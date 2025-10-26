Subscribe
HomeNews

Fight Week: Mary Spencer vs Mikaela Mayer, UFC Vegas 110 and more on schedule

Fight schedule for October 29 - November 1

Bare KnuckleBoxingMMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Mary Spencer during the weigh-in ahead of her boxing bout
Mary Spencer during the weigh-in, on January 24, 2024, ahead of her bout against Sonya Dreiling at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada. Photo by Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Jump to section

Fight week kicks off on Thursday, October 30, as Mary Spencer takes on Mikaela Mayer in Montreal, wrapping up the boxing schedule for October.

The action continues on Saturday, November 1, with UFC Vegas 110 and BKFC Michigan, along with two boxing bouts – Lenier Pero vs Jordan Thompson in Orlando, Florida, and Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker in Manchester, England.

Mary Spencer vs Mikaela Mayer

  • Date: Thursday, October 30
  • U.S. time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
  • Canada time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Platform: Top Rank Classics FAST Channel, Punching Grace
  • Venue: Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster

Mary Spencer faces Mikaela Mayer on Thursday, October 30, live from the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada. Spencer puts her WBA super welterweight title on the line.

40-year-old Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) of Wiarton, Ontario, makes the second defense of her belt. 35-year-old reigning WBO welterweight champion Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles aims to become a three-division world champion.

Undercard bouts:

  • Wilkens Mathieu (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Shakeel Phinn (27-3-2, 17 KOs), super middleweight
  • Arthur Biyarslanov (19-0, 16 KOs) vs. Sergey Lipinets (18-4-1, 13 KOs), super lightweight
  • Mehmet Unal (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Ralfs Vilcans (18-2, 7 KOs), light heavyweight
  • Christopher Guerrero (15-0, 9 KOs) vs. Williams Herrera (17-4, 7 KOs), welterweight
  • Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) vs. Logan Clouthier (6-0, 4 KOs), super featherweight
  • Erik Israyelyan (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Dylan Schroeder (6-0, 4 KOs), super featherweight

How to watch: Spencer vs Mayer airs live on Top Rank Classics FAST Channel in the U.S. and on Punching Grace in Canada. The U.S. start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, while the local start time in Canada is 6:30 p.m. ET.

Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker

  • Date: Saturday, November 1
  • U.S. time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT
  • UK time: 7:30 p.m. GMT
  • Platform: DAZN
  • Venue: Co-op Live in Manchester, England
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster

Joshua Buatsi faces Zach Parker at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on Saturday, November 1. The pair square off in a 12-round bout at light heavyweight.

The UK-based 32-year-old Buatsi (19-1, 13 KOs) of Ghana looks to bounce back from a decision loss to Callum Smith on the Bivol vs Beterbiev 2 undercard in February. England’s 31-year-old Parker (26-1, 18 KOs) aims for his fifth straight win since suffering a defeat to John Ryder three years ago.

Undercard bouts:

  • Bradley Rea (21-1, 10 KOs) vs. Lyndon Arthur (24-3, 16 KOs), light heavyweight
  • Liam Cameron (23-7-1, 10 KOs) vs. Troy Jones (13-1, 6 KOs), light heavyweight
  • Khaleel Majid (15-0, 4 KOs) vs. David Ryan (6-1), super lightweight
  • Billy Deniz (13-0, 5 KOs) vs. Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka (14-1, 11 KOs), light heavyweight

How to watch: Buatsi vs Parker airs live on DAZN. The U.S. start time is 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:30 p.m. GMT.

Watch on DAZN

Lenier Pero vs Jordan Thompson

  • Date: Saturday, November 1
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
  • Platform: DAZN
  • Venue: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster

Lenier Pero faces Jordan Thompson on Saturday, November 1, live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The pair square off in a 10-round matchup at heavyweight.

Miami-based unbeaten Cuban Pero (12-0, 8 KOs) is coming off a decision victory over Detrailous Webster in April. Former title challenger Thompson (15-1, 12 KOs) of the UK makes his ring return after being stopped by Jai Opetaia in his bid to claim the IBF cruiserweight title two years ago.

Undercard bouts:

  • Yoelvis Gomez (9-1, 7 KOs) vs. Antraveous Ingram (12-0, 6 KOs), 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Pat Brown (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Felix Valera (24-8, 21 KOs), 10 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Omari Jones (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Yusuph Metu (12-2, 9 KOs), 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Nishant Dev (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Campos Medina (4-2, 3 KOs), 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Wilner Soto (24-21, 13 KOs), 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Ryan Santiago vs. Mario Hernandez Betancourt (0-2), 4 rounds, bantamweight

How to watch: Pero vs Thompson airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Watch on DAZN

BKFC Michigan: Rodriguez vs Cavender

  • Date: Saturday, November 1
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT
  • Platform: Prime Video
  • Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, MI
  • Tickets: StubHub

Esteban Rodriguez vs Zac Cavender headlines BKFC Fight Night on Saturday, November 1, live from Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. The two fighters square off in a bare-knuckle contest at cruiserweight.

Rodriguez (4-1) of Grand Rapids, MI, knocked out Julio Perez Rodriguez in the first round in July. Unbeaten Cavender (2-0) of Tooele, Utah, is coming off a first-round stoppage victory over Erick Lozano in May.

Other bouts:

  • Nathan Rivera (4-0) vs. Tommy Strydom (4-1), featherweight
  • Joseph Creer (4-3) vs. Taylor Bull (4-0), light heavyweight
  • Erick Lozano (2-5) vs. Tylor Sijohn (0-2), cruiserweight
  • Justin Street (2-2) vs. AJ Craig (2-1), bantamweight
  • Michael Hernandez vs. Antonio Castillo Jr, featherweight
  • Terryl Johnson vs. David Sanchez (1-0), light heavyweight
  • Eric Westbury vs. Oleg Magkeev, light heavyweight
  • Paul Schiller vs. Casey Moses (0-1), welterweight
  • Junior Hicks vs. Aubrey Mendonca, cruiserweight
  • Paris Boyd vs. Ruben Arroyo (0-1), lightweight

How to watch: BKFC Michigan airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

Watch on Prime Video

UFC Vegas 110: Garcia vs Onama

  • Date: Saturday, November 1
  • Main card: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
  • Prelims: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT
  • Platform: ESPN+
  • Venue: UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV
  • Tickets: UFC Fight Club

UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 1 (UFC Vegas 110).

Main event: Steve Garcia faces David Onama at featherweight. Garcia (18-5) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, aims for his seventh straight victory after scoring a decision over Calvin Kattar in July. Onama (14-2) of Uganda defeated Giga Chikadze by decision in April, securing his fourth win in a row.

Co-main event: Waldo Cortes-Acosta takes on Ante Delija at heavyweight. Cortes-Acosta (14-2) of the Dominican Republic looks to bounce back from a decision loss to Sergei Pavlovich in August. Delija (26-6) of Croatia knocked out Marcin Tybura in his UFC debut in September, earning his second consecutive victory.

Other bouts:

  • Jeremiah Wells (12-4-1) vs. Themba Gorimbo (14-5), welterweight
  • Isaac Dulgarian (7-1) vs. Yadier del Valle (9-0), featherweight
  • Charles Radtke (10-5) vs. Daniel Frunza (9-3), welterweight
  • Allan Nascimento (21-6) vs. Rafael Estevam (14-0), flyweight

How to watch: UFC Vegas 110 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

Watch on ESPN+

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.

Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.