Fight Week: Kenshiro Teraji vs Seigo Yuri Akui, UFC Vegas 104, Ball-Doheny & more

The bout between Kenshiro Teraji and Seigo Yuri Akui on Thursday, March 13, tops the boxing and MMA schedule for the second Fight Week of the month. On Saturday, March 15, Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze battle it out atop UFC Vegas 104, while Nick Ball defends world title against TJ Doheny in Liverpool, and Austin Williams and Patrice Volny square off in a boxing match in Orlando.

Rounding out Fight Weekend on Sunday, March 16, Callum Walsh and Dean Sutherland go head-to-head in New York. So, here’s what’s on:

Kenshiro Teraji vs Seigo Yuri Akui

Two-weight champion Kenshiro Teraji (24-1, 15 KOs) faces Seigo Yuri Akui (21-2-1, 11 KOs) in an all-Japanese flyweight championship unification at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on Thursday, March 13. Teraji brings his WBC belt to the ring, while Akui puts his WBA title on the line.

The co-main event features a flyweight title fight between LA’s WBO 112 lbs champion Anthony Olascuaga (8-1, 6 KOs) and two-division champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (19-2, 12 KOs) of Japan. Also on the card, Japan’s Shokichi Iwata (14-1, 11 KOs) defends his WBO light flyweight title against Puerto Rico’s former interim 108 lbs champion Rene Santiago (13-4, 9 KOs). Additionally, Japan’s Tomoya Tsuboi makes his pro debut in a bantamweight bout against Boonrueang Phayom (14-3, 14 KOs) from Thailand.

Teraji vs Akui live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 am ET / 12:00 am PT.

UFC Vegas 104: Vettori vs Dolidze 2

Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze square off in a rematch headlining UFC Fight Night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on March 15, also known as UFC Vegas 104. The pair battle it out at middleweight. They previously met in March 2023 in London, where former title challenger Vettori (19-7-1) from Italy defeated Georgia’s Dolidze (14-3) by unanimous decision.

The co-main event features a welterweight bout between Chidi Njokuani and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos. Njokuani (24-10, 1 NC) from Dallas, Texas, is riding a two-fight winning streak, while dos Santos (25-8-1) from Brazil is targeting his second straight victory.

UFC Vegas 104 live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT. The prelims start at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.

Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny

Nick Ball and TJ Doheny square off in a championship bout at Echo Arena in Liverpool on Saturday, March 15. Unbeaten Ball (21-0-1, 12 KOs) from the UK makes the second defense of his WBA featherweight belt. Australia-based former champion Doheny (26-5, 20 KOs) from Ireland looks to regain a title and bounce back from a stoppage defeat against Naoya Inoue last September.

Among the Ball vs Doheny undercard bouts, Andrew Cain (13-1, 12 KOs) defends his British, Commonwealth, and WBC International ‘Silver’ bantamweight belts against Charlie Edwards (20-1, 7 KOs). Additionally, Cuba’s Jadier Herrera (16-0, 14 KOs) faces Jose Macias Enriquez (21-3-2, 8 KOs) from Mexico at lightweight. In addition, Brad Strand (12-1, 4 KOs) from England and Ionut Baluta (16-5-1, 3 KOs) from Romania clash for the vacant European super bantamweight strap.

Ball vs Doheny live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 2:30 pm ET / 11:30 am PT in the U.S. and 7:30 pm GMT in the UK.

Austin Williams vs Patrice Volny

Austin Williams and Patrice Volny square off in a middleweight bout on Saturday, March 15 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. “Ammo” Williams (17-1, 12 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI, aims for his second straight victory after suffering his first career defeat via 11th-round TKO against Hamzah Sheeraz last June. Montreal, Quebec-based Patrice Volny (19-1, 13 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak, stopping Steven Butler in the ninth round in his previous bout, also in mid-2024.

Among the Williams vs Volny undercard bouts, Brooklyn’s Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) returns after his defeat to Canelo Alvarez last September, facing Puerto Rico’s Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz (20-1-1, 16 KOs) at super middleweight. Olympic silver medalist Omari Jones of Orlando, FL makes his pro boxing debut at welterweight against Alessio Mastronunzio (14-5, 4 KOs) of Italy. Puerto Rico’s Jose Roman (14-1, 6 KOs) and Jalil Hackett (9-1, 7 KOs) of Washington, D.C. meet in a rematch.

Williams vs Volny live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Callum Walsh vs Dean Sutherland

Hollywood, CA-based Callum Walsh (12-0, 10 KOs) of Ireland faces Dean Sutherland (19-1, 7 KOs) of Scotland at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, March 16. The pair square off in a super welterweight bout, with Walsh’s WBC Continental Americas title on the line.

Also on the card, Emmet Brennan and Kevin Cronin meet in an all-Irish rematch at super middleweight. Brennan (5-0, 1 KO) won their first fight last September, defeating Cronin (9-2-1, 5 KOs) by split decision. Plus, New York-based Irish fighter Feargal McCrory (16-1, 8 KOs) and Keenan Carbajal (25-4-1, 17 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ clash at super featherweight.

Walsh vs Sutherland live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass. The start time is 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

All Elite Wrestling

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, which also covers pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite, taking place at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, on Wednesday, March 12. Plus, All Elite Wrestling is back in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 15, with AEW Collision held at The Theater at Virgin Hotels.