Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson start time, how to watch, undercard

Conor Benn and Peter Dobson square off in the main event at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, February 3. The contest features undefeated British contender up against unbeaten American welterweight. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

27-year-old Conor Benn (22-0, 14 KOs) goes through the ropes in the U.S. for the second time in a row. The native of Essex, England won his previous bout last September in Orlando by unanimous decision against Rodolfo Orozco. 33-year-old Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) of The Bronx, New York last fought in June 2022 in Atlanta, where he defeated Rodrigo Damian Coria also by UD.

When does Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson start in the U.S.?

Boxing fans in the U.S. can watch Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 3 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

When does Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson start in the UK?

In the UK, Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson airs live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 3 at 7 pm GMT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10 pm GMT.

Benn vs Dobson undercard

In the co-feature, 27-year-old Houston-based southpaw Austin Williams (15-0, 10 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin faces Germany-based 28-year-old middleweight Armel Mbumba Yassa (10-0, 7 KOs) of Congo. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The IBF North American and WBA International titles are on the line.

Among other Benn vs Dobson undercard bouts, British Johnny Fisher (10-0, 9 KOs) of Romford, London takes on Montreal-based Dmytro Bezus (10-1, 5 KOs) of Severodonetsk, Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

As well, Khalil Coe (7-0-1, 5 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey and Juan Gerardo Osuna (20-0, 18 KOs) of Mexicali, Baja California go head to head in an eight-round bout at light heavyweight. Plus, British Jimmy Sains (2-0, 2 KOs) of Brentwood, Essex and Alejandro Avalos (1-2) of San Antonio, Texas clash in a four-round bout at middleweight.

Rounding out the card, British George Liddard (5-0, 3 KOs) of Billericay, Essex and Andrew Buchanan (3-0-1, 2 KOs) of Apple Valley, California battle it out in a six-round bout at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

