Fight Week: Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach, UFC Vegas 103 & Matias-Valenzuela

The title fight between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. in Brooklyn tops the boxing and MMA schedule for Saturday, March 1. Also on the day, Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev clash atop UFC Vegas 103, Lewis Crocker faces Paddy Donovan in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Subriel Matias meets Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela in Puerto Rico.

A day earlier, on Friday, February 28, Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez takes on Rene Tellez Giron in Gatineau, QC, Canada, and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back in Albuquerque, NM. Fight Week kicks off on Monday, February 24, with Junto Nakatani going up against David Cuellar in Tokyo, Japan.

Junto Nakatani vs David Cuellar

Junto Nakatani (29-0, 22 KOs) and David Cuellar Contreras (28-0, 18 KOs) square off on Monday, February 24, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. Three-weight champion Nakatani of Japan makes the third defense of his WBC bantamweight title. Mexico’s Cuellar fights for the first time outside of his home country and makes his first attempt to become champion.

Among the undercard bouts, Seiya Tsutsumi (12-0-2, 8 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBA bantamweight title against fellow Japanese former flyweight champion Daigo Higa (21-3-1, 19 KOs). Plus, Japanese former kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa (5-0, 2 KOs) takes on former champion Jason Moloney (27-3, 19 KOs) of Australia at bantamweight.

Nakatani vs Cuellar live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 am ET / 12:00 am PT.

BKFC Albuquerque: Richardson vs Usmonov

Keith “The Rockstar” Richardson (5-1) faces Bekhzod Usmonov (1-1) in the main event of BKFC Fight Night on Friday, February 28, at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, NM. The pair square off at bantamweight.

The Rock Hill, SC-based former champion Richardson, from Long Island, NY, aims for his second win in a row. Usmonov (1-1) from Tajikistan returns after a 16-month absence from the BKFC ring and also targets his second straight victory.

Also on the card is a heavyweight battle between Texas-based fighters Manuel Otero (1-0) and Braxton Smith (1-0). New Mexico’s Lorenzo Coca (0-1) faces Ruben Arroyo (0-1) of Texas at lightweight. Isaiah Garcia (0-1) of Moreno Valley, CA, and Justyn Martinez (1-4) of Kansas clash at flyweight.

BKFC Albuquerque live stream is available on DAZN. The start time 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT.

Eduardo Hernandez vs Rene Tellez Giron

Former title challenger Eduardo Hernandez (36-2, 32 KOs) faces fellow Mexican Rene Tellez Giron (20-4, 13 KOs) on Friday, February 28, at Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, QC. The pair battle it out at super featherweight. “Rocky” Hernandez won two fights in 2024 against Thomas Mattice and Daniel Lugo, while Giron is coming off a defeat against Floyd Schofield last November.

Among the undercard bouts, Alexis Barriere (11-0, 9 KOs) of Canada and Mexico’s Ubaldo Ilagor Resendiz (13-1, 12 KOs) square off at heavyweight. Canada’s Derek Pomerleau (10-0, 8 KOs) goes up against Nathan McIntosh (14-3-1, 1 KOs) of England at middleweight. Canada’s Jelena Mrdjenovich (42-12-2, 19 KOs) meets Jessica Bellusci (6-3, 2 KOs) of Italy at featherweight.

Hernandez vs Giron live stream is available on DAZN. The start time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan

Lewis Crocker (20-0, 11 KOs) faces Paddy Donovan (14-0, 11 KOs) on Saturday, March 1, at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The pair battle it out at welterweight. Lewis Crocker won two fights in 2024 by decision against Conah Walker and TKO against Jose Felix. Donovan secured a pair of wins via stoppage against Lewis Ritson and Williams Andres Herrera.

Among the undercard bouts, London’s Craig Richards (18-4-1, 11 KOs) meets local Padraig McCrory (19-1, 9 KOs) at super middleweight. Kurt Walker (11-0, 2 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Leon Woodstock of Hackney, London, clash at featherweight. Belfast-based Tommy McCarthy (21-6, 10 KOs) of London takes on Steven Ward (14-3, 4 KOs) of Northern Ireland at cruiserweight.

Crocker vs Donovan live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm GMT.

Subriel Matias vs Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela

Subriel Matias (21-2, 21 KOs) faces Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (30-3-1, 17 KOs) at Coliseo Tomas Dones in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on Saturday, March 1. The pair square off at super lightweight.

Puerto Rico’s former champion Matias aims for his second straight victory following a second-round TKO against Roberto Ramirez last November. Valenzuela of Mexico won five fights in a row, scoring a UD against Jesus Lopez Perez in his previous bout last October.

Among the undercard matchups, Alfredo Santiago (16-2, 7 KOs) defends his WBO NABO super lightweight title in an all-Dominican contest against former champion Javier Fortuna (39-5-1, 28 KOs). Another contest at super lightweight pits Nestor Bravo (23-0, 16 KOs) of Puerto Rico against Xolisani Ndongeni (32-6, 19 KOs) of South Africa.

Matias vs Valenzuela live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 103: Kape vs Almabayev

Manel Kape (20-7) takes on Asu Almabayev (12-2) in the UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday, March 1, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 103. The pair square off in a five-rounder at flyweight.

Kape of Portugal aims for his second straight victory following a third-round TKO against Bruno Gustavo da Silva last December. Almabayev of Kazakhstan targets his 18th win in a row following three successful outings in 2024, including a unanimous decision against Matheus Nicolau in his previous bout last October.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Cody Brundage (10-6, 1 NC) of Chapin, SC, and Julian Marquez (9-5) of Kansas City, MO. Marquez returns after facing Abdul Razak Alhassan last July in a bout that was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental elbow to the back of the head that rendered him unable to continue. Marquez lost three fights in a row, including via 20-second stoppage against Zachary Reese in his previous bout last June.

UFC Vegas 103 live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT. The prelims start at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) faces Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, March 1, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The pair battle it out atop the four-fight card live on pay-per-view.

Three-weight champion Davis of Baltimore, MD, puts his WBA lightweight title on the line following his stoppage of Frank Martin in the eighth round last June. Current WBA super featherweight champion Roach of Washington, D.C., moves up a weight class and looks to conquer a new division.

In the co-feature, Mexico’s Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD. Also on the card, Dominican Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBC super lightweight belt against Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) from Spain. In the PPV opener, Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Philadelphia’s former unified super welterweight champion Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) clash for the interim WBA strap.

“Tank” Davis vs Lamont Roach live stream is available on Prime Video and PPV.com. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite taking place at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California on Wednesday, February 26. Plus, AEW Collision is held at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California on Saturday, March 1.