Fight Week: Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley, UFC 321 and more on schedule

The championship bout between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley on Saturday, October 25 in London headlines the schedule for the fourth fight week of the month. On the same day, Tom Aspinall faces Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, and Chris Camozzi meets Alessio Sakara at BKFC 83 in Rome.

Fight week also features Joshua James Pagan vs Maliek Montgomery on Thursday, October 23 in Puerto Rico. Additionally, All Elite Wrestling visits San Antonio, TX on Wednesday, October 22 with AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.

AEW Dynamite / Collision San Antonio

Date: Wednesday, October 22

Wednesday, October 22 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: TBS, HBO Max

All Elite Wrestling visits the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday, October 22, featuring AEW Dynamite and a special taping of AEW Collision.

Match card includes:

The Opps (c) vs. The Hurt Syndicate – AEW World Trios Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Bandido – AEW Unified Championship

How to watch: AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS and HBO Max. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Joshua Pagan vs Maliek Montgomery

Date: Thursday, October 23

Thursday, October 23 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: DAZN

Joshua James Pagan faces Maliek Montgomery on Thursday, October 23, live from Coliseo Pedrín Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The two clash for the vacant WBO NABO lightweight title.

Unbeaten Pagan (13-0, 4 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, is coming off two victories this year by decision against James Bernadin and Ronal Ron. Montgomery (20-1, 18 KOs) of Macon, Georgia, looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Jeremy Hill in March.

Undercard bouts:

Ashleyann Lozada (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Melissa Oddessa Parker (6-3-1, 2 KOs), featherweight

Kiria Tapia (7-0, 1 KO) vs. Marianela Soledad Ramirez (13-9-2, 6 KOs), super featherweight

Carlos Arrieta-Torres (16-1, 9 KOs) vs. Alfredo Cruz (9-3-1, 5 KOs), super featherweight

Felix Parrilla (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Kenneth Taylor (15-5-2, 6 KOs), featherweight

William Y. Colon Vazquez (7-0, 4 KOs) vs. Paulo Figueroa (6-3, 5 KOs), super featherweight

Eric Sanchez-Medina (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Linomar Rios (3-4, 2 KOs), middleweight

How to watch: Pagan vs Montgomery airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

BKFC 83 Italy: Camozzi vs Sakara

Date: Saturday, October 25

Saturday, October 25 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT Platform: Prime Video

BKFC 83 features Chris Camozzi vs Alessio Sakara on Saturday, October 25, live from Palazzo dello Sport in Rome. The bare-knuckle boxing showdown marks the promotion’s return to Italy.

Camozzi (4-1) of Alameda, CA makes the second defense of his BKFC cruiserweight title after scoring a unanimous decision over Andrea Bicchi in April. Sakara (1-0) of Italy looks to claim the belt following his knockout BKFC debut against Erick Lozano in July.

Other bouts:

Ben Bonner (4-1) vs. Franco Tenaglia (4-1), lightweight

Nico Gaffie (2-0) vs. Jelle Zeegers (1-0), featherweight

Jimmy Sweeney (29-5) vs. Carlos Trinidad (6-1), welterweight

Francesco Ricchi (7-2) vs. Josef Hala (1-0), middleweight

Haze Hepi (1-0) vs. Krzysztof Wisniewski (2-0), heavyweight

Walter Pugliesi (1-0) vs. Karl Thompson (4-0), cruiserweight

How to watch: BKFC 83: Camozzi vs Sakara airs live on Prime Video in the U.S. and on DAZN in other countries. The U.S. start time is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT, while the local start time in Italy is 8:00 p.m.

Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley

Date: Saturday, October 25

Saturday, October 25 U.S. time: 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT UK time: 6:30 p.m. BST

6:30 p.m. BST Platform: DAZN

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley square off on Saturday, October 25, live from The O2 in London. The contest features a pair of heavyweights in a 12-round championship clash, with two belts at stake.

New Zealand’s 33-year-old former champion Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) puts his interim WBO title on the line. 30-year-old Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) of Ipswich, England brings his interim WBA belt to the ring. The winner is expected to become the next in line to challenge Ukraine’s champion Oleksandr Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs).

Undercard bouts:

Lewis Edmondson (11-1, 3 KOs) vs. Ezra Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs) – Edmondson’s British light heavyweight title

Juergen Uldedaj (20-1, 8 KOs) vs. Rolly Lambert Fogoum (18-3-1, 14 KOs) – vacant IBO cruiserweight title

Danny Quartermaine (13-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. Royston Barney-Smith (14-0, 7 KOs) – Quartermaine’s IBF European and WBO European super featherweight titles

Mitchell Smith (18-1, 9 KOs) vs. Arnie Dawson Dawson (8-0, 4 KOs) – vacant WBO European lightweight title

How to watch: Parker vs Wardley airs live on DAZN. The U.S. start time is 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT, while the local start time in the UK is 6:30 p.m. BST.

UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane

Date: Saturday, October 25

Saturday, October 25 Main card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT Prelims: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT Platform: ESPN+

UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane features two championship bouts on October 25, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event marks the promotion’s return to the UAE.

Main event: Tom Aspinall (15-3) of England defends his heavyweight title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane (13-2) of France. Aspinall, who originally won the interim title, makes the first defense of the “full” belt after being promoted following Jon Jones’ retirement. Gane makes his third attempt to win the full belt, having previously fallen short against Jones and Francis Ngannou.

Co-main event: Virna Jandiroba (22-3) of Brazil and Mackenzie Dern (15-5) of Phoenix, AZ, clash for the vacant UFC strawweight title. The belt was vacated by Zhang Weili, who is scheduled to challenge for the flyweight title in November.

Other bouts:

Umar Nurmagomedov (18-1) vs. Mario Bautista (16-2), bantamweight

Alexander Volkov (38-11) vs. Jailton Almeida (22-3), heavyweight

Aleksandar Rakic (14-5) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (15-0), light heavyweight

How to watch: UFC 321 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.

