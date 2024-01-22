Erik Bazinyan vs Billi Godoy start time, how to watch, undercard

Erik Bazinyan and Billi Godoy battle it out in the main event at Cabaret du Casino in Montréal, Canada on Thursday, January 25. The contest features the Armenian super middleweight contender up against opponent of Argentina. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Laval, Quebec-based 28-year-old Erik Bazinyan (31-0, 22 KOs) brings to the ring his NABF and WBA Continental belts and looks to remain undefeated. 37-year-old Billi Godoy (41-7, 20 KOs) of Centenario, Neuquen eyes his fourth straight victory.

The co-main event pits unbeaten 31-year-old southpaw Albert Ramirez (17-0, 15 KOs) of El Vigia, Venezuela against 33-year-old Charles Foster (22-1, 12 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

Table of contents

When does Erik Bazinyan vs Billi Godoy start?

Boxing fans can watch Erik Bazinyan vs Billi Godoy live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Thursday, January 25 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

How to stream Bazinyan vs Godoy in other countries

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Erik Bazinyan vs Billi Godoy from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Bazinyan vs Godoy undercard

Among the bouts featured on Bazinyan vs Godoy undercard, Mary Spencer (7-2, 5 KOs) goes through the ropes in front of her hometown crowd against American Sonya Dreiling (6-3, 2 KOs) of Greeley, Colorado. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

As well, Steve Claggett (37-7-2, 25 KOs) of Calgary, Alberta takes on Mexico’s Marcos Gonzalez Barraza (23-3, 11 KOs) in an eight-round bout at super lightweight. Plus, Montreal’s Avery Martin Duval (10-0-1, 6 KOs) meets fellow-unbeaten Jesus Gomez Adorno (6-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-round bout at super featherweight.

In addition, Jhon Orobio (5-0, 5 KOs) of Colombia and Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (5-4) of Mexico go head to head in a six-round bout at lightweight. Round out the card, local super middleweight Wilkens Mathieu (6-0, 3 KOs) is back in the ring, following his outing mid January on Beterbiev vs Smith card, in a six-round bout against Latvia’s Ivans Levickis (36-44, 22 KOs).

Kicking off the action, Montreal-based French southpaw Moreno Fendero (3-0, 2 KOs) squares off against Mexico’s Ricardo Lara (22-11-2, 10 KOs) in a four-round bout at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bazinyan vs Godoy full fight card

The current Bazinyan vs Godoy fight card looks as the following: