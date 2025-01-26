Fight Week: Benavidez vs Morrell, UFC Saudi Arabia, BKFC Mohegan Sun & more

The fight between David Benavidez and David Morrell in Las Vegas headlines the boxing and MMA schedule for the first weekend of February. Also featuring Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov atop UFC Saudi Arabia and BKFC Mohegan Sun: Lane vs Vanvamp.

Plus, George Liddard faces Derrick Osaze and Adam Azim takes on Sergey Lipinets in separate main event bouts in the UK. In addition, Claressa Shields and Danielle Perkins square off in Flint, Michigan.

George Liddard vs Derrick Osaze

George Liddard (10-6, KOs) takes on Derrick Osaze (13-2, 3 KOs) at Indigo at The O2 in London, England on Friday, January 31. The pair square off in an all-British contest at middleweight. Liddard stopped Omar Nguale Ilunga in the first round last December, while Osaze was stopped by Denzel Bentley in the second round last August.

Also on the card, Junaid Bostan (10-0, 8 KOs) and Nigerian-born Bilal Fawaz (9-1, 3 KOs) battle it out for the vacant British super welterweight title. Giorgio Visioli (5-0, 4 KOs) of the UK faces Brian Barajas (7-1-1, 3 KOs) of Colombia at super featherweight. London’s Emmanuel Buttigieg (6-0, 1 KOs) meets James Todd (4-4-2) of Wales at middleweight.

Liddard vs Osaze live stream is available on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm GMT.

UFC Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs Imavov

Israel Adesanya (24-4) goes up against Nassourdine Imavov (15-4, 1 NC) on Saturday, February 1, headlining UFC Fight Night at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Nigerian-born New Zealand former two-time middleweight champion Adesanya looks to bounce back from two straight defeats against Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. France-based Imavov targets his fourth straight victory.

The co-main event features Sharabutdin Magomedov (15-0) and Michael “Venom” Page (22-3) of England, also at middleweight. Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich (18-3) and Jairzinho Rozenstruik (15-5) of Suriname.

As well, Said Nurmagomedov (18-3) takes on Vinicius Oliveira (21-3) of Brazil at bantamweight. Ikram Aliskerov (15-2) and Andre Muniz (24-6) of Brazil clash at middleweight. Plus, Muhammad Naimov (11-3) of Tajikistan and Australia’s Kaan Ofli (11-3-1) go head-to-head at featherweight.

UFC Saudi Arabia live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time in the U.S. is 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT. The prelims start at 9:00 am ET / 6:00 am PT.

Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets

Adam Azim (12-0, 9 KOs) faces Sergey Lipinets (18-3-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday, February 1 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. The pair battle it out for the vacant IBO super lightweight belt. Azim of the UK stopped Ohara Davies in the eighth round last October. Kazakhstan-born former IBF 140-pound champion Lipinets returned to winning ways last May, scoring a unanimous decision against Robbie Davies Jr.

Also on the card is a super middleweight bout between British Callum Simpson (16-0, 11 KOs) and Elvis Ahorgah (13-2, 12 KOs) of Ghana. Plus, London’s Jeamie Tshikeva (7-1, 4 KOs) takes on fellow Brit Michael Webster (10-2, 6 KOs) at heavyweight.

Azim vs Lipinets live stream is available on Peacock in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK. The start time is 2:00 pm ET and 7:00 pm GMT, respectively.

BKFC Mohegan Sun: Lane vs Vanvamp

Julian Lane (7-7) faces Cameron Vancamp (2-1) in a bare-knuckle boxing bout atop BKFC Fight Night on Saturday, February 1 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Lane of Mansfield, Ohio targets his fourth straight victory. Vancamp of Lebanon, Indiana won two fights in a row.

Also on the card, Brennan Ward of New London, Connecticut makes his promotional debut in a middleweight bout against James Dennis (2-1) of Great Falls, Montana. In a featured bout, also at middleweight, Will Santiago (2-0-1) of Albuquerque, New Mexico takes on Dakota Cochrane (6-2) of Omaha, Nebraska.

BKFC Mohegan Sun live stream is available on Prime Video. The start time is 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT. The prelims start at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

David Benavidez vs David Morrell

David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) faces David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) on Saturday, February 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Morrell of Phoenix, Arizona puts his WBC interim light heavyweight title on the line. Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Morrell of Cuba brings to the ring his WBA “Regular” 175-pound belt. Both fighters look to [potentially] earn a chance to challenge the winner of Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 at an event in the future.

The co-main event is a rematch between current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas and former unified super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fulton won their first fight in November 2021, defeating Figueroa by majority decision.

Also on the card is an all-Mexican super lightweight bout between former WBA 140-pound champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Fierro (22-2-2, 17 KOs). Plus, Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona and Miami-based former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic battle it out at super welterweight.

Benavidez vs Morrell live stream is available on Prime Video and PPV.com. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The prelims start at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Claressa Shields vs Danielle Perkins

Claressa Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) faces Danielle Perkins (5-0, 2 KOs) on Sunday, February 2 at Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. Two-division undisputed champion Shields makes the first defense of her WBC heavyweight title. In addition, the vacant IBF and WBO +200 lbs belts are on the line. Perkins makes her first attempt to become champion.

Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Brandon Moore (16-1, 10 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida and Skylar Lacy (8-0, 6 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana. Local Leon Lawson III (16-1, 9 KOs) takes on Christopher Thompson (9-2, 6 KOs) of Kansas City, Missouri in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Joshua James Pagan (11-0, 4 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Ronal Ron (16-7, 13 KOs) of Venezuela clash in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Shields vs Perkins live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes AEW Dynamite / Collision taking place at Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama on Wednesday, January 29.