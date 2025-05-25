Fight Week: Caleb Plant vs Armando Resendiz, UFC Vegas 107, Bek-Fulghum & more

The boxing bout between Caleb Plant and Jose Armando Resendiz on May 31 in Las Vegas tops the schedule for the final Fight Week of the month. Also on the Saturday, Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber battle it out in the main event of UFC Vegas 107.

On Friday, May 31, also in Las Vegas, Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev takes on Darius Fulghum in a world title eliminator. Plus, Khalil Coe looks to avenge his defeat as he faces Manuel Gallegos in a rematch in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

The action begins on Wednesday, May 28 in Yokohama, Japan, where Masanori Rikiishi and Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez clash for the vacant title. So, here is what’s on:

Masanori Rikiishi vs Eduardo Nunez

Masanori Rikiishi faces Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez on Wednesday, May 28 at BUNTAI Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan. The pair battle it out for the vacant IBF super featherweight title.

Both once-beaten contenders make their first attempt to become champion. Rikiishi (16-1, 11 KOs) of Japan won his previous bout last October by knockout in the second round against Arnel Baconaje. Mexico’s Nunez (27-1, 27 KOs) stopped Miguel Marriaga in six rounds last August, making his successful U.S. and international debut.

On the Rikiishi vs Nunez undercard, Japan’s Yoshiki Takei (10-0, 8 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBO bantamweight title against Yuttapong Tongdee (15-0, 9 KOs) of Thailand. Tsubasa Narai (15-2, 10 KOs) defends his Japanese super featherweight title against Yuna Hara (14-3-2, 8 KOs).

Rikiishi vs Nunez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 5:15 AM ET / 2:15 AM PT.

Manuel Gallegos vs Khalil Coe 2

Manuel Gallegos and Khalil Coe square off in a rematch on Friday, May 30 at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The pair battle it out at light heavyweight.

Their first fight took place in Philadelphia last November. Mexico’s Gallegos (21-2-1, 18 KOs) came out on top, stopping Coe (9-1-1, 7 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ in the ninth round.

Among the bouts featured on the Gallegos vs Coe 2 undercard, Murodjon Akhmadaliev (13-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan takes on Luis Castillo (31-6, 20 KOs) of Mexico. The pair go head-to-head at super bantamweight.

Gallegos vs Coe 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Darius Fulghum

Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev faces Darius Fulghum on Friday, May 30 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The pair square off in a WBA super middleweight title eliminator.

Both fighters enter the ring undefeated. Melikuziev (15-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan won his previous bout last November by split decision against David Stevens. Fulghum (14-0, 12 KOs) of El Paso, TX knocked out Winfred Harris Jr in the fourth round in February.

On the Melikuziev vs Fulghum undercard, Eric Priest (15-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, TX takes on Luis Arias (22-4-1, 11 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI at middleweight. Mexico’s Santiago Dominguez (27-1, 20 KOs) and Filipino John Vincent Moralde (27-5, 16 KOs) clash at welterweight. Grant Flores (9-0, 7 KOs) of Thermal, CA meets Colombia’s Jeovanis Barraza (23-4, 15 KOs) at super welterweight.

Melikuziev vs Fulghum airs live on DAZN. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.

UFC Vegas 107: Blanchfield vs Barber

Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, May 31 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 107. The pair battle it out at flyweight.

Blanchfield (13-2) of New York City, NY is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Rose Namajunas last November. Maycee Barber (14-2) of Greeley, CO scored a unanimous decision against Katlyn Cerminara last March, earning her sixth win in a row.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein. Poland’s Gamrot (24-3, 1 NC) dropped a split decision to Dan Hooker last August. Klein (23-4-1) of Slovakia recorded his fourth straight victory, defeating Roosevelt Roberts by unanimous decision last September.

UFC Vegas 107 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.

Caleb Plant vs Jose Armando Resendiz

Caleb Plant faces Jose Armando Resendiz on Saturday, May 31 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The pair square off in a super middleweight bout with Plant’s interim WBA title on the line.

Nashville’s former champion Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) looks to go through Mexico’s Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) and set up a clash with Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs). The latter, the former two-weight champion of Lafayette, LA, also battles it out on the night, taking on Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ, in the super middleweight co-feature.

On the Plant vs Resendiz undercard, Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Kyrone Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, NJ battle it out at middleweight. The telecast opener is an all-Mexican super welterweight matchup between Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) and Luis Omar Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs).

Plant vs Resendiz airs live on Prime Video. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Additionally, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering bare-knuckle fighting, pro wrestling, and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite and a special taping of AEW Collision taking place at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX on Wednesday, May 28.