Fight Week: Mary Spencer vs Mikaela Mayer, UFC Vegas 110 and more on schedule

Fight week kicks off on Thursday, October 30, as Mary Spencer takes on Mikaela Mayer in Montreal, wrapping up the boxing schedule for October.

The action continues on Saturday, November 1, with UFC Vegas 110 and BKFC Michigan, along with two boxing bouts – Lenier Pero vs Jordan Thompson in Orlando, Florida, and Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker in Manchester, England.

Mary Spencer vs Mikaela Mayer

Date: Thursday, October 30

Thursday, October 30 U.S. time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Canada time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Platform: Top Rank Classics FAST Channel, Punching Grace

Top Rank Classics FAST Channel, Punching Grace Venue: Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada

Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada Tickets: Ticketmaster

Mary Spencer faces Mikaela Mayer on Thursday, October 30, live from the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada. Spencer puts her WBA super welterweight title on the line.

40-year-old Spencer (10-2, 6 KOs) of Wiarton, Ontario, makes the second defense of her belt. 35-year-old reigning WBO welterweight champion Mayer (21-2, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles aims to become a three-division world champion.

Undercard bouts:

Wilkens Mathieu (14-0, 10 KOs) vs. Shakeel Phinn (27-3-2, 17 KOs), super middleweight

Arthur Biyarslanov (19-0, 16 KOs) vs. Sergey Lipinets (18-4-1, 13 KOs), super lightweight

Mehmet Unal (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Ralfs Vilcans (18-2, 7 KOs), light heavyweight

Christopher Guerrero (15-0, 9 KOs) vs. Williams Herrera (17-4, 7 KOs), welterweight

Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) vs. Logan Clouthier (6-0, 4 KOs), super featherweight

Erik Israyelyan (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Dylan Schroeder (6-0, 4 KOs), super featherweight

How to watch: Spencer vs Mayer airs live on Top Rank Classics FAST Channel in the U.S. and on Punching Grace in Canada. The U.S. start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, while the local start time in Canada is 6:30 p.m. ET.

Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker

Date: Saturday, November 1

Saturday, November 1 U.S. time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT

3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT UK time: 7:30 p.m. GMT

7:30 p.m. GMT Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: Co-op Live in Manchester, England

Co-op Live in Manchester, England Tickets: Ticketmaster

Joshua Buatsi faces Zach Parker at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, on Saturday, November 1. The pair square off in a 12-round bout at light heavyweight.

The UK-based 32-year-old Buatsi (19-1, 13 KOs) of Ghana looks to bounce back from a decision loss to Callum Smith on the Bivol vs Beterbiev 2 undercard in February. England’s 31-year-old Parker (26-1, 18 KOs) aims for his fifth straight win since suffering a defeat to John Ryder three years ago.

Undercard bouts:

Bradley Rea (21-1, 10 KOs) vs. Lyndon Arthur (24-3, 16 KOs), light heavyweight

Liam Cameron (23-7-1, 10 KOs) vs. Troy Jones (13-1, 6 KOs), light heavyweight

Khaleel Majid (15-0, 4 KOs) vs. David Ryan (6-1), super lightweight

Billy Deniz (13-0, 5 KOs) vs. Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka (14-1, 11 KOs), light heavyweight

How to watch: Buatsi vs Parker airs live on DAZN. The U.S. start time is 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:30 p.m. GMT.

Lenier Pero vs Jordan Thompson

Date: Saturday, November 1

Saturday, November 1 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL

Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL Tickets: Ticketmaster

Lenier Pero faces Jordan Thompson on Saturday, November 1, live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The pair square off in a 10-round matchup at heavyweight.

Miami-based unbeaten Cuban Pero (12-0, 8 KOs) is coming off a decision victory over Detrailous Webster in April. Former title challenger Thompson (15-1, 12 KOs) of the UK makes his ring return after being stopped by Jai Opetaia in his bid to claim the IBF cruiserweight title two years ago.

Undercard bouts:

Yoelvis Gomez (9-1, 7 KOs) vs. Antraveous Ingram (12-0, 6 KOs), 10 rounds, super welterweight

Pat Brown (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. Felix Valera (24-8, 21 KOs), 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Omari Jones (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Yusuph Metu (12-2, 9 KOs), 6 rounds, super welterweight

Nishant Dev (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Juan Carlos Campos Medina (4-2, 3 KOs), 6 rounds, super welterweight

Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Wilner Soto (24-21, 13 KOs), 6 rounds, featherweight

Ryan Santiago vs. Mario Hernandez Betancourt (0-2), 4 rounds, bantamweight

How to watch: Pero vs Thompson airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

BKFC Michigan: Rodriguez vs Cavender

Date: Saturday, November 1

Saturday, November 1 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, MI

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, MI Tickets: StubHub

Esteban Rodriguez vs Zac Cavender headlines BKFC Fight Night on Saturday, November 1, live from Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. The two fighters square off in a bare-knuckle contest at cruiserweight.

Rodriguez (4-1) of Grand Rapids, MI, knocked out Julio Perez Rodriguez in the first round in July. Unbeaten Cavender (2-0) of Tooele, Utah, is coming off a first-round stoppage victory over Erick Lozano in May.

Other bouts:

Nathan Rivera (4-0) vs. Tommy Strydom (4-1), featherweight

Joseph Creer (4-3) vs. Taylor Bull (4-0), light heavyweight

Erick Lozano (2-5) vs. Tylor Sijohn (0-2), cruiserweight

Justin Street (2-2) vs. AJ Craig (2-1), bantamweight

Michael Hernandez vs. Antonio Castillo Jr, featherweight

Terryl Johnson vs. David Sanchez (1-0), light heavyweight

Eric Westbury vs. Oleg Magkeev, light heavyweight

Paul Schiller vs. Casey Moses (0-1), welterweight

Junior Hicks vs. Aubrey Mendonca, cruiserweight

Paris Boyd vs. Ruben Arroyo (0-1), lightweight

How to watch: BKFC Michigan airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

UFC Vegas 110: Garcia vs Onama

Date: Saturday, November 1

Saturday, November 1 Main card: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT Prelims: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT Platform: ESPN+

ESPN+ Venue: UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV Tickets: UFC Fight Club

UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 1 (UFC Vegas 110).

Main event: Steve Garcia faces David Onama at featherweight. Garcia (18-5) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, aims for his seventh straight victory after scoring a decision over Calvin Kattar in July. Onama (14-2) of Uganda defeated Giga Chikadze by decision in April, securing his fourth win in a row.

Co-main event: Waldo Cortes-Acosta takes on Ante Delija at heavyweight. Cortes-Acosta (14-2) of the Dominican Republic looks to bounce back from a decision loss to Sergei Pavlovich in August. Delija (26-6) of Croatia knocked out Marcin Tybura in his UFC debut in September, earning his second consecutive victory.

Other bouts:

Jeremiah Wells (12-4-1) vs. Themba Gorimbo (14-5), welterweight

Isaac Dulgarian (7-1) vs. Yadier del Valle (9-0), featherweight

Charles Radtke (10-5) vs. Daniel Frunza (9-3), welterweight

Allan Nascimento (21-6) vs. Rafael Estevam (14-0), flyweight

How to watch: UFC Vegas 110 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

