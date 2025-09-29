Subscribe
Fight Week: Ankalaev vs Pereira rematch at UFC 320, Perry-Stephens tops BKFC 82

Fight schedule for September 30 - October 4

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC championship belt
UFC championship belt. Photo by Benjamin Cooke / Throwdown Photography
UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 on Saturday, October 4, in Las Vegas headlines the schedule for the first fight week of the month. On the same day, BKFC 82: Perry vs Stephens takes place in Newark, NJ, and Nathaniel Collins faces Cristobal Lorente in a boxing match in Glasgow, Scotland.

Fight Week also features Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9, Week 8 (DWCS 84) on Tuesday, September 30, in Las Vegas. Additionally, there are two All Elite Wrestling events.

DWCS Season 9, Week 8

  • Date: Tuesday, September 30
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
  • Platform: ESPN+

Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Week 8 (DWCS 84), featuring five bouts, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event showcases MMA prospects looking to secure a UFC contract.

Here’s the fight card:

  • Vitor Costa (8-1) vs. Damian Pinas (7-1), middleweight
  • Louis Jourdain (8-3) vs. Magno Dias (6-1), bantamweight
  • Eliezer Kubanza (7-0) vs. Christopher Alvidrez (6-1), welterweight
  • Kurtis Campbell (7-0) vs. Demba Seck (10-2), featherweight
  • Rashid Vagabov (13-2) vs. Paulo da Silva (11-1), flyweight

How to watch: DWCS Season 9, Week 8 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Nathaniel Collins vs Cristobal Lorente

  • Date: Saturday, October 4
  • U.S. time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT
  • UK time: 7:00 p.m. BST
  • Platform: DAZN

Nathaniel Collins faces Cristobal Lorente on Saturday, October 4, live from Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

Lorente (20-0-2, 8 KOs) of Spain puts his European featherweight title on the line, making the third defense of his belt. Collins (17-0, 8 KOs) makes his home-country ring appearance, aiming to claim the strap.

Other bouts:

  • Regan Glackin (16-0, 3 KOs) vs. Louie O’Doherty (10-0, 2 KOs), vacant British lightweight title
  • Willy Hutchinson (18-2, 13 KOs) vs. Mark Jeffers (20-1, 7 KOs), light heavyweight
  • Aston Brown (8-0, 3 KOs) vs. Paul Kean (19-4, 2 KOs), middleweight

How to watch: Collins vs Lorente airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.

BKFC 82: Perry vs Stephens

  • Date: Saturday, October 4
  • Main card: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
  • Prelims: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT
  • Platform: DAZN

BKFC 82: Perry vs Stephens airs live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, October 4.

  • Main event: Former UFC fighters Mike Perry (5-0) of Flint, MI, and Jeremy Stephens (3-0) of Des Moines, IA, clash at middleweight for the symbolic “King of Violence” title.
  • Co-main event: Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar of Toms River, NJ, makes his BKFC debut against Jimmie Rivera (2-2-1) of Ramsey, NJ.
  • Featured bout: BKFC flyweight champion Christine Ferea (10-1) of San Jose, CA, vs BKFC featherweight champion Borga (3-0) of Lakeland, FL, at bantamweight for the inaugural symbolic “Queen of Violence” title.

Other bouts:

  • Karl Roberson vs. Oluwale Bamgbose, cruiserweight
  • John Garbarino (3-0) vs. Roderick Stewart (2-2), middleweight
  • Justin Clarke vs. Ishiah Carson (1-2), featherweight

How to watch: BKFC 82 airs live on DAZN. The main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2

  • Date: Saturday, October 4
  • Main card: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT
  • Prelims: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
  • Early prelims: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT
  • Platform: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Saturday, October 4. The fight card features two championship bouts.

  • Main event: Light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC) makes his first title defense against former champion Alex Pereira (12-3) of Brazil, seeking revenge for a unanimous decision loss in March.
  • Co-main event: Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (20-4) of Georgia makes his third defense against Cory Sandhagen (18-5) of Aurora, CO, who makes his first bid at a title.

Other bouts:

  • Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) of Czech vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6, 1 NC), light heavyweight
  • Josh Emmett (19-5) vs. Youssef Zalal (17-5-1), featherweight
  • Abusupiyan Magomedov (28-6-1) vs. Joe Pyfer (14-3), middleweight

How to watch: UFC 320 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. The prelims starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the early prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

All Alite Wrestling

This week features two All Elite Wrestling events:

  • AEW Dynamite – Wednesday, October 1, at Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL
  • AEW Collision – Thursday, October 2, at RP Funding Center, Lakeland, FL

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.

Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

