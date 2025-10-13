Fight Week: Danny Garcia vs Daniel Gonzalez, UFC Vancouver and more on schedule

Danny Garcia’s “Farewell to Brooklyn” against Daniel Gonzalez on Saturday, October 18, headlines the schedule for the third fight week of the month. On the same day, Lourdes Juarez faces Yesica Nery Plata at MVP 16 in South Padre Island, Texas; Bryce Henry meets Roderick Stewart at BKFC Hammond; and Reinier de Ridder vs Brendan Allen tops UFC Fight Night in Vancouver.

Fight week also features Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9, Week 10 (DWCS 86) on Tuesday, October 14. Additionally, Kieron Conway and George Liddard clash in London, England on Friday, October 17, and there are two All Elite Wrestling events.

DWCS Season 9, Week 10

Date: Tuesday, October 14

Tuesday, October 14 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: ESPN+

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series wraps up with Week 10 (DWCS 86), featuring six bouts live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 14. The event showcases MMA prospects looking to secure a UFC contract.

Here’s the fight card:

Michael Oliveira (8-0) vs. Victor Valenzuela (12-3), welterweight

Freddy Vidal (4-0) vs. Levi Rodrigues (5-0), light heavyweight

Kwon Won-il (14-4) vs. Juan Diaz (14-1-1), bantamweight

Marwan Rahiki (6-0) vs. Ananias Mulumba (9-2), featherweight

Azamat Nuftillaev (17-1-1) vs. Jovan Leka (10-2), heavyweight

Mario Mingaj (7-0) vs. Wes Schultz (7-2), middleweight

How to watch: DWCS Season 9, Week 10 airs live on ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Kieron Conway vs George Liddard

Date: Friday, October 17

Friday, October 17 U.S. time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT UK time: 7:00 p.m. BST

7:00 p.m. BST Platform: DAZN

Kieron Conway (23-3-1, 7 KOs) faces George Liddard (12-0, 7 KOs) on Friday, October 17, live from York Hall in London, England. Conway puts his British and Commonwealth middleweight titles on the line.

Undercard bouts:

Jimmy Sains (10-0) vs. Troy Coleman (14-3-1), 10 rounds, middleweight

Shannon Ryan (9-1) vs. Chloe Watson (8-1), 10 rounds, super flyweight

Taylor Bevan (5-0) vs. Lukas Ferneza (6-3), 8 rounds, super middleweight

Emmanuel Buttigieg (9-0) vs. Christian Schembri (27-12-1), 8 rounds, middleweight

How to watch: Conway vs Liddard airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.

UFC Vancouver: de Ridder vs Allen

Date: Saturday, October 18

Saturday, October 18 Main card: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT Prelims: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT Platform: ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: de Ridder vs Allen airs live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday, October 18.

Main event: Reinier De Ridder (31-2) of the Netherlands and Anthony Hernandez (15-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, CA, square off at middleweight. No. 5-ranked contender De Ridder aims for his sixth win in a row, while No. 6 Hernandez targets his ninth straight victory.

Co-main event: Kevin Holland (28-14, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA, and Mike Malott (12-2-1) of Canada face off at welterweight. Holland looks to return to winning ways, while Malott looks for his third consecutive victory.

Other bouts:

Marlon Vera (23-10-1) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (13-2), bantamweight

Manon Fiorot (12-2) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-3), flyweight

Cody Gibson (22-11) vs. Aori Qileng (25-12), bantamweight

Kyle Nelson (16-6-1) vs. Matt Frevola (11-5-1), lightweight

How to watch: UFC Vancouver airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

BKFC Hammond: Henry vs Stewart

Date: Saturday, October 18

Saturday, October 18 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT Platform: Prime Video

BKFC Fight Night: Henry vs Stewart airs live on Saturday, October 18, from Horseshoe Hammond in Hammond, IN.

Main event: Bryce Henry (5-0) and Roderick Stewart (2-2) square off at welterweight.

Co-main event: Cameron Vancamp (2-2) and Derrick Findley (3-3) face off at middleweight.

Other bouts:

Ronny Hauser vs. Julian Valencia, bantamweight

Gabriel Mota (1-3) vs. Sean Schultz, heavyweight

Marisol Ruelas (0-1) vs. Brooke Evans, women’s flyweight

Adam Brady vs. Darren Whitney (0-1), welterweight

How to watch: BKFC Hammond airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

MVP 16: Juarez vs Nery Plata

Date: Saturday, October 18

Saturday, October 18 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: DAZN

Lourdes Juarez faces Yesica Nery Plata on Saturday, October 18, live from the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, TX. The all-Mexican showdown headlines the 16th edition of Most Valuable Prospects (MVP 16).

Two-division champion Juarez (38-4, 5 KOs) makes the second defense of her WBC light flyweight title. Former unified WBA and WBC 108-pound champion Nery Plata (30-2, 3 KOs) looks to regain the one of the four major belts.

Undercard bouts:

Omar Juarez (19-2, 7 KOs) vs. Omar Rosario (14-2, 4 KOs), super lightweight

Desley Robinson (10-3, 3 KOs) vs. Logan Holler (11-3-1, 4 KOs), middleweight – Robinson’s IBF and WBO titles

Ronny Alvarez (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Bruno Pola (10-3-1, 9 KOs), super middleweight

Shurretta Metcalf (14-5-1, 2 KOs) vs. Krystal Rosado (7-0, 2 KOs), bantamweight

Yolanda Vega (10-1, 1 KO) vs. Miranda Reyes (7-3-1, 3 KOs), super lightweight

Alexis Chaparro (5-0, 5 KOs) vs. David Gutierrez (4-0, 2 KOs), middleweight

How to watch: MVP 16: Juarez vs Nery Plata airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Danny Garcia vs Daniel Gonzalez

Date: Saturday, October 18

Saturday, October 18 Time: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT Platform: Millions.co

Danny “Swift” Garcia faces Daniel Gonzalez on Saturday, October 18, live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The contest headlines the fight card titled “Farewell to Brooklyn.”

Philadelphia’s two-division champion “Swift” Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) looks to bounce back from a defeat to Erislandy Lara last September. Gonzalez (19-1) aims for his third win in a row. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Undercard bouts:

Nahir Albright (17-2, 7 KOs) vs. Richard Commey (31-5-1, 28 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Damian Knyba (16-0, 10 KOs) vs. Joey Dawejko (28-13-4, 16 KOs), 8 rounds, heavyweight

Chris Colbert (17-3, 6 KOs) vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro (12-8, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, lightweight

Gabriel Rosado (27-17-1, 16 KOs) vs. Vaughn Alexander (19-16-2, 12 KOs), 8 rounds, super middleweight

How to watch: Garcia vs Gonzalez airs live on Millions.co. The start time is 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

All Elite Wrestling

This week features two All Elite Wrestling events:

AEW Dynamite / Collision – Wednesday, October 15, at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO

AEW WrestleDream 2025 – Saturday, October 18, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.