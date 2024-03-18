Subscribe
Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda start time, how to watch, undercard

Smith vs Zepeda live from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda airs live from Utilita Arena Sheffield
Dalton Smith | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Dalton Smith and Jose Zepeda battle it out in the main event live from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, March 23. The contest features the unbeaten British super lightweight contender up against the former world title challenger of the U.S. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with the WBC ‘Silver’ title at stake.

Sheffield’s 27-year-old Dalton Smith (15-0, 11 KOs) looks to improve his unbeaten record. 34-year-old southpaw Jose Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs) of Torrance, California looks to return to the win column.

In the co-feature Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) makes the second defense of her WBO welterweight title against reigning WBA junior middleweight champion Terri Harper. The all-English world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

When does Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda start in the USA?

In the U.S., Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 23 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT.

When does Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda start in the UK?

In the UK, Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, March 23 at 7 pm GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10:30 pm GMT.

The preliminary card starts at 4:30 pm PT.

When does Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda start in Australia?

In Australia, Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, March 24 at 6 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 9:30 am AEDT.

The preliminary card starts at 3:30 am AEDT.

Who is fighting on Smith vs Zepeda undercard?

Among the bouts featured on Smith vs Zepeda undercard, unbeaten Ishmael Davis (12-0, 6 KOs) of Leeds faces Darlington’s Troy Williamson (20-2-1, 14 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super welterweight.

As well, Doncaster’s James Flint (13-1-2, 3 KOs) defends his Central Area belt against unbeaten Campbell Hatton (14-0, 5 KOs) of Ashton-under-Lyne, England. The all-British bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Plus, Nico Leivars (5-0-1) of Mansfield, England meets Piotr Mirga (7-2) of Poland. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight.

Among the prelims, Emmanuel Buttigieg (2-0, 1 KOs) of Newham, London and Poland’s Bartlomiej Stryczek (2-2, 1 KOs) go head to head in the six-round bout at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Full fight card

The current Smith vs Zepeda fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda, 12 rounds, super lightweight
  • Sandy Ryan vs. Terri Harper, 10 rounds, welterweight – Ryan’s WBO title
  • Ishmael Davis vs. Troy Williamson, 12 rounds, super welterweight
  • James Flint vs. Campbell Hatton, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Flint’s British Central Area title
  • Nico Leivars vs. Piotr Mirga, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Prelims

  • Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Bartlomiej Stryczek, 6 rounds, super welterweight
  • Connan Murray vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Liam Cameron vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

