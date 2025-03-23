Fight Week: Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2, UFC Mexico City, Zepeda-Farmer 2

The world championship rematch between Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan on Saturday, March 29 tops the boxing and MMA schedule for the final weekend of the month. Also on the night, William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer meet in a rematch in Cancun, Mexico, while Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg square off in the headliner of UFC Fight Night in Mexico City. Plus, Jonno Chipchase and Gary Fox clash in the main event of BKFC Fight Night in Manchester, England.

A day before, on Friday, March 28, British Olympian Pat Brown makes his pro boxing debut against Federico Javier Grandone in Manchester. Fight Week begins on Thursday, March 27, when Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Hollywood, FL with BKFC 70 topped by Luis Palomino vs Howard Davis. So, here’s what’s on:

BKFC Hollywood: Palomino vs Davis

Luis Palomino and Howard Davis square off atop the BKFC 70 fight card at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL on Thursday, March 27. The bare-knuckle boxing contest pits Miami’s former two-division champion, Palomino (9-1), against Fort Lauderdale’s former title challenger, Davis (7-2-1). The pair battle it out at lightweight.

The co-feature is a heavyweight bout between Leonardo Perdomo (6-0) and Steve Herelius (1-1). Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Justin Ibarrola Sanchez (6-0) and Abdiel Velazquez (4-4). Plus, Julio Perez Rodriguez (2-0) meets newcomer Lewis Glover at heavyweight, and Edgard Plazaola (4-0) takes on Louie Lopez (4-4) at lightweight.

BKFC Hollywood live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

Pat Brown vs Federico Javier Grandone

Pat Brown faces Federico Javier Grandone of Argentina on Friday, March 28 at Planet Ice Altrincham, on the outskirts of Brown’s hometown, Manchester, England. British Olympian Brown makes his pro boxing debut. Argentina’s Grandone (7-4-2, 3 KOs), who replaced Czech Vladimir Reznicek (15-6-2, 6 KOs), lost four fights in a row. The pair square off at cruiserweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Cameron Vuong (7-0, 3 KOs) and Jordan Flynn (11-0-1, 1 KO) meet in an all-British contest for the vacant WBO European title at lightweight. Reece Farnhill (11-0, 4 KOs) defends his English super middleweight title against Mark Dickinson (7-1, 2 KOs).

Brown vs Grandone live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm GMT.

BKFC Manchester: Chipchase vs Fox

Jonno Chipchase (3-0) faces Gary Fox (3-2) atop BKFC Fight Night on Saturday, March 29 at Planet Ice Altrincham in Manchester, England. The pair battle it out for the BKFC UK featherweight title.

In the co-feature, Jack Cullen makes his debut against Jakub Kosicki (0-1) at light heavyweight. Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Stevie Taylor (1-0) and Conor Cooke (4-1). Another contest at light heavyweight pits Dec Spelman against fellow newcomer Tomas Lejsek.

BKFC Manchester live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm GMT.

UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Erceg

Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg battle it out in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, March 29 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. Former two-time champion Moreno (22-8-2) of Mexico is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Amir Albazi last November. Former title challenger Erceg (12-3) of Australia suffered his second straight defeat last August, when he was KO’d by Kai Kara-France in the first round.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Manuel Torres and Drew Dober. Mexico’s Torres (15-3) was stopped by Ignacio Bahamondes in the first round last September. Dober (27-14, 1 NC) of Omaha, NE lost his second fight in a row last July by TKO in the third round against Jean Silva.

UFC Mexico City live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT for the main card, following the prelims beginning at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.

William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2

William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer square off in a rematch on Saturday, March 29 at Poliforum Benito Juárez in Cancun, Mexico. Interim WBC lightweight champion Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) won their first fight last November, defeating Philadelphia’s former super featherweight champion Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) by split decision.

In the co-feature, Oscar Collazo (11-0, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico defends his WBA and WBO minimumweight titles against Edwin Cano (13-2-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico. Among the undercard bouts, Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (32-3, 10 KOs) meets Marlen Esparza (15-2, 1 KO) of Houston, TX in a flyweight matchup between former champions.

Zepeda vs Farmer 2 live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Mikaela Mayer vs Sandy Ryan 2

Mikaela Mayer faces Sandy Ryan in a championship rematch on Saturday, March 29 at the Bleaulive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Two-weight champion Mayer (20-2, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA makes the first defense of her WBO welterweight title that she claimed by majority decision against British Ryan (7-2-1, 3 KOs) last September.

In the co-feature, Brian Norman Jr. (26-0, 20 KOs) of Decatur, GA defends his WBO welterweight title against Derrieck Cuevas (27-1-1, 19 KOs) of Puerto Rico. Among the prelims, Emiliano Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) of Oxnard, CA and Giovannie Gonzalez (20-7-2, 15 KOs) of Lodi, CA battle it out at super lightweight.

Mayer vs Ryan 2 live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 6:10 pm ET / 3:10 pm PT.

Pro Wrestling

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on the FIGHTMAG Schedule. This week also includes AEW Dynamite taking place at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday, March 26. Plus, AEW Collision is held at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Saturday, March 29.