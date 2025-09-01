Fight Week: Eduardo Nunez vs Christopher Diaz, UFC Paris, Valdez-Medina and more

The title fight between Eduardo Nunez and Christopher Diaz on Saturday, September 6, in Los Mochis, Mexico, headlines the schedule for the first week of the month. On the same day, Oscar Valdez faces Ricky Medina in Nogales, Mexico, and Pat McCormack takes on Miguel Parra in Houghton le Spring, England.

Additionally, Nassourdine Imavov meets Caio Borralho in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Paris.

On Thursday, September 4, Osleys Iglesias and Vladimir Shishkin square off in a title eliminator in Montreal, Canada.

The action kicks off on Tuesday, September 2, with Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9: Week 4 in Las Vegas.

Plus, AEW is back in Philadelphia with two events.

DWCS Season 9, Week 4

Date: Tuesday, September 2 – Live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Tuesday, September 2 – Live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Platform: ESPN+

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Week 4, featuring five bouts with MMA prospects looking to impress and earn a UFC contract.

Here’s the fight card:

Jack Congdon (7-1) vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (7-2), welterweight

Theo Haig (6-0) vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk (15-3), middleweight

Mandel Nallo (13-3) vs. Samuel Silva (13-4-1), lightweight

An Tuan Ho (6-1) vs. Eduardo Henrique (14-2), flyweight

Tommy McMillen (8-0) vs. David Mgoyan (7-0), featherweight

How to watch: DWCS Season 9, Week 4 airs live on ESPN+ at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Osleys Iglesias vs Vladimir Shishkin

Date: Thursday, September 4 – Live from Montreal, Canada

Thursday, September 4 – Live from Montreal, Canada Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Platform: Punching Grance

Osleys Iglesias faces Vladimir Shishkin on Thursday, September 4 at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal. The bout serves as an IBF super middleweight title eliminator.

Unbeaten Iglesias (13-0, 12 KOs) of Cuba won four fights last year. Shishkin lost his first fight last October against William Scull in his first attempt to claim the title.

The co-feature is a lightweight bout between Dzmitry Asanau (10-0, 4 KOs) and Laid Douadi (27-0-1, 3 KOs) of France. Asanau puts his WBC Continental Americas title on the line.

Other bouts:

Alexandre Gaumont (13-0, 9 KOs) vs. Ramadan Hiseni (21-2-2, 8 KOs), middleweight

Jhon Orobio (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Xolisani Ndongeni (33-7, 19 KOs), super lightweight

Avery Martin Duval (13-0-1, 7 KOs) vs. Luis Campos Cortez (11-1, 7 KOs), lightweight

Moreno Fendero (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Boris Crighton (13-5, 7 KOs), super middleweight

Wyatt Sanford (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Semjon Kamanin (5-3, 3 KOs), super lightweight

How to watch: Iglesias vs Shishkin airs live on Punching Grace. The start time is 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

Pat McCormack vs Miguel Parra

Date: Saturday, September 6 – Live from Houghton le Spring, England

Saturday, September 6 – Live from Houghton le Spring, England U.S. time: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT UK time: 7:00 PM BST

7:00 PM BST Platform: DAZN

Pat McCormack faces Miguel Parra on Saturday, September 6, at Sunderland Live in Houghton le Spring, England. They clash for the WBA Intercontinental welterweight title.

Unbeaten Olympic silver medalist McCormack (7-0, 5 KOs) of England recently said he was looking to make a statement. Parra (25-5-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico has won three fights since dropping a split decision to Shakhram Giyasov last July.

Other bouts:

Mark Dickinson (8-1, 2 KOs) vs. Troy Williamson (20-4-1, 14 KOs), super middleweight

Leo Atang (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Cristian Uwaka (1-5-1, 1 KO), heavyweight

Sandy Ryan (7-3-1, 3 KOs) vs. Jade Grierson (5-0-1, 2 KOs), welterweight

How to watch: McCormack vs Parra airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST.

UFC Paris: Imavov vs Borralho

Date: Saturday, September 6 – Live from Paris, France

Saturday, September 6 – Live from Paris, France Main card: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Prelims: 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

UFC Fight Night on Saturday, September 6 features Nassourdine Imavov versus Caio Borralho at Accor Arena in Paris, France. They meet in a five-rounder at middleweight.

France-based Imavov (16-4, 1 NC) aims for his fifth straight victory, following a second-round knockout of Israel Adesanya in February. Borralho (17-1, 1 NC) of Brazil has won 14 straight, including a decision over Jared Cannonier last August.

In the co-main event, Benoit Saint Denis faces Mauricio Ruffy at lightweight. France’s Saint Denis (14-3) submitted Kyle Prepolec in May, rebounding from two straight defeats. Ruffy (12-1) of Brazil knocked out King Green at UFC 313 in March, recording his seventh straight win.

Other bouts:

Bolaji Oki (10-2) vs. Mason Jones (16-2), lightweight

Modestas Bukauskas (18-6) vs. Paul Craig (17-9-1), light heavyweight

Farés Ziam (17-4) vs. Kauê Fernandes (10-2), lightweight

Patricio Pitbull (37-8) vs. Losene Keita (16-1), featherweight

How to watch: UFC Paris airs live on ESPN+. In the U.S., the main card starts at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT. Prelims begin at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT.

Oscar Valdez vs Richard Medina

Date: Saturday, September 6 – Nogales, Sonora, Mexico

Oscar Valdez faces Richard Medina at the Domo Binacional in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico on Saturday, September 6. They meet in a 10-rounder at super featherweight.

Mexico’s former two-time champion Valdez (32-3, 24 KOs) looks to rebound from a stoppage defeat against Emanuel Navarrete last December. “Ricky” Medina (16-3, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas, is aiming for his second straight victory.

Other bouts:

Jose Ramirez Maciel (23-2, 12 KOs) vs. Jose Amaro Guerrero (12-0-1, 4 KOs), super bantamweight

Ricardo Emmanuel Gonzalez Goy (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. Leobardo Quintana Sanchez (11-1, 5 KOs), super featherweight

Angel Patron Cruz (17-0, 12 KOs) vs. Carlos Vargas Jaquez (18-2, 13 KOs), super bantamweight

How to watch: The Valdez vs Medina fight was announced by Top Rank, with no confirmed broadcast information. The event poster features the logo of ESPN KnockOut, suggesting it may air there.

Eduardo Nunez vs Christopher Diaz

Date: Saturday, September 6 – Live from Los Mochis, Mexico

Saturday, September 6 – Live from Los Mochis, Mexico Time: 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT Platform: DAZN

Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez faces Christopher Diaz on Saturday, September 6, live from Los Mochis, Mexico. They clash in a 12-round bout with the IBF super featherweight title on the line.

Mexico’s newly crowned champion Nunez (28-1, 27 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt he won against Masanori Rikiishi in May. Philadelphia’s Diaz (30-5, 19 KOs) makes his third attempt to become world champion, having previously come up short against Emanuel Navarrete and Masayuki Ito.

Other bouts:

Pedro Guevara (43-5-1, 22 KOs) vs. Adrian Curiel (26-6-1, 5 KOs), super flyweight

Yoali Mejia Mosqueda (13-0, 10 KOs) vs. German Valenzuela Barreras (17-7, 12 KOs), flyweight

Gabriela Tellez (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Rocio Guerrero Dominguez (7-3-1), lightweight

Hector Beltran (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Moises Martinez Zumaya (2-0, 1 KO), super welterweight

How to watch: Nunez vs Diaz airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling features two AEW events at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, this week. Here is the lineup:

Wednesday, September 3 – AEW Dynamite

All-Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match: “Hangman” Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and Jetspeed vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, and The Young Bucks

Mercedes Mone defends her TBS Championship against Alex Windsor

Saturday, September 6 – AEW Collision

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, and more

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.