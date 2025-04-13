Fight Week: Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo, Smith-Germain & BKFC Omaha

The title bout between Gabriela Fundora and Marilyn Badillo on Saturday, April 19 in Oceanside, CA tops the boxing schedule for the third Fight Week of the month. Also on that day, Dalton Smith and Mathieu Germain battle it out in Sheffield, England.

A day earlier, on Friday, April 18, Dakota Cochrane faces Marcus Edwards in a bare-knuckle boxing clash headlining BKFC Fight Night in Omaha, NE. So, here’s what’s on:

BKFC Omaha: Cochrane vs Edwards

Dakota Cochrane faces Marcus Edwards in the headliner of BKFC Fight Night on Friday, April 18 at The Astro in La Vista, NE. The pair square off in a bare-knuckle boxing bout at middleweight. The event marks the promotion’s return to Omaha.

Cochrane (7-2) of Omaha, NE aims for his fifth win in a row following a third-round stoppage of Will Santiago in February. Unbeaten Edwards (3-0) of Denver, CO defeated Pat Casey by unanimous decision in his previous bout last October.

Among other bouts featured on the BKFC Omaha fight card, Derrick Findley (3-2) and Bryce Henry (4-0) clash at welterweight. Dionisio Ramirez (1-0) and Zeb Vincent (3-1) go head-to-head at middleweight. A pair of lightweight matchups feature Brandon Meyer (3-2) up against Emeka Ifekandu (2-0), and Ramiro Figueroa (2-0) versus Tyler Jones (1-0).

BKFC Omaha airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Dalton Smith vs Mathieu Germain

Dalton Smith faces Mathieu Germain on Saturday, April 19 at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England. Unbeaten Smith (17-0, 13 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance. Germain (26-2-1, 11 KOs) of Montreal, Canada makes his international debut. The pair square off in a 12-rounder at super lightweight.

Among the Smith vs Germain undercard bouts, Ryan Kelly (19-5-1, 8 KOs) meets Caoimhin Agyarko (16-0, 7 KOs) at super welterweight. The latter replaced Ishmael Davis (13-2, 6 KOs), who withdrew due to injury. Plus, a pair of super featherweight matchups feature Giorgio Visioli (6-0, 5 KOs) up against Kane Baker (19-11-2, 1 KO), and former champion Josh Warrington (31-4-1, 8 KOs) versus Asad Asif Khan (19-6-1, 5 KOs).

Smith vs Germain airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST.

Gabriela Fundora vs Marilyn Badillo

Gabriela Fundora faces Marilyn Badillo on Saturday, April 19 at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round world flyweight championship bout with all four major belts on the line.

Undefeated Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) from Coachella Valley makes the first defense of her undisputed 112-pound title after unifying all the straps via seventh-round stoppage of Gabriela Celeste Alaniz last November. Unbeaten Badillo (19-0-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico makes her U.S. and international debut and her first attempt to get on top of the division.

The Fundora vs Badillo undercard is set to see Charles Conwell (21-0, 16 KOs) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio up against Jorge Garcia Perez (32-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico in a 12-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Tristan Kalkreuth (14-1, 10 KOs) of Carrollton, TX takes on Felix Valera (23-7, 20 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a 10-rounder at cruiserweight.

Additionally, former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-2, 16 KOs) of Ukraine returns after his defeat to David Benavidez last June to face Anthony Hollaway (9-7-3, 7 KOs) of Peoria, IL in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight.

Fundora vs Badillo airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

