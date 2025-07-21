Fight Week: Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels, UFC Abu Dhabi, Zayas-Perez & more

The bout between Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels in Detroit on Saturday, July 26 tops the schedule for the final weekend of the month. Also on the day, Robert Whittaker faces Reinier de Ridder atop UFC Abu Dhabi, and Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez clash for a title in New York. Plus, Ryan Garner and Reece Bellotti go head-to-head in Bournemouth, England.

On Friday, July 25, Dustin Pague and Ryan Petersen meet in the headliner of BKFC Philly in Philadelphia. Thursday, July 24, features Manuel Flores vs Jorge Chavez in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night in Indio, CA.

Manuel Flores vs Jorge Chavez

Manuel Flores (20-1, 16 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA faces Mexico’s Jorge Chavez (14-0, 8 KOs) atop the Golden Boy Fight Night card on Thursday, July 24. The event airs live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The two fighters battle it out at super bantamweight.

On the Flores vs Chavez undercard, Jordan Panthen (11-0, 9 KOs) of Poughkeepsie, NY meets Farid Ngoga (10-1, 6 KOs) of Congo also at super welterweight. Coachella Valley’s Grant Flores (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on Todd Manuel (23-23-1, 7 KOs) of Rayne, LA in another contest at super welterweight.

Plus, Cayden Griffiths (5-0, 5 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA and David Lobo Ramirez (18-5, 13 KOs) of Costa Rica clash at welterweight, and Leonardo Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA faces Mexico’s Abraham Perfecto Valdez (14-1, 9 KOs) at super featherweight.

Flores vs Chavez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

BKFC Philly: Pague vs Petersen

BKFC Fight Night: Philly features Dustin Pague (4-2) of Carlisle, PA against Ryan Petersen (2-0) of Humboldt County, CA on Friday, July 25. The event airs live from The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The pair square off in a five-round bare-knuckle bout at welterweight.

Also on the card is a flyweight matchup between Rosalinda Rodriguez (14-0, 3 KOs) of Pompano Beach, FL and Gabrielle Roman (1-2-1) of South Amboy, NJ. Plus, John Garbarino (2-0) meets Erik Lopez (3-1) at middleweight, and newcomer Alessio Sakara and Erick Lozano (2-4) clash at cruiserweight.

BKFC Philly airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti

Unbeaten Ryan Garner (17-0, 8 KOs) and Reece Bellotti (20-5, 15 KOs) square off on Saturday, July 26, live from BIC in Bournemouth, England. The all-British matchup features Garner, who puts his EBU European super featherweight title on the line, against Bellotti, who brings his British and Commonwealth belts to the ring.

On the Garner vs Bellotti undercard, Aloys Youmbi (10-1, 9 KOs) faces Ellis Zorro (18-2, 7 KOs) at cruiserweight. Carl Fail (10-0, 3 KOs) meets Amir Abubaker (9-0, 6 KOs) at super welterweight. Plus, Mason Payne (4-0, 1 KO) takes on Octavian Gratii (8-88-4, 4 KOs) at super welterweight.

Garner vs Bellotti airs live on DAZN. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm BST. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT.

Xander Zayas vs Jorge Garcia Perez

Xander Zayas (21-0, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico faces Jorge Garcia Perez (33-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico on Saturday, July 26, live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pair battle it out for the vacant WBO super welterweight title. Zayas makes his first attempt to become champion, while Perez previously held the division’s IBO belt.

On the Zayas vs Perez undercard, Bruce Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn meets Mateus Heita (14-0, 9 KOs) of Namibia for the interim WBC featherweight title. Plus, Emiliano Fernando Vargas (14-0, 12 KOs) of Oxnard, CA takes on Ecuador’s Alexander Espinoza (20-3-1, 9 KOs) at super lightweight.

Among the prelims, Dominican Rohan Polanco (16-0, 10 KOs) and Quinton Randall (15-2-1, 3 KOs) of Houston, TX go toe-to-toe at welterweight.

Zayas vs Garcia airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:10 PM ET / 2:10 PM PT.

UFC Abu Dhabi: Whittaker vs de Ridder

UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, July 26 features Robert Whittaker (26-8) up against Reinier de Ridder (20-2) in a five-rounder at middleweight. New Zealand-Australian former champion Whittaker looks to bounce back from a submission defeat to Khamzat Chimaev. De Ridder of the Netherlands is riding a four-fight winning streak.

Also on the UFC Abu Dhabi card is a bantamweight bout between Petr Yan (18-5) and Marcus McGhee (10-1) of Detroit. Shara Magomedov (15-1) takes on Canada’s Marc-Andre Barriault (17-9) at middleweight. Plus, Asu Almabayev (21-3) of Kazakhstan and Ramazan Temirov (19-3) of Uzbekistan square off at flyweight.

UFC Abu Dhabi airs live on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 PM PT.

Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels

Claressa Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) faces Lani Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO) on Saturday, July 26, live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. The contest features Flint’s three-division undisputed champion defending her heavyweight title against the two-weight champion from New Zealand.

On the Shields vs Daniels undercard, Detroit’s former champion Tony Harrison (29-4-1, 21 KOs) makes his return to the ring against Dominican Edward Ulloa Diaz (15-6, 12 KOs) at middleweight. Samantha Worthington (23-8, 13 KOs) of Lexington, KY and Victoire Piteau (14-2, 2 KOs) of France clash for the WBA interim super lightweight belt.

Plus, French-born Canadian Olympian Caroline Veyre (9-1) and Licia Boudersa (23-3-2, 4 KOs) of France meet in a WBC featherweight title eliminator.

Shields vs Daniels airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

All Elite Wrestling

Additionally, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more.

This week includes AEW Dynamite taking place at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL on Wednesday, July 23. Among the matches, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm faces Billie Starkz, and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page meets Wheeler Yuta.

Plus, AEW Collision is held at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL on Saturday, July 26. The match card features ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defending her title against Alex Windsor.