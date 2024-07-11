Subscribe
Crawford vs Madrimov PPV price set, broadcast for U.S., UK & Australia confirmed

Terence Crawford challenges Israil Madrimov for WBA 154-pound title live on PPV from LA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov PPV cost confirmed
Terence Crawford challenges Israil Madrimov for WBA light middleweight title at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, USA on August 3, 2024 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
The Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov PPV cost in the U.S., the UK and Australia has been confirmed. The world championship bout airs live from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 3.

In addition to the ESPN+ PPV broadcast in the U.S. announced this week, DAZN confirmed that Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov PPV live stream is also available in the United States, as well as the UK, Australia and other countries across the Globe.

Three-division world champion and two-weight undisputed king, Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska moves up a weight class and looks to earn a world title in his fourth weight category. Indio, California-based Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan brings to the ring his WBA super welterweight title and makes the first defense of his belt.

How much is Crawford vs Madrimov PPV in the U.S.?

In the U.S., Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov DAZN PPV price is $79.99 added to a DAZN subscription at $19.99 per month on a 12-month contract (annual subscription with first month free) or at $29.99 per month on a monthly subscription (first month free).

Crawford vs Madrimov start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

How much is Crawford vs Madrimov PPV in the UK?

In the UK, Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov DAZN PPV price is £24.99 added to a DAZN subscription at £14.99 per month on a 12-month contract (annual subscription with first month free) or at £24.99 per month on a monthly subscription (first month free).

Crawford vs Madrimov start time in the UK is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at 10 pm BST.

How much is Crawford vs Madrimov PPV in Australia?

In Australia, Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov DAZN PPV price is $34.99 added to a DAZN subscription at $13.99 per month on a 12-month contract (annual subscription with first month free) or at $21.99 per month on a monthly subscription (first month free).

Crawford vs Madrimov start time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, August 4 at 7 am AEST.

Crawford vs Madrimov undercard

Among the bouts featured on the Crawford vs Madrimov undercard, WBA super lightweight champion Isaac Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) defends his title against fellow-Mexican Jose Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs). In another world championship bout, Cuban David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) and Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) of Serbia go toe-to-toe for the vacant WBA light heavyweight belt.

Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) of Imperial, California takes on Brooklyn’s Jarrell Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs). Also at heavyweight, Jared Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio faces Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) of Congo. Plus, Olympic champion Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KO) of Cuba defends his IBF International lightweight strap against Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs) of Mexico.

Parviz Iskenderov
