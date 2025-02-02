Fight Week: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 tops UFC 312, BKFC Newcastle, Chisora-Wallin

The rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia headlines the fight schedule for the second weekend of February. In the UK, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to Newcastle, while Derek Chisora and Otto Wallin square off in a boxing match in Manchester.

The action in North America features Arthur Biyarslanov up against Mohamed Mimoune in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. So far, there seem to be no world-class boxing or MMA events in the U.S. this week.

Arthur Biyarslanov vs Mohamed Mimoune

The bout between Arthur Biyarslanov and Mohamed Mimoune headlines the next edition of the Canadian boxing promotion “Eye of the Tiger” on Thursday, February 6 at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec. Biyarslanov puts his NABF super lightweight title on the line.

In his previous outing last October, Toronto, Ontario-based unbeaten Biyarslanov (17-0, 14 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Jonathan Jose Eniz and made the second successful defense of his belt. Plant City, Florida-based Mimoune (24-6, 5 KOs) of France stopped Tyrone McKenna in the fifth round last August and rebounded from a defeat by UD against Batyrzhan Jukembayev.

Among the Biyarslanov vs Mimoune undercard bouts, Bakhodir Jalolov (14-0, 14 KOs) of Uzbekistan faces France’s David Spilmont (16-8-1, 11 KOs) at heavyweight. Albert Ramirez (19-0, 16 KOs) of Venezuela and Marko Calic (15-1, 9 KOs) of Croatia clash at light heavyweight. Mehmet Unal (10-0, 9 KOs) of Turkiye and Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna (31-13, 21 KOs) of Argentina battle it out at light heavyweight.

Biyarslanov vs Mimoune live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Derek Chisora vs Otto Wallin

Derek Chisora is set for his final ring appearance in the UK against Otto Wallin on Saturday, February 8 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The heavyweight bout features the Zimbabwean-British former title challenger up against the New York-based southpaw from Sweden.

Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) is coming off a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Joe Joyce and Gerald Washington in 2024. Wallin (27-2, 15 KOs) stopped Onoriode Ehwarieme in the first round last July and bounced back from a defeat against Anthony Joshua.

Among the bouts featured on the Chisora vs Wallin undercard, Willy Hutchinson (18-2, 13 KOs) of Scotland faces Zach Parker (25-1, 18 KOs) of England at light heavyweight. London’s Masood Abdulah (11-0, 7 KOs) meets local Zak Miller (15-1, 3 KOs) at featherweight. Jack Rafferty (24-0, 15 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance against Reece MacMillan (17-1, 2 KOs) of Lancaster, England at super lightweight.

Chisora vs Wallin live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm GMT.

BKFC Newcastle: Thompson vs Boardman

Bare-knuckle boxing is back in the UK with BKFC Fight Night at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England on Saturday, February 8. The main event is a cruiserweight championship bout between Karl Thompson and Rob Boardman.

Thompson (3-0) of Sedgefield, England stopped Dawid Chylinski in the third round last November. London’s Boardman (6-0) won his previous BKFC bout last August via fourth-round TKO against Lee Browne.

The co-main event is a middleweight matchup between Pic Jardine (1-0) and newcomer Tony Shields. The featured-bout is a lightweight contest between Lewis Keen (3-1) and Ryan McCarthy (1-1).

BKFC Newcastle live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT in the U.S. The local start time in the UK is 6:00 pm GMT.

UFC 312: du Plessis vs Strickland 2

UFC 312 features the rematch between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland live on PPV from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 8 (ET). South Africa’s current middleweight champion Du Plessis (22-2) claimed the belt against former champion Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA by split decision last January in Toronto, Ontario. In his next fight last August, du Plessis submitted Israel Adesanya in the fourth round, while Strickland bounced back with a split decision against Paulo Costa last June.

The co-main event is a strawweight title fight between China’s two-time champion Weili Zhang (25-3) and Tatiana Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA. Zhang makes the third defense of the belt in her second reign. Unbeaten Suarez steps inside the UFC Octagon for the first time in 18 months, and makes her first attempt to become champion.

Also on the PPV card is a heavyweight bout between New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-4, 1 NC) and Marcos Rogerio de Lima (22-9-1) of Brazil. A light heavyweight contest pits Australia’s Jimmy Crute (12-4-1) against Rodolfo Bellato (12-2) of Brazil. Plus, Jake Matthews (20-7) of Australia and Francisco Prado (12-2) of Argentina clash at welterweight.

UFC 312 live stream is available on ESPN+ PPV. The start time in the U.S. is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT. The preliminary card starts at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The early prelims start at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Collision taking place at Fort Bend County Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX on Saturday, February 8.