuro Taira in the main event this past Saturday, Osbourne stepped in as the replacement.

In other bouts:

Iasmin Lucindo (17-6) vs. Angela Hill (18-14), strawweight

Andre Fili (24-12) vs. Christian Rodriguez (12-3), featherweight

Miles Johns (15-3) vs. Jean Matsumoto (16-1), bantamweight

Eryk Anders (17-8) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (11-2), middleweight

How to watch: UFC Vegas 109 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 7:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, following the prelims starting at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.

BKFC Edmonton: Stuve vs Santiago

BKFC Fight Night on Saturday, August 9, aka BKFC Edmonton, airs live from River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, AB, marking the promotion’s return to Canada. The main event is a middleweight bout between Drew Stuve and Will Santiago.

Stuve (2-0) of Canada stopped Sonny Smith in the second round last August. Santiago (2-1-1) of Albuquerque, NM, lost his previous bout in February by TKO in the third round against Dakota Cochrane.

The co-main event features an all-Canadian lightweight matchup between Chad Lucanas and Tim Tamaki. Lucanas (2-0) stopped Zachary Pannell in the first round at last year’s BKFC Edmonton event. Tim Tamaki, who previously fought in boxing and MMA, makes his BKFC debut.

In other bouts:

Hasan Al-Ghanim (3-0) vs. Zach Pannell (1-3), lightweight

Bohdan Kotok (1-0) vs. Brady Meister (2-1), heavyweight

Nick Felber (debut) vs. James Dalzell (debut), lightweight

Alexandra Delgado-Lopez (1-0) vs. Emma Murray (0-1), flyweight

How to watch: BKFC Edmonton airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

All Elite Wrestling

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, which also covers pro wrestling and more. This week, it include two All Elite Wrestling events.

AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, August 6, takes place at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Among the matches, MJF takes on Mark Briscoe, and The Young Bucks square off against Brodido. Plus, Mercedes Mone returns.

AEW Collision on Saturday, August 9 is held at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA.