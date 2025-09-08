Fight Week: Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford, Noche UFC 3 and more on schedule

The fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13, headlines the schedule for the second week of the month. On the same day, Diego Lopes faces Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC 3, also in Las Vegas. Additionally, Lewis Crocker meets Paddy Donovan in a rematch in Belfast.

Fight Week also features Dana White’s Contender Series 81, five fights during the Canelo vs Crawford Public Workout, and Anthony Olascuaga vs Juan Carlos Camacho in the main event of The Underdog.

Other key events include the Leonardo Perdomo vs Arnold Adams rematch at BKFC 80, and Naoya Inoue facing Murodjon Akhmadaliev. There are also two All Elite Wrestling events this week.

DWCS Season 9, Week 5

Date: Tuesday, September 9 – Live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Tuesday, September 9 – Live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Platform: ESPN+

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Week 5 aka DWCS 81. The event features five bouts with MMA prospects looking to impress and secure a UFC contract.

Here’s the fight card:

Anthony Guarascio (4-0) vs. Steven Asplund (5-1), heavyweight

Cam Teague (9-1) vs. Lerryan Douglas (12-5), featherweight

Felipe Franco (8-0) vs. Freddy Vidal (3-0), light heavyweight

Chasen Blair (7-3) vs. Samuel Sanches (10-1), lightweight

Shanelle Dyer (6-0) vs. Carol Foro (8-1), flyweight

How to watch: DWCS Season 9, Week 5 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Olascuaga vs Camacho

Date: Thursday, September 11 – Live from Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Thursday, September 11 – Live from Fontainebleau Las Vegas Time: 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT

11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT Platform: DAZN

Anthony Olascuaga faces Juan Carlos Camacho on Thursday, September 11, live from Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The contest headlines the fight card titled The Underdog. Olascuaga puts his WBO flyweight title on the line.

Olascuaga (9-1, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles makes the third defense of his belt, while Camacho (19-1, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico makes his first attempt to become champion.

Undercard bouts:

Jalil Hackett (9-1, 7 KOs) vs. Elijah Vines (8-0, 7 KOs), super welterweight

Justin Viloria (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. Joshafat Ortiz (13-1, 6 KOs), super featherweight

Emiliano Alvarado (8-0, 5 KOs) vs. Juan Garcia (7-0, 2 KOs), super bantamweight

Jamar Talley (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Isaiah Thompson (9-8-3, 7 KOs), cruiserweight

How to watch: Olascuaga vs Camacho airs live on DAZN. The start time is 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT.

BKFC 80 Hollywood

Date: Friday, September 12 – Live from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL

Friday, September 12 – Live from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL Time: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Platform: Prime Video

BKFC 80 airs live on Friday, September 12, from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. The main event is a heavyweight rematch between Leonardo Perdomo and former two-time champion Arnold Adams.

The two fighters first met in July. Miami-based Perdomo (8-0) of Cuba defeated Chicago-based Adams (7-4) of Fairbanks, AL, by TKO in the first round. En route to his win, Perdomo was deducted a point for hitting a downed opponent, and later dropped Adams with a right hand.

The heavyweight co-main event features former UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero of Cuba, against Theo Doukas of Spokane, WA. Both fighters make their promotional debut.

Other bouts:

Edgard Plazaola (5-0) vs. Gary Fox (3-2), featherweight

Jeremy Smith (3-3) vs. David Simpson (2-4), light heavyweight

Kimbo Slice Jr vs. Derek Perez (4-4), featherweight

Bobby Henry (1-0) vs. Stash Kuykendall, lightweight

How to watch: BKFC 80 airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan 2

Date: Saturday, September 13 – Live from Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland

Saturday, September 13 – Live from Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland U.S. time: 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT UK time: 7:00 PM BST

7:00 PM BST Platform: DAZN

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan meet in an all-Irish rematch on Saturday, September 13, live from Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. They fight for the vacant IBF welterweight title.

Their first fight took place in March, also in Belfast. The contest ended in the eighth round after Donovan (14-1, 11 KOs) from Ennis, Ireland, was disqualified for punching local Crocker (21-0, 11 KOs) after the bell.

Undercard bouts:

Ishmael Davis (13-2, 6 KOs) vs. Caoimhin Agyarko (17-0, 7 KOs), super welterweight

Tyrone McKenna (24-6-1, 7 KOs) vs. Dylan Moran (19-3, 9 KOs), welterweight

Pat Brown (3-0, 3 KOs) vs. Austine Nnamdi (12-5, 10 KOs), cruiserweight

Aaron Bowen (6-0, 4 KOs) vs. Carlos Miguel Ronner (7-5, 2 KOs), middleweight

Ruadhan Farrell (7-1-1, 2 KOs) vs. Matthew Boreland (5-0, 1 KO), super bantamweight

How to watch: Crocker vs Donovan 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 PM BST.

Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva

Date: Saturday, September 13 – Live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX

Saturday, September 13 – Live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX Main card: 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Prelims: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Platform: ESPN+

The third annual Noche UFC airs live on Saturday, September 13, from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. The main event is a featherweight bout between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva.

Brazilian-born, Mexico-based Lopes (26-7) is coming off a decision defeat to Alexander Volkanovski in his attempt to win a title at UFC 314 in April. Silva (16-2) of Brazil is aiming for his 14th win in a row, after submitting Bryce Mitchell in the second round at the same event in Miami.

Other bouts:

Rob Font (22-8) vs. David Martinez (12-1), bantamweight

Rafa Garcia (17-4) vs. Jared Gordon (21-7), lightweight

Kelvin Gastelum (20-10) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (16-7), middleweight

Santiago Luna (6-0) vs. Quang Le (9-2), bantamweight

Alexander Hernandez (17-8) vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (19-6), lightweight

How to watch: Noche UFC 3 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT.

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford

Date: Saturday, September 13 – Live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Saturday, September 13 – Live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Time: 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT Platform: Netflix

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez faces Terence Crawford on Saturday, September 13, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They clash in a 12-round bout with Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight title on the line.

Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his title for the first time during his second reign. The 35-year-old Mexican four-division champion regained all the major belts at 168 lbs in his fight against William Scull in May.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time since his fight against Israel Madrimov last August. The 37-year-old four-division champion from Omaha, NE, aims to become the undisputed champion in his third weight class, having previously claimed all at 140 lbs and 147 lbs.

Undercard bouts:

Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) vs. Fernando Vargas (17-0, 15 KOs), super welterweight

Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) vs. Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs), Mbilli’s interim WBC super middleweight title

Mohammed Alakel (4-0) vs. Travis Kent Crawford (7-4, 2 KOs), super featherweight

How to watch: Canelo vs Crawford airs live on Netflix. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

Preliminary bouts:

Serhii Bohachuk (26-2, 24 KOs) vs. Brandon Adams (25-4, 16 KOs), middleweight

Ivan Dychko (15-0, 14 KOs) vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr (23-2, 15 KOs), heavyweight

Reito Tsutsumi (26-2, 5 KOs) vs. Javier Martinez (10-1-1, 3 KOs), super featherweight

Sultan Almohamed (0-1) vs. Martin Caraballo (0-1), super lightweight

Steven Nelson (20-1, 16 KOs) vs. Raiko Santana (12-4, 6 KOs), light heavyweight

Fight Week schedule:

Tuesday, September 9 – Grand Arrival at Fontainebleau

Wednesday, September 10 – Open workout at Fontainebleau (including five fights)

Thursday, September 11 – Press conference at T-Mobile Arena

Friday, September 12 – Weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, September 13 – Fight Night at Allegiant Stadium

Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Date: Sunday, September 14 – Live from IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan

Sunday, September 14 – Live from IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan Platform: TBD

Naoya Inoue faces Murodjon Akhmadaliev on Sunday, September 14, live from IG Arena in Nagoya, Japan. Inoue puts his undisputed super bantamweight title on the line.

Japanese boxing star Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs) makes the fifth defense of his title after defeating Ramon Cardenas in May. Former unified champion Akhmadaliev (14-1, 11 KOs) of Uzbekistan looks to pull off an upset and conquer the division.

Undercard bouts:

Yoshiki Takei (11-0, 9 KOs) vs. Christian Medina Jimenez (25-4, 18 KOs), Takei’s WBO bantamweight title

Yuni Takada (16-8-3, 6 KOs) vs. Ryusei Matsumoto (6-0, 4 KOs), WBA “Regular” minimumweight title

Yudai Murakami (6-2-1) vs. Taiga Imanaga (8-0, 5 KOs), vacant Japanese lightweight title

How to watch: Inoue vs Akhmadaliev airs live on Lemino in Japan. U.S. broadcast details are expected to be confirmed shortly.

All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling features two AEW events at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, this week. Here is the lineup:

Wednesday, September 10 – AEW Dynamite

Shelton Benjamin faces Ricochet

“Hangman” Adam Page meets Josh Alexander in a grudge match

Mercedes Mone and Emi Sakura take on Alex Windsor and Riho

Thursday, September 11 – AEW Collision

A night of professional wrestling, featuring some of the biggest stars

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.