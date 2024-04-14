Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia start time, how to watch, PPV price, undercard

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia square off in the main event live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 20. The contest features the Bay Area WBC junior welterweight champion up against the LA-based contender. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time this year and looks to remain undefeated. San Francisco’s 25-year-old makes the first defense of his WBC 140-pound belt.

Once-beaten Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) also makes his 2024 ring debut. The 25-year-old native of Victorville, California fights for his first world title and targets his second straight victory.

In the co-feature, undefeated 32-year-old Arnold Barboza Jr (29-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, California takes on once-beaten 31-year-old Sean McComb (18-1, 5 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight. The WBO Intercontinental title is on the line.

When does Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia start in the USA?

In the U.S., Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia airs live stream on DAZN PPV and PPV.com. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, April 20 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The DAZN PPV price is $69.99 added to DAZN subscription at $19.99 per month on a 12-month contract (first month free) or at $29.99 per month on a monthly subscription (first month $10.00).

The cost on PPV.com is $79.99 plus applicable taxes and service fee, with no subscription required.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm PT.

When does Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia start in the UK?

In the UK, Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia airs live stream on DAZN PPV. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, April 21 at 1 am BST.

The DAZN PPV price is £19.99 added to DAZN subscription at £9.99 per month on a 12-month contract (first month free) or at £19.99 per month on a monthly subscription (first month £5.00).

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3:45 am BST.

When does Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia start in Australia?

In Australia, Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia airs live stream on DAZN PPV. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, April 21 at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST.

The DAZN PPV price is $34.95 added to DAZN subscription at $13.99 per month on a 12-month contract (first month free) or at $21.99 per month on a monthly subscription (first month $7.99).

Haney vs Garcia time in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Hobart is scheduled for 10 am AEST. In Adelaide and Darwin, the start time is set for 9:30 am ACST. The PPV action in Perth begins at 8 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 12:45 pm AEST / 10:45 am AWST.

How to stream Haney vs Garcia in other countries?

Boxing fans in other countries can stream Davin Haney vs Ryan Garcia live on DAZN and DAZN PPV. Date, time and PPV cost vary by location.

Who is fighting on Haney vs Garcia undercard?

Among the bouts featured on Haney vs Garcia undercard, Uzbekistan’s Bektemir Melikuziev (13-1, 10 KOs) faces Pierre Hubert Dibombe (22-0-1, 12 KOs) of France. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight. “Bek’s” WBA Intercontinental belt is at stake.

Plus, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-0, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles goes up against David Jimenez (15-1, 11 KOs) of Costa Rica. The pair battles it out for the the interim WBA super flyweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In addition, Charles Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland Heights, Ohio and Nathaniel Gallimore (22-7-1, 17 KOs) of Des Plaines, Illinois go head to head at super welterweight. The bout is schedule for 10 rounds. The full lineup can be found below.

Full fight card

The current Haney vs Garcia fight card looks as the following: