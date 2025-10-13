Fight Week: Danny Garcia vs Daniel Gonzalez, UFC Vancouver and more on schedule

Danny Garcia’s “Farewell to Brooklyn” against Daniel Gonzalez on Saturday, October 18, headlines the schedule for the third fight week of the month. On the same day, Lourdes Juarez faces Yesica Nery Plata at MVP 16 in South Padre Island, Texas; Bryce Henry meets Roderick Stewart at BKFC Hammond; and Reinier de Ridder vs Brendan Allen tops UFC Fight Night in Vancouver.
Fight week also features Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9, Week 10 (DWCS 86) on Tuesday, October 14. Additionally, Kieron Conway and George Liddard clash in London, England on Friday, October 17, and there are two All Elite Wrestling events.
DWCS Season 9, Week 10
- Date: Tuesday, October 14
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: ESPN+
Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series wraps up with Week 10 (DWCS 86), featuring six bouts live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 14. The event showcases MMA prospects looking to secure a UFC contract.
Here’s the fight card:
- Michael Oliveira (8-0) vs. Victor Valenzuela (12-3), welterweight
- Freddy Vidal (4-0) vs. Levi Rodrigues (5-0), light heavyweight
- Kwon Won-il (14-4) vs. Juan Diaz (14-1-1), bantamweight
- Marwan Rahiki (6-0) vs. Ananias Mulumba (9-2), featherweight
- Azamat Nuftillaev (17-1-1) vs. Jovan Leka (10-2), heavyweight
- Mario Mingaj (7-0) vs. Wes Schultz (7-2), middleweight
How to watch: DWCS Season 9, Week 10 airs live on ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
Kieron Conway vs George Liddard
- Date: Friday, October 17
- U.S. time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT
- UK time: 7:00 p.m. BST
- Platform: DAZN
Kieron Conway (23-3-1, 7 KOs) faces George Liddard (12-0, 7 KOs) on Friday, October 17, live from York Hall in London, England. Conway puts his British and Commonwealth middleweight titles on the line.
Undercard bouts:
- Jimmy Sains (10-0) vs. Troy Coleman (14-3-1), 10 rounds, middleweight
- Shannon Ryan (9-1) vs. Chloe Watson (8-1), 10 rounds, super flyweight
- Taylor Bevan (5-0) vs. Lukas Ferneza (6-3), 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Emmanuel Buttigieg (9-0) vs. Christian Schembri (27-12-1), 8 rounds, middleweight
How to watch: Conway vs Liddard airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.
UFC Vancouver: de Ridder vs Allen
- Date: Saturday, October 18
- Main card: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
- Prelims: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: de Ridder vs Allen airs live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday, October 18.
Main event: Reinier De Ridder (31-2) of the Netherlands and Anthony Hernandez (15-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, CA, square off at middleweight. No. 5-ranked contender De Ridder aims for his sixth win in a row, while No. 6 Hernandez targets his ninth straight victory.
Co-main event: Kevin Holland (28-14, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA, and Mike Malott (12-2-1) of Canada face off at welterweight. Holland looks to return to winning ways, while Malott looks for his third consecutive victory.
Other bouts:
- Marlon Vera (23-10-1) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (13-2), bantamweight
- Manon Fiorot (12-2) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-3), flyweight
- Cody Gibson (22-11) vs. Aori Qileng (25-12), bantamweight
- Kyle Nelson (16-6-1) vs. Matt Frevola (11-5-1), lightweight
How to watch: UFC Vancouver airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.
BKFC Hammond: Henry vs Stewart
- Date: Saturday, October 18
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: Prime Video
BKFC Fight Night: Henry vs Stewart airs live on Saturday, October 18, from Horseshoe Hammond in Hammond, IN.
Main event: Bryce Henry (5-0) and Roderick Stewart (2-2) square off at welterweight.
Co-main event: Cameron Vancamp (2-2) and Derrick Findley (3-3) face off at middleweight.
Other bouts:
- Ronny Hauser vs. Julian Valencia, bantamweight
- Gabriel Mota (1-3) vs. Sean Schultz, heavyweight
- Marisol Ruelas (0-1) vs. Brooke Evans, women’s flyweight
- Adam Brady vs. Darren Whitney (0-1), welterweight
How to watch: BKFC Hammond airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.
MVP 16: Juarez vs Nery Plata
- Date: Saturday, October 18
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: DAZN
Lourdes Juarez faces Yesica Nery Plata on Saturday, October 18, live from the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, TX. The all-Mexican showdown headlines the 16th edition of Most Valuable Prospects (MVP 16).
Two-division champion Juarez (38-4, 5 KOs) makes the second defense of her WBC light flyweight title. Former unified WBA and WBC 108-pound champion Nery Plata (30-2, 3 KOs) looks to regain the one of the four major belts.
Undercard bouts:
- Omar Juarez (19-2, 7 KOs) vs. Omar Rosario (14-2, 4 KOs), super lightweight
- Desley Robinson (10-3, 3 KOs) vs. Logan Holler (11-3-1, 4 KOs), middleweight – Robinson’s IBF and WBO titles
- Ronny Alvarez (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Bruno Pola (10-3-1, 9 KOs), super middleweight
- Shurretta Metcalf (14-5-1, 2 KOs) vs. Krystal Rosado (7-0, 2 KOs), bantamweight
- Yolanda Vega (10-1, 1 KO) vs. Miranda Reyes (7-3-1, 3 KOs), super lightweight
- Alexis Chaparro (5-0, 5 KOs) vs. David Gutierrez (4-0, 2 KOs), middleweight
How to watch: MVP 16: Juarez vs Nery Plata airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
Danny Garcia vs Daniel Gonzalez
- Date: Saturday, October 18
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: Millions.co
Danny “Swift” Garcia faces Daniel Gonzalez on Saturday, October 18, live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The contest headlines the fight card titled “Farewell to Brooklyn.”
Philadelphia’s two-division champion “Swift” Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) looks to bounce back from a defeat to Erislandy Lara last September. Gonzalez (19-1) aims for his third win in a row. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.
Undercard bouts:
- Nahir Albright (17-2, 7 KOs) vs. Richard Commey (31-5-1, 28 KOs), 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Damian Knyba (16-0, 10 KOs) vs. Joey Dawejko (28-13-4, 16 KOs), 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Chris Colbert (17-3, 6 KOs) vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro (12-8, 5 KOs), 8 rounds, lightweight
- Gabriel Rosado (27-17-1, 16 KOs) vs. Vaughn Alexander (19-16-2, 12 KOs), 8 rounds, super middleweight
How to watch: Garcia vs Gonzalez airs live on Millions.co. The start time is 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.
All Elite Wrestling
This week features two All Elite Wrestling events:
- AEW Dynamite / Collision – Wednesday, October 15, at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO
- AEW WrestleDream 2025 – Saturday, October 18, at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO
In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.