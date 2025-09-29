Fight Week: Ankalaev vs Pereira rematch at UFC 320, Perry-Stephens tops BKFC 82

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 on Saturday, October 4, in Las Vegas headlines the schedule for the first fight week of the month. On the same day, BKFC 82: Perry vs Stephens takes place in Newark, NJ, and Nathaniel Collins faces Cristobal Lorente in a boxing match in Glasgow, Scotland.

Fight Week also features Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9, Week 8 (DWCS 84) on Tuesday, September 30, in Las Vegas. Additionally, there are two All Elite Wrestling events.

DWCS Season 9, Week 8

Date: Tuesday, September 30

Tuesday, September 30 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Platform: ESPN+

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Week 8 (DWCS 84), featuring five bouts, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event showcases MMA prospects looking to secure a UFC contract.

Here’s the fight card:

Vitor Costa (8-1) vs. Damian Pinas (7-1), middleweight

Louis Jourdain (8-3) vs. Magno Dias (6-1), bantamweight

Eliezer Kubanza (7-0) vs. Christopher Alvidrez (6-1), welterweight

Kurtis Campbell (7-0) vs. Demba Seck (10-2), featherweight

Rashid Vagabov (13-2) vs. Paulo da Silva (11-1), flyweight

How to watch: DWCS Season 9, Week 8 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Nathaniel Collins vs Cristobal Lorente

Date: Saturday, October 4

Saturday, October 4 U.S. time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT UK time: 7:00 p.m. BST

7:00 p.m. BST Platform: DAZN

Nathaniel Collins faces Cristobal Lorente on Saturday, October 4, live from Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

Lorente (20-0-2, 8 KOs) of Spain puts his European featherweight title on the line, making the third defense of his belt. Collins (17-0, 8 KOs) makes his home-country ring appearance, aiming to claim the strap.

Other bouts:

Regan Glackin (16-0, 3 KOs) vs. Louie O’Doherty (10-0, 2 KOs), vacant British lightweight title

Willy Hutchinson (18-2, 13 KOs) vs. Mark Jeffers (20-1, 7 KOs), light heavyweight

Aston Brown (8-0, 3 KOs) vs. Paul Kean (19-4, 2 KOs), middleweight

How to watch: Collins vs Lorente airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.

BKFC 82: Perry vs Stephens

Date: Saturday, October 4

Saturday, October 4 Main card: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT Prelims: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT Platform: DAZN

BKFC 82: Perry vs Stephens airs live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, October 4.

Main event: Former UFC fighters Mike Perry (5-0) of Flint, MI, and Jeremy Stephens (3-0) of Des Moines, IA, clash at middleweight for the symbolic “King of Violence” title.

Former UFC fighters Mike Perry (5-0) of Flint, MI, and Jeremy Stephens (3-0) of Des Moines, IA, clash at middleweight for the symbolic “King of Violence” title. Co-main event: Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar of Toms River, NJ, makes his BKFC debut against Jimmie Rivera (2-2-1) of Ramsey, NJ.

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar of Toms River, NJ, makes his BKFC debut against Jimmie Rivera (2-2-1) of Ramsey, NJ. Featured bout: BKFC flyweight champion Christine Ferea (10-1) of San Jose, CA, vs BKFC featherweight champion Borga (3-0) of Lakeland, FL, at bantamweight for the inaugural symbolic “Queen of Violence” title.

Other bouts:

Karl Roberson vs. Oluwale Bamgbose, cruiserweight

John Garbarino (3-0) vs. Roderick Stewart (2-2), middleweight

Justin Clarke vs. Ishiah Carson (1-2), featherweight

How to watch: BKFC 82 airs live on DAZN. The main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

Date: Saturday, October 4

Saturday, October 4 Main card: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT Prelims: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT Early prelims: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT Platform: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Saturday, October 4. The fight card features two championship bouts.

Main event: Light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC) makes his first title defense against former champion Alex Pereira (12-3) of Brazil, seeking revenge for a unanimous decision loss in March.

Light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC) makes his first title defense against former champion Alex Pereira (12-3) of Brazil, seeking revenge for a unanimous decision loss in March. Co-main event: Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (20-4) of Georgia makes his third defense against Cory Sandhagen (18-5) of Aurora, CO, who makes his first bid at a title.

Other bouts:

Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) of Czech vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6, 1 NC), light heavyweight

Josh Emmett (19-5) vs. Youssef Zalal (17-5-1), featherweight

Abusupiyan Magomedov (28-6-1) vs. Joe Pyfer (14-3), middleweight

How to watch: UFC 320 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. The prelims starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the early prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

All Alite Wrestling

This week features two All Elite Wrestling events:

AEW Dynamite – Wednesday, October 1, at Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL

AEW Collision – Thursday, October 2, at RP Funding Center, Lakeland, FL

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.