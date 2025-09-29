Fight Week: Ankalaev vs Pereira rematch at UFC 320, Perry-Stephens tops BKFC 82

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 on Saturday, October 4, in Las Vegas headlines the schedule for the first fight week of the month. On the same day, BKFC 82: Perry vs Stephens takes place in Newark, NJ, and Nathaniel Collins faces Cristobal Lorente in a boxing match in Glasgow, Scotland.
Fight Week also features Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9, Week 8 (DWCS 84) on Tuesday, September 30, in Las Vegas. Additionally, there are two All Elite Wrestling events.
DWCS Season 9, Week 8
- Date: Tuesday, September 30
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: ESPN+
Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series continues with Week 8 (DWCS 84), featuring five bouts, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event showcases MMA prospects looking to secure a UFC contract.
Here’s the fight card:
- Vitor Costa (8-1) vs. Damian Pinas (7-1), middleweight
- Louis Jourdain (8-3) vs. Magno Dias (6-1), bantamweight
- Eliezer Kubanza (7-0) vs. Christopher Alvidrez (6-1), welterweight
- Kurtis Campbell (7-0) vs. Demba Seck (10-2), featherweight
- Rashid Vagabov (13-2) vs. Paulo da Silva (11-1), flyweight
How to watch: DWCS Season 9, Week 8 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
Nathaniel Collins vs Cristobal Lorente
- Date: Saturday, October 4
- U.S. time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT
- UK time: 7:00 p.m. BST
- Platform: DAZN
Nathaniel Collins faces Cristobal Lorente on Saturday, October 4, live from Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
Lorente (20-0-2, 8 KOs) of Spain puts his European featherweight title on the line, making the third defense of his belt. Collins (17-0, 8 KOs) makes his home-country ring appearance, aiming to claim the strap.
Other bouts:
- Regan Glackin (16-0, 3 KOs) vs. Louie O’Doherty (10-0, 2 KOs), vacant British lightweight title
- Willy Hutchinson (18-2, 13 KOs) vs. Mark Jeffers (20-1, 7 KOs), light heavyweight
- Aston Brown (8-0, 3 KOs) vs. Paul Kean (19-4, 2 KOs), middleweight
How to watch: Collins vs Lorente airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. BST.
BKFC 82: Perry vs Stephens
- Date: Saturday, October 4
- Main card: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
- Prelims: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: DAZN
BKFC 82: Perry vs Stephens airs live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, October 4.
- Main event: Former UFC fighters Mike Perry (5-0) of Flint, MI, and Jeremy Stephens (3-0) of Des Moines, IA, clash at middleweight for the symbolic “King of Violence” title.
- Co-main event: Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar of Toms River, NJ, makes his BKFC debut against Jimmie Rivera (2-2-1) of Ramsey, NJ.
- Featured bout: BKFC flyweight champion Christine Ferea (10-1) of San Jose, CA, vs BKFC featherweight champion Borga (3-0) of Lakeland, FL, at bantamweight for the inaugural symbolic “Queen of Violence” title.
Other bouts:
- Karl Roberson vs. Oluwale Bamgbose, cruiserweight
- John Garbarino (3-0) vs. Roderick Stewart (2-2), middleweight
- Justin Clarke vs. Ishiah Carson (1-2), featherweight
How to watch: BKFC 82 airs live on DAZN. The main card starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.
UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2
- Date: Saturday, October 4
- Main card: 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT
- Prelims: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
- Early prelims: 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: ESPN+ PPV
UFC 320: Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Saturday, October 4. The fight card features two championship bouts.
- Main event: Light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1, 1 NC) makes his first title defense against former champion Alex Pereira (12-3) of Brazil, seeking revenge for a unanimous decision loss in March.
- Co-main event: Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili (20-4) of Georgia makes his third defense against Cory Sandhagen (18-5) of Aurora, CO, who makes his first bid at a title.
Other bouts:
- Jiri Prochazka (31-5-1) of Czech vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6, 1 NC), light heavyweight
- Josh Emmett (19-5) vs. Youssef Zalal (17-5-1), featherweight
- Abusupiyan Magomedov (28-6-1) vs. Joe Pyfer (14-3), middleweight
How to watch: UFC 320 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. The prelims starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the early prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.
All Alite Wrestling
This week features two All Elite Wrestling events:
- AEW Dynamite – Wednesday, October 1, at Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL
- AEW Collision – Thursday, October 2, at RP Funding Center, Lakeland, FL
In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.