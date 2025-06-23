Fight Week: Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, UFC 317, BKFC Birmingham & more

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, June 28 in Anaheim, CA tops the fight schedule for the final week of the month. Meanwhile, the MMA action is headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira atop UFC 317 in Las Vegas.

Earlier in the day, BKFC 77 features a bare-knuckle boxing showdown in Birmingham, England. Plus, Shakan Pitters and Bradley Rea square off in a European boxing matchup in Kingston upon Hull, England.

A day earlier, on Friday, June 27, Christian Mbilli and Maciej Sulecki clash for the interim title in Québec City, Canada. In addition, PFL continues the 2025 PFL World Tournament with the third round of semifinals.

PFL 7: Edwards vs Silveira

The third round of the 2025 PFL World Tournament semifinals, aka PFL 7, airs live on Friday, June 27 from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. The event features matchups in the middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions.

The main event is a middleweight semifinal between Fabian Edwards (14-4) and Josh Silveira (14-4). The co-main event is a light heavyweight semifinal between Phil Davis (25-7) and Sullivan Cauley (7-1).

Also on the card is another middleweight semifinal pitting Aaron Jeffery (16-5) against Dalton Rosta (10-1). Antonio Carlos Jr. (17-6) and Simeon Powell (11-1) square off in a semifinal at light heavyweight. Plus, Sergio Pettis (23-7) meets Raufeon Stots (21-2) in a showcase bout at bantamweight.

PFL 7 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT.

Mbilli vs Sulecki

Christian Mbilli faces Maciej Sulecki on Friday, June 27 at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada. The pair battle it out for the interim WBC super middleweight title.

Unbeaten Cameroonian-French Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) makes a step closer to becoming the top contender for the full WBC 168-pound title, currently held by Canelo Alvarez. Poland’s former title challenger Sulecki (33-3, 13 KOs), who unsuccessfully fought Demetrius Andrade for the WBO 160-pound belt in 2019, aims for his second win since a six-round KO defeat against Diego Pacheco last August.

On the Mbilli vs Sulecki undercard, Canada’s former two-time title challenger Steven Butler (35-5-1, 29 KOs) meets Mexico’s Jose de Jesus Macias (29-13-4, 15 KOs) in a super middleweight rematch. Plus, Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-2, 18 KOs) and Ricardo Brown (12-0, 11 KOs) of Jamaica clash at heavyweight.

Mbilli vs Sulecki airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT. Boxing fans in other countries can stream the event via VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

Pitters vs Rea

Shakan Pitters faces Bradley Rea at Connexin Live in Kingston upon Hull, England on Saturday, June 28. The contest is set to crown a new European champion at light heavyweight.

Former British champion Pitters (20-2, 7 KOs) has won three fights since dropping a unanimous decision to Dan Azeez in September 2022. Rea (20-1, 10 KOs) has won six fights in a row since losing his first fight by UD against Tyler Denny in November 2022 in the bout for the English title at middleweight.

On the Pitters vs Rea undercard, Hughie Fury (30-3, 17 KOs) of England meets Michael Pirotton (10-1, 4 KOs) of Belgium at heavyweight. Plus, super lightweight Sean McComb (18-2, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland and middleweight Shakiel Thompson (14-0, 10 KOs) of England are scheduled to battle it out on the night.

Pitters vs Rea airs live on DAZN. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm BST. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT.

BKFC 77 Birmingham

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the UK on Saturday, June 28 with BKFC 77: Tierney vs Christie at BP Pulse in Birmingham, England. The fight card features a series of bouts with the British title contest on the line.

In the main event, local Connor Tierney (7-2) defends his BKFC UK welterweight title against Danny Christie (5-1). In the co-main event, Jamie Cox makes his debut against South Africa’s Charles Wasserman (1-2) at light heavyweight.

Also on the BKFC 77 card is another light heavyweight matchup between Marley Churcher (3-3) and Anthony Holmes (5-2-1). Plus, James Lilley (8-3-1) takes on Fran Suarez (0-1) at lightweight, and Frankie Gavin debuts against Jack Dugdale (2-0) at welterweight.

BKFC 77 Birmingham airs live on DAZN in the UK and other countries, and on Prime Video in the U.S. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST, while the broadcast in the U.S. starts at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT.

UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira square off in the main event of UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 28. The fight card is held during the 13th annual International Fight Week. The pair battle it out for the vacant 155-pound title. The belt was relinquished by Islam Makhachev, who is set to move up to welterweight.

During his featherweight reign last year, unbeaten Georgian-Spanish Topuria (16-0) knocked out Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. Brazil’s former lightweight champion Oliveira (35-10, 1 NC) returned to winning ways last November, scoring a unanimous decision over Michael Chandler.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) of Brazil faces Kai Kara-France (25-11, 1 NC) of New Zealand. Pantoja makes the fourth defense of his title after submitting Kai Asakura in the second round last December. Kara-France makes his first attempt to become champion, following a first-round KO of Steve Erceg last August.

UFC 317 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT. The prelims start at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, following the early prelims starting at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr

Jake Paul takes on former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, June 28 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at cruiserweight.

28-year-old Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio is back in the ring after taking a unanimous decision over Mike Tyson last November. Mexico’s 39-year-old former middleweight titleholder Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) returned to action last July, defeating former MMA fighter Uriah Hall, also by UD.

In the co-feature, two-division champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) of Mexico defends his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles against former two-time champion Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) of Cuba. Among the undercard bouts, Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ meets Philadelphia’s former champion Tevin Farmer (33-8-1, 8 KOs) at lightweight.

Paul vs Chavez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

All Elite Wrestling

Additionally, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite and a special taping of AEW Collision, taking place at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington on Wednesday, June 25.