Fight Week: Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis, Catterall-Barboza, UFC Vegas 102

The world title fight between Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis in New York tops the boxing and MMA schedule for the third weekend of February. Also featuring Jack Catterall against Arnold Barboza Jr. in Manchester, and Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues atop UFC Vegas 92.

Plus, Oscar Duarte and Miguel Madueno square off in an all-Mexican showdown in Anaheim, CA. So, here’s what’s on:

Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis

Denys Berinchyk faces Keyshawn Davis at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday, February 14. The contest features the WBO lightweight champion from Ukraine against the challenger from Norfolk, VA.

Undefeated Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt. Unbeaten Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion.

In the co-feature, Xander Zayas (20-0, 12 KOs) of Puerto Rico takes on Slawa Spomer (20-0, 11 KOs) of Germany by way of Kyrgyzstan at super welterweight. In the telecast opener, Vito Mielnicki Jr. (20-1, 12 KOs) of New Jersey and Connor Coyle (21-0, 9 KOs) of Northern Ireland clash at middleweight.

Berinchyk vs Davis live stream is available on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT. The prelims start at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr

Jack Catterall faces Arnold Barboza Jr. at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Saturday, February 15. The pair battle it out for the vacant interim WBO super lightweight belt.

Jack Catterall (30-1, 13 KOs) of England defeated three former champions in a row: Regis Prograis, Josh Taylor, and Jorge Linares. Undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr. (31-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA, won three fights in 2024 against former champion Jose Ramirez, Sean McComb, and Xolisani Ndongeni.

Also on the card, Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles against Michael Gomez Jr. (21-1, 6 KOs). Also at super featherweight, Zelfa Barrett (31-2, 17 KOs) takes on James Dickens (34-5, 14 KOs). Plus, Pat McCormack (6-0, 4 KOs) and Robbie Davies Jr. (24-5, 15 KOs) clash at welterweight.

Catterall vs Barboza live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm GMT. The prelims start at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT and 4:30 pm GMT, respectively.

UFC Vegas 102: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

Jared Cannonier faces Gregory Rodrigues atop UFC Fight Night, aka UFC Vegas 102, on Saturday, February 15 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The contest features the former title challenger from Dallas, TX against the opponent from Brazil.

Cannonier (17-8) lost two fights in a row against Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov. Rodrigues (16-5) defeated Christian Leroy Duncan by unanimous decision and secured his third win in a row.

The co-main event pits Calvin Kattar (23-8) of Methuen, MA against Youssef Zalal (16-5-1) of Morocco. The pair battle it out at featherweight.

UFC Vegas 102 live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT. The prelims start at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.

Oscar Duarte vs Miguel Madueno

Oscar Duarte faces Miguel Madueno at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, February 15. The pair square off in an all-Mexican showdown at super lightweight.

Duarte (28-2-1, 22 KOs) defeated Botirzhon Akhmedov and Joseph Diaz after suffering a defeat by KO against Ryan Garcia. Madueno (31-3, 28 KOs), who dropped a unanimous decision against Keyshawn Davis last July, took the fight on short notice, replacing NOLA’s former champion Regis Prograis.

In the co-feature, Darius Fulghum (13-0, 11 KOs) of El Paso, TX defends his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title against Winfred Harris Jr. (22-2-2, 10 KOs) of Detroit, MI. Also on the card, Ricardo Sandoval (25-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, CA defends his WBC ‘Silver’ flyweight belt against Saleto Henderson (10-1, 7 KOs) of Indianapolis, IN.

Duarte vs Madueno live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The prelims start at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on the FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite taking place at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, TX on Tuesday, February 11.

Plus, All Elite Wrestling makes its debut in Australia with AEW Grand Slam taking place at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, QLD on Saturday, February 15.